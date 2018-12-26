Sign up for Our Newsletter

1 hour ago

Athens police officers deliver gifts to children on Christmas Day

Children in Athens received a special treat this year for Christmas as Athens police officers played the role of Santa Claus.

Each year, officers at the Athens Police Departement drive around and deliver donated toys to kids in the community, and this Christmas was no different.

The officers handed out hundreds of toys, including soccer balls, footballs, board games, stuffed animals and hats, to many boys and girls.

Officer Mickey Hart said some people were nervous and confused to see him show up, but were surprised to see him giving out gifts.

“It takes a lot of stress off of them knowing that we’re not there for some other reason. We’re just there to kinda help brighten up, especially with it being as cloudy as it is, trying to bring a smile on Christmas,” Hart told WAFF.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Florence restaurant wins ‘Bama’s Best Breakfast’ competition

The winner has been crowned in Simply Southern TV’s “Bama’s Best Breakfast” competition, which concluded before Christmas.

Hosted on the television show’s Facebook page, Staggs Grocery proved to be the fan favorite, racking up over 1,400 votes in the contest’s final round. The runner-up, Big Bad Breakfast, received 772 votes.

“If you want to see the best the world has to offer of Renaissance art and architecture, you go to Florence, Italy. And if you want the best Alabama has to offer for breakfast? Well, you visit Florence, Alabama — home to the winner and runner-up in ‘Simply Southern TV’s’ Bama’s Best Breakfast contest,” a press release announcing the winner began.

As the winner, Staggs Grocery will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fifth season of Simply Southern TV.

This popular eatery has been a family-run, Florence staple since 1936. Legends have been told of its biscuits with chocolate gravy, which is only served on Fridays until 10:30 a.m. It is also the place to be for comfort food classics like a pork-chop biscuit. Then, for a stick-to-your-bones breakfast, try the three egg, three meat omelettes.

In comparison, Big Bad Breakfast is a relative newcomer to downtown Florence. The restaurant is open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The contest started December 10 and pitted eight restaurants against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

The other top eight restaurants were:

Ray’s Restaurant in Dothan — semifinalist
Tater’s in Luverne — semifinalist
Chris Z’s in Birmingham
Biscuit King Cafe in Fairhope
Walters’ Gas & Grill in Opelika
The Waysider in Tuscaloosa

The Bama’s Best Breakfast competition is sponsored by the Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers. Simply Southern TV is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. The show airs Sunday mornings on broadcast channels across the state and Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. central on RFD-TV. For more information about the show, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Montgomery to recycle live Christmas trees

Montgomery residents can recycle their live Christmas trees this season.

The City of Montgomery, Montgomery Clean City Commission and the Alabama Department of Conservation will accept trees on Saturday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 5.

Residents can take discarded Christmas trees to any of the city’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those two days.

Drop off locations can be found on the city’s website under the Sanitation Department link.

WSFA-TV reports the Alabama Department of Conservation will use the trees to expand the fish habitat program on big, local reservoirs like Lake Martin and Lake Jordan.

For more information, please call the Montgomery Clean City Commission at 334-625-2175.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

5 hours ago

Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford in critical condition

A former Birmingham mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he’s serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.

An attorney for 72-year-old Larry Langford says her client is in failing health.

Sentenced in 2010, Langford is not scheduled for release until May 1, 2023.

AL.com reports Tiffany Johnson Cole, Langford’s attorney, says they were told he may not last through the week.

His family thanked supporters and friends for their prayers “during this extremely difficult time.”

While mayor of Birmingham, Langford was convicted of taking $235,000 worth of bribes.

In November, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied Langford a compassionate release saying despite his deteriorating health, he “posed a danger to the safety of the community.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

7 Things: Shutdown drags on, another illegal immigrant minor has died crossing the border, protest leader banned from Hoover mall and more …

7. President Donald Trump caused some controversy when he discussed Santa with a seven-year-old girl

— The resident and his wife were fielding calls from kids for the NORAD Santa Tracker when Trump asked Collman Llyod, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?”

The child said she still believes in Santa and she didn’t understand what the president was saying.

6. Former Birmingham mayor Larry Langford is near death in a federal prison

— Langford, 72, is in critical condition and is said to be near death. His attorney stated, “We were told he may not last through the end of the week.” The former mayor was denied a compassionate release in November.

— Several family members of Langford’s family, including his wife, have gone to the federal prison in Kentucky to be near his side as he is serving 15 years on bribery charges.

5. Democrats across America continue their historically ignorant Christmas tradition of attempting to brand Mary and Joseph as refugees

— Liberal Democrat darling U.S. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to declare the birth of Jesus was about refugees, tweeting, “Joy to the World! Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. (Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.)”

— This interpretation appears every year at Christmas and is based on nothing. Mary and Joseph were participating in the Roman census. You could claim they fled King Herod later, but they still remained in the Roman empire and did not traverse international borders.

4. Trump leads Beto, ties Sanders and trails Biden in a 2020 poll that is out before we even get to 2019

— Not many are surprised that Biden polls well against Trump. He is considered a relatively likable blue-collar guy. Also, being Obama’s vice president while he enjoys good numbers post-presidency doesn’t hurt.

— In all three matchups, Trump sits in the 36 or 37 percent, which does not bode well for an incumbent with 100 percent name recognition. But, the Trump attacks will definitely knock the luster off his opponents in a one-on-one race.

3. Riverchase Galleria protest “leader” banned from the mall for a year

— Carlos Chaverst, Jr. cannot go back to the Galleria until December 15, 2019. If he shows up at the mall he will be subject to arrest.

— Under a fake Facebook account using the name “Montez Chaverst,” he wrote, “These type of actions aren’t constitutional and we will vigorously fight the unfair discriminatory practices by both the Galleria and Hoover Police.”

2. An 8-year-old who crossed the border illegally has died — the second child this month

— The Guatemalan child was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, taken to the hospital and thought to have a cold. He had a fever. The boy was released and then returned later after vomiting, and died.

— There is no indication that the border patrol or any United States authority did anything wrong, but this has not stopped the media and Democrats from implying or outright stating the deaths are the fault of the president’s immigration policy.

1. President Trump show no signs of budging on border demands; White House signals there could be a deal, but Democrats disagree

— In a Christmas morning availability in the Oval Office, the president told the press, “I can’t tell you when the government is going to be open, I can tell you it’s not going o be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they want to call it.”

— The White House said there may be room for negotiation. Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said, “We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3 [billion],” but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office says the two sides are “very far apart.”

