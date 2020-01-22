Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele inks three-year extension
Auburn University head football coach Gus Malzahn on Wednesday announced that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has officially agreed to a new three-year contract that will take him through the 2022 season.
In a statement, Malzahn said, “Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country.”
“This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work,” he added.
Steele has been Auburn’s defensive coordinator for the last four years. During that tenure, the Tigers’ defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. Additionally, Auburn is one of only five FBS programs to hold opponents under 20 points per game in each of those seasons.
Malzahn and Steele were both spotted at Senior Bowl Week practice in Mobile on Tuesday.
Shelby County sheriff one of 18 officials appointed to Trump law enforcement commission
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego on Wednesday was named by the U.S. Department of Justice as an appointee to the newly-established Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr appointed Samaniego and 17 other law enforcement officials from across the nation to the commission, which was created through executive order by President Donald Trump in late October.
The commission will explore modern issues affecting law enforcement that most impact the ability of American policing to reduce crime, according to the DoJ.
“There is no more noble and important profession than law enforcement,” Barr said in a statement. “A free and safe society requires a trusted and capable police force to safeguard our rights to life and liberty.”
“But as criminal threats and social conditions have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers, there is a need for a modern study of how law enforcement can best protect and serve American communities,” he continued. “This is why the President instructed me to establish this critical Commission, whose members truly reflect the best there is in law enforcement. Together, we will examine, discuss, and debate how justice is administered in the United States and uncover opportunities for progress, improvement, and innovation.”
Congrats to Shelby Co Sheriff John Samaniego on his appointment to POTUS's new Commission on Law Enforcement & the Administration of Justice! He has served Alabama's 6th District with honor and I'm confident he will do the same in this new position. #AL06
Etowah County mega-site to receive $2.7M in improvements
The Etowah County-located Little Canoe Creek mega-site is to receive $2.7-million in improvements as part of an effort to make it a more attractive location to potential industry.
The site is composed of around 1,100 acres just off of I-59 southwest of the city of Gadsden. The funding for the improvements comes from a donation by the Norfolk Southern Corporation.
According to a release sent to Yellowhammer News, the improvements “will include grading a portion of the over 1,000-acre property to create a pad-ready rail-served site sufficient to accommodate a large industry. Natural gas lines will be relocated near the edge of the property, and a new railroad crossing will be added to the industrial access road off U.S. Highway 11.”
“The mega-site has many location advantages for industrial recruitment and this project will improve upon its assets and greatly increase our overall competitiveness,” said Marilyn Lott, economic development director for Etowah County.
Etowah County began buying the land that now composes the Little Canoe Creek site in 2008. In addition to bordering the local interstate, the site is also adjacent to U.S. Highway 11 and a Norfolk Southern mainline.
Little Canoe Creek was designated an “Alabama AdvantageSite” in 2018. Being labeled an “AdvantageSite” amounts to a guarantee from the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama “that the site is ready for major industrial use.”
According to local leaders, a key factor in the improvements announced on Wednesday is the Growing Alabama Tax Credit. A credit “is equal to 100% of the donating taxpayer’s contributions to the economic development opportunity during the taxable year for which the credit is claimed and may offset up to 50% of the taxpayer’s income tax liability.”
“We truly appreciate this funding made possible by Norfolk Southern and the state,” said Jeffery Washington, president of the Etowah County Commission.
“This infrastructure improvement project at the Little Canoe Creek Mega-Site perfectly illustrates how we can use the Growing Alabama Credit as a tool to facilitate growth and expand employment,” added Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Steve Marshall travels to D.C. to urge Senate to reject Trump impeachment articles
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday traveled to Washington, D.C. to file a blistering 14-page “friend of the Senate” letter urging the upper chamber to reject the two articles of impeachment filed against President Donald J. Trump.
The Senate on Tuesday began the impeachment trial of Trumps, and Marshall joined 20 of his Republican attorneys general from across the nation in signing the letter.
However, Marshall was only one of six of the attorneys general invited to the U.S. Capitol to attend a press conference Wednesday commenting on their letter and the impeachment trial.
Of the letter, Marshall remarked, “It is thorough. It is a full examination of both the facts and the law that the Senate has to apply. But despite that significant analysis, fundamentally what that letter is about is the idea of fairness — or maybe better said, the lack of fairness.”
“As a prosecutor for 20 years, what I’ve seen is an unfair process brings about an unjust result,” Marshall advised. “And that is what the Senate now has an opportunity to stop.”
“I also find it remarkable, as somebody who has stood before juries and judges, whose brought charging instruments against defendants, to now hear the House say that they are not prepared. And that they are not ready. What that simply shows is not that they are not prepared but that they have no case,” he continued. “Our letter demonstrates the various reasons why the Senate should reject this effort, and we need to return the president back to the work of this country…”
Watch:
In a tweet referencing the letter, Marshall called the articles of impeachment passed by House Democrats against Trump “unfounded and fundamentally flawed.”
The letter states, “If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers.”
During the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton for perjury, which he totally and obviously committed, an unemployed carpenter from Wisconsin rose from the gallery and demanded the U.S. Senate get the show on the road.
“God almighty, take the vote and get it over with!” Richard Douglas Llamas bellowed to the assembled members of Congress, telling them to do their job of holding their vote and moving on with America’s business.
He ended up spending 24 hours in jail for his outburst and was ordered to stay away from the impeachment hearings.
The media referred to him as “the voice of the people” and a “hero.”
Absolutely not. They would destroy his career and life. They would call him racist, comb through his social media and seek a way to connect him to the Russians.
But, make no mistake, this man would be a hero.
It doesn’t matter how many hours they spend on this farce, how many people watch or how outraged the media and their Democrats get over it, there will be no minds changed and President Donald Trump will still be the president when this is over.
Congress needs to hold their stupid show vote, fail to get their two-thirds votes and get on with the people’s business.
Where is our Richard Douglas Llamas?
America needs a hero like him right now.
Watch media coverage of this outburst (42 second mark):
FLASHBACK: The liberal media hated the idea of calling more witnesses during Bill Clinton's impeachment, saying it was a "distraction" and a "sham." pic.twitter.com/ibHWKLJjfk
