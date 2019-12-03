Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: Impeachment lessons from the distant past 6 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial 1 hour ago / News
Alabama looks to continue national leadership in early childhood education with Born Ready movement 2 hours ago / News
Auburn dean gives students extra second for upcoming exams — ‘Every second counts’ 3 hours ago / Sports
Finebaum: Nick Saban’s era of dominance coming to an end — Stephen A Smith: ‘BLASPHEMY’ 4 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: GOP makes its impeachment case, Ivey wants you to participate in the 2020 census, Auburn fined for Iron Bowl win and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne releases first Senate TV ad — ‘Work hard. Right wrongs. Fear God.’ 6 hours ago / News
ESPN projecting Auburn as No. 3 seed in NCAA tournament 7 hours ago / Sports
Gus Malzahn honored as national coach of the week 18 hours ago / Sports
This Crimson Tide fan puts everything in perspective 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Graddick states position regarding Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
New Roy Moore ad plays his greatest hits 21 hours ago / Politics
Dale Jackson: Time for other Senate candidates to follow John Merrill’s lead 22 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama four-year-old battling cancer needs help from neighbors this Christmas season 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn fined $250k for fans storming the field after Iron Bowl win 23 hours ago / Sports
Mondays for Moms: 7 tips for surviving the holiday season with sanity 1 day ago / Lifestyle
Ivey awards $1 million to aid census in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth 1 day ago / News
Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square 1 day ago / News
7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
3 hours ago

Auburn dean gives students extra second for upcoming exams — ‘Every second counts’

Fans of the Crimson Tide might want to shield their eyes.

After Auburn’s 48-45 Iron Bowl victory this past weekend, the “one-second” jokes are back — fueled by Auburn making a field goal with only a second left on a running clock to end the first half of the game.

In a tweet on Monday, even the academics started to get in on the fun.

Dr. Joe Aistrup, dean of Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts, released a statement saying, “It is undeniable that when every second counts, Auburn men and women make great things happen.”

“Under Coach Malzahn’s leadership student-athletes have twice proven the difference that :01 can make. In the spirit of continued success, I hereby authorize professors and instructors to add one second to the allotted times for next week’s final exam,” he continued.

Combined with the legend of the “Kick Six” from the 2013 Bama-Auburn game, this new moment is sure to keep the quips — and jabs — coming.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 mins ago

Byrne: Impeachment lessons from the distant past

The first true test of the legislative branch’s impeachment powers occurred over two centuries ago in 1805. Its parallels with the current impeachment process, and the important precedent it set for determining impeachable conduct, make it worth examining today.

That long-ago impeachment battle was waged against Samuel Chase of Maryland, a justice of the United States Supreme Court. The episode is a stern warning against the use of the power of impeachment for political purposes.

In 1804, President Thomas Jefferson resoundingly won reelection, and his Democratic-Republican party won large majorities in both the House and the Senate. With his control over the executive and legislative branches secure, Jefferson looked to the third branch – the judiciary.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

The Supreme Court, comprised at that time of only seven justices, consisted primarily of appointees of George Washington and John Adams, both members of the opposing Federalist Party. Jefferson had been angered by several Supreme Court rulings and considered the court an obstacle to his political agenda. He resolved to remove that obstacle.

Jefferson saw Chase, an unabashed Federalist appointed by Washington, as the justice most vulnerable to being removed by a partisan impeachment. Jefferson and his allies blamed Chase’s partisanship for several of his rulings against Jefferson. They claimed this conduct was worthy of impeachment.

However, what some of Chase’s opponents considered “judicial excesses” weren’t the real issue. Chase’s partisan leanings were merely a convenient excuse to eliminate an obstacle to the Democratic-Republicans’ unchecked political power.

Our Founders warned against falling into the trap of impeachment over partisan squabbles. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton warned of the “danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.” Therefore, the Constitution makes clear that the only impeachable offenses are “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Did this disagreement on policy grounds rise to an impeachable offense?

Nevertheless, with Jefferson’s directive, the House impeached Justice Chase on a party-line vote in a partisan show eerily reminiscent of today’s episode.

It would be in the Senate, where Chase’s trial was to take place, where the Democratic-Republicans’ political motivations would come to a head with the Founders’ intentions.

Some partisans would ignore the intent of our Founders. Senator William Giles of Virginia said impeachment is “nothing more than enquiry, by the two Houses of Congress, whether the office of any public official might not be better filled by another.”

Of course, that contradicts what the Constitution clearly says about impeachment.

Yet Chase’s opponents would leave no stone unturned in seeking a charge to stick as an impeachable offense. One of his defenders said Chase’s “footsteps are hunted from place to place, to find indiscretions, which may be exaggerated into crimes.”

Does this sound familiar?

Those Senators were keenly aware of the important precedent at stake. Most realized that whatever short-term political gains they might achieve would pale in comparison to the lasting detriment to our young nation if the Constitution and its separation of powers were to be undermined.

Ultimately, after great deliberation, the Senate acquitted Chase, even with the Senate’s 24 Democratic-Republicans outnumbering its nine Federalists.

Despite lacking evidence of an impeachable offense, Democrats have gone too far towards impeaching President Trump to turn back. Never mind that only months ago, Speaker Pelosi said “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.”

Just like in 1805, one party seeks impeachment to gain political power. This time, a president is targeted. This poses a great threat to our Republic, and I’ll continue fighting hard to stop this scheme and protect our Constitution.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
1 hour ago

Ivey receives flags from Native American tribes as part of Alabama bicentennial

MONTGOMERY – Monday in the Old House Chamber on the second floor of the capitol, Governor Kay Ivey exchanged flags with representatives of some of the Native American tribes with ties to the land that now makes up the state of Alabama.

Joining her for the presentation was Alabama Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who is the chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.

344
Keep reading 344 WORDS

“Today is an especially important moment,” Orr said in his remarks at the event. “Alabama’s history includes the stories of many peoples.”

“Our states rich Native American history is something I’m especially proud of,” said Ivey. “This land that became Alabama has a much more extensive heritage.”

Eleven tribes were represented at the ceremony of the 18 total invited. Ivey also presented those in attendance with a proclamation and commemorative coin.

“The tribal representatives gathered here today carry on the beliefs and ideals of the people of the people that lived on this land long before the State of Alabama was established two centuries ago,” read the proclamation.

“Each of Alabama’s 19 tribes have contributed to the heritage and history that is being celebrated during Alabama’s bicentennial” the proclamation concluded.

Tribes and representatives attending as follows:

Alabama – Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Chief Herbert & Deloris Johnson, Chairwoman Cecilia Flores, Ricky Sylestine
Alabama – Quassarte Tribal Town
Rovena Yargee, Janice Lowe
Chickasaw Nation
Brad Lieb
Choctaw Nation of OK
Dr. Ian Thompson
Coushatta Tribe of LA
Chairman David Sickey & Mrs. Sickey
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Mike Crowe
Kialegee Tribal Town
Brian Givens
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Vice Chair Dorothy Wilson, Vice Chair Asst. Trina Jim
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
Ambassador Johnodev Chaudhuri
Poarch Band of Creek Indians
Chairwoman Stephanie Bryan, Larry Haikey, Adrienne Mathison, John Teague, Tami Teague, Jerry Spencer
United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Indians in OK
Whitney Warrior

Tribes not attending as follows:

Absentee Shawnee Tribe
Cherokee Nation
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
Jena Band of Choctaw Indians
Seminole Nation of OK
Seminole Tribe of Florida
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe remaining in Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, click here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama looks to continue national leadership in early childhood education with Born Ready movement

Alabama already has boasted the nation’s best pre-k program for the last 13 consecutive years. Now, the state is spearheading a new “movement” so even more of its citizens will benefit from quality early childhood education.

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross officially announced Born Ready. This statewide movement will focus on raising awareness among Yellowhammer State parents of the importance of early brain development and quality early childhood learning experiences from birth through age five.

Born Ready, funded through a competitive federal grant, was developed through innovative research, as well as focus groups of Alabama parents. The data at the movement’s core shows that 95% of every child’s brain develops in the first five years of life.

This is a key premise of the movement, as children are quite literally “born ready” to learn in this first phase of life, with brain development occurring so rapidly. However, the movement moniker also has another meaning, as parents are naturally equipped to teach their children in their early years.

395
Keep reading 395 WORDS

“Your child is born ready to learn, and you’re born ready to teach,” Ivey said in a statement.

Born Ready will empower parents to spend time with their young children and teach them through basics, like eye contact and the five senses: sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.

“The Born Ready movement will inspire parents to use everyday events as teaching moments,” Ivey outlined. “Every Alabama child – no matter their geographic location or socioeconomic status — will benefit from this movement, starting in the home and extending to all early childhood education settings.”

The Born Ready website features comprehensive information and easy-to-follow, science-based tips designed to show parents how they can prepare their children from the moment they are born for future success.

“We encourage every Alabama parent to visit the site, use its incredible resources, and take the Born Ready Parent Pledge to show their commitment to helping their children learn and grow as they prepare for school,” Ivey noted.

Ross added, “Our website, BornReady.org, is a game-changing resource for Alabama families. It will provide the resources needed to build successful and contributing citizens for the future.”

The website also informs parents on what to look for in a quality early childhood education, cultivating inquiry and demand for quality in their local community. For the past 13 years, Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program has been recognized as being of the highest quality in the country. Born Ready seeks to build on that success by providing parents with the information and resources they need to help their children learn and prepare for school and lifelong learning.

RELATED: Study: Benefits for Alabama’s First Class Pre-K students do not ‘fade out’ over time

Of course, this also means Born Ready is an integral part of Ivey’s “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative. This initiative is focused on Alabama building an education system from early childhood to workforce that helps students succeed in school and after they graduate.

“Born Ready’s goals are to inspire and empower every parent, and to ensure every child reaches their greatest potential,” Ross said.

The state has contracted with Telegraph Creative to implement Born Ready, which will feature digital, radio and billboard advertising in addition to the website.

An introduction video for Born Ready has also been released.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Finebaum: Nick Saban’s era of dominance coming to an end — Stephen A Smith: ‘BLASPHEMY’

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning, sports commentator Paul Finebaum pronounced the Nick Saban dynasty at the University of Alabama dead.

Asked by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg if “the era of Nick Saban dominating college football coming to an end,” Finebaum responded, “Yes.”

“It is, and it’s been happening very slowly for a couple of years,” Finebaum continued. “But I think over the last couple of months, we’ve seen it. It started with the 28-point blowout (loss) to Clemson (in January’s National Championship game). Saban said, ‘We have to get the Alabama factor back.’ It didn’t happen.”

148
Keep reading 148 WORDS

“It has been a really disappointing season,” he added.

Finebaum mentioned coaching staff turnover “especially on the defensive side” and competition from Clemson and Georgia in recruiting as key factors for what he sees as a downturn.

He concluded by saying he sees the same signs now with Saban that he observed at the end of Paul “Bear” Bryant’s coaching career.

Watch:

Reacting in a tweet, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decried Finebaum’s comments as “Absolute Blasphemy.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

7 Things: GOP makes its impeachment case, Ivey wants you to participate in the 2020 census, Auburn fined for Iron Bowl win and more …

7. Capital murder charges filed in Aniah Blanchard case

  • Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced that Ibraheem Yazeed, the man who was charged with the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard has now been charged with capital murder for her death.
  • Hughes also said that his office is planning to seek the death penalty with Yazeed, and there are two others also charged in the kidnapping of Blanchard.

6. Candidates you probably forgot were running are dropping out

550
Keep reading 550 WORDS

  • Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced that he will be suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, but with such a crowded field, it’s no surprise that low polling candidates are dropping out.
  • Bullock released a statement saying that he realized he “won’t be able to break through to the tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.” While Bullock is just now exiting the race, people like Mayor Michael Bloomberg are just now entering.

5. Trump will be at a NATO meeting when impeachment starts up again

  • President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the fact that while he’s in London for a NATO meeting, the Democrats will be holding the next round of impeachment proceedings, which will begin on Wednesday.
  • Trump was invited to participate in the hearing, but he’s claiming that Democrats were aware of the timing when they scheduled the hearing, saying that the NATO trip was scheduled last year. He added that impeachment is “a hoax to start off with.”

4. Nothing is ever Roy Moore’s fault

  • Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has been polling in fourth place in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, and in a new campaign ad put out on social media, Moore said that “Washington insiders” are to blame.
  • Moore said that the “insiders … just don’t like conservatives like us,” and went on to list examples of being called “warmongers” for being pro-military, “racists” for wanting strong borders” and “bigots for recognizing the sanctity of marriage.” This ad is exactly the same as one Moore’s campaign released in 2017, with just a small addition about the “misinformation” spread about Moore.

3. Auburn doesn’t care — they won the Iron Bowl

  • For the fourth time since 2013, Auburn University will have to pay a fine because their students rushed the field/court after an emotional and hard-fought victory.
  • Auburn has been fined in the past after winning the 2013 and 2017 Iron Bowls, and after the men’s basketball team upset Kentucky at Auburn Arena in 2016.

2. Alabama needs people to participate in its census

  • Governor Kay Ivey has awarded 34 government agencies and organizations funding to assist in the 2020 Census. Ivey and her administration continue to promote involvement and participation in the census because those counts will affect Alabama’s federal dollars, representation and electoral college impact.
  • Ivey released a statement where she stressed the importance for Alabama residents to participate in the 2020 Census, saying, “Those numbers have a direct impact on billions of dollars in funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, job opportunities and just about every other aspect of our state.”

1. They have no evidence and Ukraine’s president says “nah”

  • On the same day the president of Ukraine once again said he was not pressured, House GOP members have released a report in an effort to fight the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying, “The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations.”
  • The report went on to state that out of all the testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, there was no “evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor.” The report also notes that the impeachment inquiry is just a political effort by stating it is “not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct.”

Show less