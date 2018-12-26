Florence restaurant wins ‘Bama’s Best Breakfast’ competition

The winner has been crowned in Simply Southern TV’s “Bama’s Best Breakfast” competition, which concluded before Christmas.

Hosted on the television show’s Facebook page, Staggs Grocery proved to be the fan favorite, racking up over 1,400 votes in the contest’s final round. The runner-up, Big Bad Breakfast, received 772 votes.

“If you want to see the best the world has to offer of Renaissance art and architecture, you go to Florence, Italy. And if you want the best Alabama has to offer for breakfast? Well, you visit Florence, Alabama — home to the winner and runner-up in ‘Simply Southern TV’s’ Bama’s Best Breakfast contest,” a press release announcing the winner began.

As the winner, Staggs Grocery will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fifth season of Simply Southern TV.

This popular eatery has been a family-run, Florence staple since 1936. Legends have been told of its biscuits with chocolate gravy, which is only served on Fridays until 10:30 a.m. It is also the place to be for comfort food classics like a pork-chop biscuit. Then, for a stick-to-your-bones breakfast, try the three egg, three meat omelettes.

In comparison, Big Bad Breakfast is a relative newcomer to downtown Florence. The restaurant is open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The contest started December 10 and pitted eight restaurants against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

The other top eight restaurants were:

Ray’s Restaurant in Dothan — semifinalist

Tater’s in Luverne — semifinalist

Chris Z’s in Birmingham

Biscuit King Cafe in Fairhope

Walters’ Gas & Grill in Opelika

The Waysider in Tuscaloosa

The Bama’s Best Breakfast competition is sponsored by the Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers. Simply Southern TV is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. The show airs Sunday mornings on broadcast channels across the state and Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. central on RFD-TV. For more information about the show, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn