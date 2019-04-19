Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

CIA Director Gina Haspel highlights opioid crisis, praises Auburn University alum’s sacrifice

During a speech at Auburn University on Thursday, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel highlighted the agency’s role in fighting the opioid epidemic and praised the devotion and sacrifices made by CIA officers, including an Auburn alum who was killed in the line of duty.

Haspel told the audience of 300 about Auburn University alum Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann, a paramilitary operations officer who was the first American to die in the line of duty in Afghanistan during the nation’s response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Immediately before he was attacked and killed in the uprising, Mike was able to warn an agency colleague of the imminent danger, allowing that officer to get to safety,” Haspel stated. “He demonstrated the highest standards of duty and sacrifice at the forefront of our fight against terrorism. In his short time in Afghanistan, Mike’s actions played a pivotal role in our battle against the Taliban and al-Qa‘ida in the region. His story is a poignant reminder of the unwavering commitment of all our men and women serving on the front lines.”

Haspel also talked about the CIA’s role in taking “concrete steps” to assist President Donald Trump in dealing with the opioid crisis.

Watch:

“No foreign challenge has had a more direct and devastating impact on American families and communities than the flow of opioids and other drugs into our country,” Haspel explained. “A scourge that has killed more Americans than any terrorist group ever has.”

“That’s why we’re taking concrete steps to increase our contributions to the president’s whole-of-government approach in tackling this epidemic,” she added.

According to Haspel, the CIA’s relations with foreign partners now are “stronger than ever.”

“We’re making great strides with our foreign partners and those ties are stronger than ever,” she said.

She added, “We’re placing a renewed emphasis on foreign language expertise and training. We want our men and women to be closely attuned to the cultures in which they operate and to speak the local language.”

The CIA director concluded her speech with a kind parting message for Auburn University.

“We at CIA could not be more grateful for your school’s distinguished history of service to our nation,” Haspel said. “And as you carry on that great tradition, I hope to see many of you again — as partners in the honorable and essential work of keeping America safe and free.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 Things: Time to move on from collusion, Alabama reacts to the Mueller report, Mo Brooks not running for Senate and more …

7. Food stamp recipients will soon be able to order their groceries online

— The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a pilot program that will make it possible for food stamp recipients to purchase groceries online from Walmart and Amazon. The program will begin with New York and then expand to Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, “People who receive SNAP benefits should have the opportunity to shop for food the same way more and more Americans shop for food – by ordering and paying for groceries online.”

6.  Old guard and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-wing of the Democratic Party are split on impeachment

— The number two Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MI) believes the party needs to move on to actually legislating, while the radical wing of the party, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is making noise about moving on impeachment. Speaking to CNN, Hoyer told Dana Bash, “Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point.” He added, “Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment.” But AOC has tweeted that she will be signing on the fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) resolution asking the House Judiciary Committee to look into whether President Trump committed an impeachable offense, so they are seeking a reason. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other seasoned Democrats don’t seem too sold on the impeachment idea.

5. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to subpoena the full Mueller report

— Jerry Nadler criticized Attorney General Bill Barr for not submitting the full, unredacted Mueller report to Congress from the beginning, and he plans to get the unredacted version of the report no matter what. Nadler said during a press conference, “The attorney general deciding to withhold the full report from Congress is regrettable, but not surprising. Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report shows disturbing evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.” Nadler has also requested that Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on his findings.

4. We now know why former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself

— The Mueller report release on Thursday morning showed definitively that Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself because he was personally under investigation by the special counsel’s office. The special counsel’s office investigated Sessions’ interactions with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in April, July and September of 2016 when Sessions was still a U.S. Senator. The special counsel looked into the interactions, and Sessions maintained that they did not relate to Trump and his campaign. The special counsel’s office investigated whether or not Sessions committed perjury or made false statements regarding the interactions. Trump is also quoted in the report as blaming Sessions for not protecting him.

3. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) is not running for U.S. Senate

— After recent polling shows the congressman in second place behind Judge Roy Moore, Brooks announced that, at this moment, he will not be jumping in the race. Brooks told the Decatur Daily, “It would take a seismic event to get me into the race.” This is hardly a “no, never” answer, so there is still a chance he gets in, but Brooks added, “As of today, I am running for reelection to the House of Representatives. And I don’t know of any seismic event that is about to occur that will change my mind.”

2. Alabama’s congressional delegates have responded to the release of the Mueller report

— With the release of the Mueller report, some people immediately became silent, while others were happy to speak out. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) said after the report was released, “It is worth reiterating that during the first two years of President Trump’s time in office, a witch hunt was led by the Mainstream Media and Deep State Democrats…There was no collusion or obstruction.” Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) released a statement that read, “The perpetrators of this scam and fraud should be prosecuted and convicted to the full extent of the law. Further, they should be sued and forced to repay American taxpayers the tens of millions of tax dollars that were diverted from helping American citizens to investigating a crime that never occurred.” Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Montrose), Representative Gary Palmer (R- Hoover) and Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) also released statements of satisfaction with the release of the Mueller report. However, Representative Terri Sewell (D-Selma) remained silent for a while, but then later tweeted, “Even in its incomplete form, the redacted Special Counsel report makes one thing very clear: irrespective of whether President Trump and his campaign’s actions were criminal, they were dishonest, unethical, immoral, and, ultimately, unpatriotic.”

1. No collusion, no obstruction, no indictment

— Two years of investigating and the Mueller report has finally been released. The report showed that there was no collusion, no obstruction of justice, and President Trump will not face charges. During the collusion investigation, Trump allegedly told his White House counsel that Mueller had conflicts of interest and “must be removed.” He told his White House counsel that the acting attorney general needed to be informed. Ultimately, though, Mueller found that Trump’s actions did not reach collusion, but Mueller said, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him.” However, it could easily be argued that if you can’t charge someone with a crime, that within itself exonerates them.

808
CRNAs: Providing safe, affordable anesthesia care in your hometown

All citizens of Alabama want and deserve safe, efficient, cost-effective anesthesia care for themselves and their loved ones.

Do you wonder who that person is behind the mask that’s taking you to surgery? Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) ensure that the citizens of Alabama receive the highest standard of anesthesia care for their surgery, interventional procedures, labor and delivery and emergency needs where and when you need it. For rural residents, traveling long distances for surgical services incurs expense, time and can add risk to patients. As CRNAs, we enable Alabama citizens to receive essential care close to home.

There are 53,000 CRNAs in America providing more than 45 million anesthetics each year. There are more than 1,700 CRNAs practicing in Alabama. In many settings, CRNAs work in coordination with your surgeon to provide the safest surgical experience possible. Your local CRNAs provide 24/7 call coverage, provide anesthesia for all surgical procedures, as well as respond to vascular and airway emergencies throughout the hospital. Your physicians rely on CRNAs for anesthesia expertise.

CRNAs are highly educated and trained advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs). Prior to attending a nurse anesthesiology graduate program, we obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and have an average of three years of full-time critical care experience. At the time of entry into a post-graduate Nurse Anesthesia residency, the candidate has already had greater than five years of hands-on experience. Nurse Anesthesia training is comprised of masters and doctoral level academic classes in combination with greater than 9,000 clinical hours. CRNAs are trained to perform all types of anesthesia techniques for all types of surgical procedures and patients of various ages and health status. Upon degree completion, the CRNA has more than eight years of training and hands-on patient experience. All CRNAs must pass a national board certification exam in order to practice anesthesia; 100% of practicing Nurse Anesthetists are board certified.

CRNAs are the primary anesthesia providers in rural America, for maternity patients, our veterans, the military and to medically underserved Americans. CRNAs provide almost 100% of anesthetics on the frontlines to our wounded soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. In rural Alabama, most anesthetics are also given by CRNAs. This is nothing new. CRNAs have a long-standing history as the first anesthesia providers dating back to the Civil War.

In recent Alabama legislation, the topic of anesthesia direction has been an issue. Senate Bill 156 clarifies the definition of a CRNA by describing the coordination that exists with surgeons and removes language that can be seen as a barrier to care, especially in rural Alabama.

Surgeons, dentists and podiatrists are excellent at what they do, but they are not formally trained in anesthesia like CRNAs. Therefore, they do not order specific anesthesia medications or treatments. Your operating physician does not have the time, expertise, or desire to be involved with the anesthetic. Direction language implies that the non-anesthesia physician must direct the anesthetic, when in fact, they merely just order anesthesia to be performed by the CRNA. Not only is this practice disingenuous, it also deters physicians from rural practice, making recruitment difficult. Rural facilities depend on surgical services for financial viability, and surgeons depend on CRNAs.

With 88% of Alabama’s rural hospitals suffering financially, CRNAs bring much need anesthesia services to those hospitals so that you do not have to travel long distances for certain surgical procedures. Surgeons working with an all-CRNA practice do not incur additional malpractice premiums which is a testament to the outstanding record of CRNA safety. Numerous peer-reviewed published studies confirm that anesthesia is safe when given by a CRNA.

Alabama CRNAs are proud to bring healthcare home for you, and as your anesthesia experts, we are honored to care for you and your family. SB 156 does not change the scope of practice. It does not change the relationship between the physician and CRNA. SB 156 provides the accurate, truthful definition that you, your physician and our facilities deserve. We greatly value your health and thank you all for trusting us to be your healthcare providers. Every breath, every beat, every second: your local CRNAs are there for you.

Michael W. Humber, CRNA, DNP, MNA, is the state political director for Alabama Association of Nurse Anesthetists

530
State Rep. Wes Allen sponsors resolution calling for citizenship questions in 2020 census

As the Supreme Court of the United States considers whether the Trump administration may follow through with plans to ask about citizenship as part of the 2020 census, one Alabama state representative is leading the effort among state policymakers to support the requirement.

State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) has sponsored a resolution in the Alabama legislature urging the court to allow questions pertaining to citizenship status to be included on the upcoming 2020 census.

“The census taking place in 2020 will help determine important issues like the number of seats each state will hold in the U.S. House of Representatives and the amount of population-based federal funding that will be awarded,” Allen said. “While Alabama has taken a hard stance against illegal immigration, liberal states like California, New York, and Massachusetts have thrown open their borders to those who break our laws with their simple presence. In essence, they stand to benefit by thumbing their noses at long-standing federal immigration law.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks have both been part of the lawsuit as they seek to prevent illegal immigrants from counting toward the nation’s population.

Marshall recently spoke to “The Jeff Poor Show” about the negative effects of counting illegal immigrants and his reason for joining the lawsuit.

“It won’t surprise anybody that means that our electoral vote will go to the state of California,” Marshall said. “And I’m not willing to sit idly by and let that happen.”

Brooks has been out front on the issue for much the same reason.

“Congressional seats should be apportioned based on the population of American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Brooks explained. “After all, this is America, not the United Nations.”

Allen pointed out that the position of his caucus and the Trump administration is backed by long-standing precedent.

“Questions regarding citizenship have been included in the U.S. Census as far back as 1820, and Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom are among the counties that routinely ask them,” he noted. “Including questions about citizenship on the census should be common sense, not controversial.”

Allen fears not asking about citizenship will end up rewarding areas of the country which ignore America’s immigration laws.

He warned that federal dollars and increased representation in Congress would go toward areas that harbor illegal immigrants.

The resolution has been adopted by the House Republican Caucus and will be sent to the court prior to oral arguments in the Department of Commerce v. New York case.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

340
South Alabama woman donates kidney to complete stranger (VIDEO)

Alabama’s people are truly one of a kind, and the story of Baldwin County’s Michelle Tesch is just the latest example of Yellowhammer State altruism.

As reported by WKRG, Tesch recently donated a kidney to Marlin Rodriguez of Louisiana.

What makes this selfless act even better?

Tesch had never met the man before she enthusiastically volunteered to “save [his] life.”

Watch WKRG’s report: 

In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) lauded Tesch’s “true, selfless generosity.”

“During the Easter season, we should all reflect on small ways we can make life a little better for our neighbors and even those we’ve never met,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

62
Alabama House passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday passed HB 59, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Chris Sells (R-Greenville) that would make killing an on-duty first responder a capital offense.

The vote was 94-0.

The bill adds on-duty first responders to the list of murder victims that constitutes a capital offense. State law already makes the murder of an on-duty law enforcement officer or prison guard a capital offense. Capital offenses in Alabama are punishable by life in prison or death.

Sells’ bill would also add on-duty law enforcement officers, prison guards and first responders as victims in the list of aggravating circumstances to a capital offense. This would make the death penalty more likely in the sentencing phase of this kind of capital offense.

In HB 59, first responders are defined as emergency medical services personnel licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and firefighters and volunteer firefighters as defined by existing state law.

Sells told Yellowhammer News, “I’m excited it went through as [quickly] as it did.”

The bill now goes to the Senate. Sells has sponsored this bill the past two legislative sessions, ever since the infamous deadly 2016 ambush of police officers in Dallas, TX. Last year, it passed the House and was the next bill up on the Senate calendar for a vote when the chamber adjourned sine die.

He told Yellowhammer News he has a different strategy of getting it through the Senate this year and is optimistic the bill will ultimately receive final passage by that chamber.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

186