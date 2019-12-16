Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Five Bama players, Auburn’s Derrick Brown named to AP All-America teams

The Associated Press on Monday announced that five University of Alabama players and Auburn University’s Derrick Brown have been named to its All-American teams for the 2019 college football season.

Brown was the only one of the six named to the coveted first-team.

The Crimson Tide’s junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, sophomore wideout/return specialist Jaylen Waddle and junior offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. were named to the second-team.

Senior cornerback Trevon Diggs and junior safety Xavier McKinney were named to the third-team.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 mins ago

Auburn establishes center for opioid research

Auburn’s Harrison School of Pharmacy announced Monday in a press release that it has established the Center for Opioid Research, Education and Outreach (COACH).

The center will unify several different ongoing programs and research projects that already existed within the school of pharmacy.

“Creation of this center allows us to house multiple programs under one umbrella and expand our opportunities for fighting the opioid epidemic and related substance use and abuse disorders,” said Dr. Richard A. Hansen, dean of the Harrison School of Pharmacy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2017 (most recent data available), Alabama had the highest opioid prescribing rate in the country at 121 prescriptions for every 100 Alabamians.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data shows that 419 Alabamians died of an opioid overdose in 2017. Additionally, 2,180 Alabamians were forced to visit the emergency room due to an opioid overdose in 2018.

“Clearly, there is a need for help battling the opioid epidemic and, as a land grant institution, Auburn University has a responsibility to help,” said Hansen. “In particular, the Harrison School of Pharmacy has an extensive portfolio of opioid-related work and we are prepared to be the go-to resource in the region.”

Dr. Karen Marlowe, assistant dean and professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, will be the director of the center.

“The opioid issue in Alabama is a complex problem and will require a multifaceted solution,” said Marlowe. “The center allows for faculty and professionals from individual disciplines to combine their efforts to achieve outcomes that may not have been possible without an organized structure. By bringing together these different experts, we will be able to look at different aspects of this problem and present different research education, and outreach proposals to move the state forward.”

Auburn interim President Jay Gogue and Provost Bill Hardgrave supported the creation of COACH in light of the seriousness of Alabama’s opioid problem.

“We are thankful for the support from the university administration. Their support creates the infrastructure to bring an interdisciplinary team together to address the opioid crisis,” said Marlowe. “The support is a clear indicator that the university community recognizes and accepts its responsibility as a land-grant institution to address this public health crisis in Alabama.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Byrne: Answering the call – Fighting a phony impeachment

This year, Democrats finally did what they have wanted to do since November 2016 – move to impeach President Donald Trump. This plan was politically motivated from the beginning, and I decided to lead the fight against it.

This initial investigation into Donald Trump should never have begun in the first place. During the Obama presidency, partisan government officials abused their power and used a phony dossier paid for by Democrat political operatives to justify the investigation.

How could they run a phony investigation into then-candidate Trump while giving Secretary Hillary Clinton a pass on her many clear violations of the law?

I introduced a bill called the Investigate the Investigators Act to get the answers the American people deserve. This bill would enable the Department of Justice to determine what President Obama and his administration knew and when they knew it and why numerous questionable decisions were made in 2016 and beyond.

As expected, Pelosi had no interest in bringing to light answers that could undermine her impeachment scheme.

One of the key facets of her plan was to hold proceedings in the House Intelligence Committee instead of the Judiciary Committee. The Intelligence Committee is one of the House’s smallest committees, where the Speaker essentially handpicks its members.

Pelosi had a ready-made impeachment team loyal to her, led by Chairman Adam Schiff.

Another characteristic of the Intelligence Committee is that it often examines classified material and has wide latitude to hold secret hearings to protect classified information.

Schiff and Pelosi abused this to hold hearings in a classified meeting room called a SCIF, deep in the basement of the Capitol where the public and press could not access the facts.

Even though the information they reviewed was not classified, the public was kept out.

Several of my colleagues and I had enough. We entered the SCIF to observe the proceedings as we should be entitled to do as the people’s representatives.

Amazingly, Adam Schiff shut down the hearings. But we kept up the pressure. Eventually, Democrats agreed to release their secret transcripts.

Let’s not forget what started this whole Ukraine mess – Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings.

While Hunter’s dad, Joe, was Vice President of the United States, Hunter was making lucrative deals in countries like Ukraine and China.

In Ukraine, where his dad was leading U.S. foreign policy efforts, Hunter was serving on the board of a sketchy energy company called Burisma Holdings.

In the past, Joe Biden has bragged openly about successfully pressuring the Ukrainian government to remove Ukraine’s top prosecutor or risk losing United States assistance. That same prosecutor was allegedly investigating Burisma, the company on whose board Hunter Biden sat at the time!

President Trump recognized the importance of rooting out corruption in a country to which we give millions of dollars in foreign aid, and he was totally justified in being skeptical of a new administration in a notoriously corrupt country.

If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with someone named Trump or Byrne, Democrats would have already launched a full-scale investigation. I decided to expose this hypocrisy.

In October, I introduced a House resolution calling for an investigation into the Bidens’ shady business dealings. Democrats will not consider it. The fact that they are continuing their sham Trump investigation while ignoring the real Biden scandal reveals their political motivations.

Throughout this investigation, I’ve continued to lead the charge against Democrats’ phony charges and hypocrisy. Democrats will not let up working to remove President Trump from office, even after he is acquitted by the Senate. You can rest assured I will continue to be a strong leader in the fight to protect President Trump.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

4 hours ago

Auburn’s Derrick Brown wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Auburn star defensive tackle Derrick Brown picked up his first national award on Sunday when it was announced he won the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott Trophy, given annually, honors college football’s defensive player who demonstrates the highest quality of play on the field and superb character off the field. In the context of the award, IMPACT is an acronym for “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”

“I know what the game can do for me. I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others,” Brown said following winning the award.

The Pacific Club, through a foundation, provides the funds and publicity for the award. The club will give a $25,000 check to Auburn’s general scholarship fund as part of Brown’s win.

Ronnie Lott, the award’s namesake, presented the trophy to Brown. Lott was a consensus All-American at the University of Southern California during his college days and went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the NFL.

“It’s a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he’s done. I’m very appreciative and it’s humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name,” remarked Brown.

Brown is the 15th winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Past winners from the SEC include University of Georgia’s David Pollack in 2004, former Alabama Crimson Tide star DeMeco Ryans in 2005, Lousiana State University’s Glenn Dorsey in 2007 and University of Kentucky’s Josh Allen in 2018.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

5 hours ago

Ozark police officer shot in line of duty needs help with medical bills

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay the medical bills and family expenses of Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday, December 12.

According to the page, Officer Yoh is currently in critical condition at Southeast Health in Dothan.

Yoh’s wife, Missy, is pregnant with their fourth child. The couple’s three children are ages 11, 13 and 15. The GoFundMe says the money donated will go to paying for Yoh’s long road to recovery along with family expenses.

The Ozark police department told Alabamanews.net that Yoh was responding to a call “where he observed an adult male carrying a rifle. Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle and the suspect immediately opened fire, striking him and the cruiser multiple times. Yoh returned fire to the suspect.”

The GoFundMe for Yoh has the goal set to raise $20,000 and has already accumulated over $13,000 in donations.

You can donate to the fund here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to join Doug Jones in endorsing Biden for president

According to a report by The Associated Press on Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is set to announce his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The AP reported that Woodfin will officially announce his endorsement on Monday. The announcement comes weeks after Biden met with Woodfin and other black southern mayors in Atlanta

In an interview with the AP, the first-term mayor of Alabama’s largest city said that he left that Atlanta meeting believing that Biden is the Democrats’ best bet to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

“I think [Biden] would view mayors as his partners in the campaign and he would view us as partners in the White House,” Woodfin advised. “That’s important to me.”

In the interview, Woodfin highlighted Biden’s work on infrastructure during the Obama administration and his continued support for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) as major reasons for the endorsement.

However, the mayor also pointed to next year’s U.S. Senate race in Alabama, in which endangered freshman Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) will try to fight off his eventual Republican challenger in a state in which Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 28 percentage points. Jones endorsed Biden early in the 2020 cycle.

Woodfin also outlined that state legislative races across the country could be boosted by Biden being the Democrats’ 2020 nominee, which is especially important due to redistricting battles.

“You need somebody at the top of the ticket who can help down ballot candidates and expand the map nationwide,” Woodfin remarked. “From all the evidence I’ve seen, Vice President Biden gives us the best chance to do that.”

While framing his endorsement as being of a relatively moderate candidate who could “expand the map nationwide,” Woodfin was actually elected in 2017 partly with the help of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sanders-aligned grassroots organizations.

In a robocall that went out the night before Election Day in that 2017 race, Sanders stressed that Woodfin would fight for “Medicare for All.” This comes in stark contrast to Woodfin now backing Biden’s support of keeping the Affordable Care Act, as a core issue in the 2020 Democratic primary has been whether to scrap Obamacare for something like Medicare for All or not.

Woodfin ran Clinton’s 2016 campaign in Alabama.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

