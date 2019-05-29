Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Senate votes to require civil asset forfeiture tracking 35 mins ago / News
Arnold Mooney on formal ‘censure and condemn’ complaint against John Rogers: ‘I couldn’t not do it — It had to be done’ 1 hour ago / News
Alabama House votes to slash rural broadband funding by nearly 3/4 2 hours ago / News
Patients urge passage of stalled medical marijuana bill 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Byrne calls for an investigation, Doug Jones can’t escape his own party, Trump and Trump Jr. blast Roy Moore and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
President Trump: ‘Roy Moore cannot win,’ ‘consequences will be devastating’ if he runs in 2020 4 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes Ward’s ‘Collateral Consequences Act’ — ‘Recognizes the dignity of work’ 5 hours ago / News
Alabama House passes largest ever education budget, includes record pre-k funding 6 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense 6 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill to crack down on slow left lane drivers 7 hours ago / News
Trump Jr. to Roy Moore: ‘Time to ride off into the sunset, Judge’ 18 hours ago / News
Report: Byrne believes Roy Moore will enter Senate race in June 18 hours ago / Politics
UPDATE: Alabama Legislature sends fantasy sports bill to governor’s desk 19 hours ago / News
State Senate committee approves bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama 20 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee approves bill to reform ‘badly broken’ Board of Pardons and Paroles 21 hours ago / News
Maybe the Supreme Court won’t take up Alabama’s abortion ban after all, but there could be a silver lining 21 hours ago / Opinion
GOP State Sen. Gudger: Pro-abortion supporters threatened wife with rape, harassed teenage son over abortion law 22 hours ago / News
Alabama Chick-fil-A location honors soldiers with ‘missing man table’ for Memorial Day 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne introduces ‘Investigate the Investigators’ bill to discover origins of the Russia investigation 24 hours ago / News
Ad ties Doug Jones to ‘some of the most radical policy proposals’ in Democratic Party’s history 1 day ago / News
Arnold Mooney on formal ‘censure and condemn’ complaint against John Rogers: ‘I couldn’t not do it — It had to be done’

Last week, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) introduced a request to formally “censure and condemn” his colleague State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) for comments Rogers made earlier this month on the Alabama House of Representatives floor during the debate over HB 314, also known as the Human Life Protection Act.

That legislation was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month and criminalized any abortion with few exceptions. Its proponents hope the law will be challenged and ultimately heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mooney, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, introduced the resolution as Rogers was attempting to slow down the work of the House.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, Mooney argued his actions were justified given Rogers had not shown any remorse and had appeared to double-down on those remarks.

“Quite simply, John made statements on the floor of the House,” Mooney said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “He represents a district up in Birmingham and has every right to represent his district. But, he made statements about how some kids are unwanted, and you kill them now, or you kill them later. He went on to continue to make those statements again. He made them again last week, and he’s made them again today. I don’t know why in our state we would ever tolerate anything like that. He then took on deciding to sort of defend what he was by saying, ‘Well, he didn’t want to use the word ‘retarded.’’ He used the word ‘retarded’ saying that about special needs children, special needs families and special needs adults – you know the whole situation is one that I quite frankly feel like it denigrates our state and our legislature and our whole process. You know, there are thousands of Alabama families who have special needs children, and they need love as well. There are special needs adults who are leading full lives with meaning and dignity.”

“He’s continued to make the statements over and over,” Mooney added. “And quite frankly, it brings shame. It brings dishonor on all of us in Alabama, those of us who serve in the House and the Senate in Alabama, those who work there, everyone. It’s just simply a terrible situation for our state.”

The Shelby County Republican said given no one else seemed to be willing to step up and take on Rogers, he took it upon himself to do so.

“I just reached the point – I had enough,” Mooney said. “No one else was going to do it. It was time for me to do it. I couldn’t not do it. It had to be done.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama Senate votes to require civil asset forfeiture tracking

The Alabama Senate has voted to make it mandatory for law enforcement to report how often they use civil actions to seize a person’s property when the person has not been convicted of a crime.

Senators on Tuesday voted 33-0 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Civil asset forfeiture is the practice of law enforcement seizing property through a civil action for suspected criminal activity.

Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) had originally sought to require a criminal conviction for property seizures.

The bill was amended to require mandatory tracking of cases instead of banning or altering the practice.

Orr says the measure is an “incremental” step and he plans on reintroducing a bill to ban the practice next year.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama House votes to slash rural broadband funding by nearly 3/4

Improved rural broadband funding is in serious jeopardy after the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to slash a proposed rural broadband grant program appropriation by 73% — an amount that equals a whopping $22 million decrease.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Senate Finance and Taxation Education Chairman Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) put $30 million in the Senate-passed Education Trust Fund budget for the state’s rural broadband grant program established last year by State Senator Clay Scofield’s (R-Guntersville) landmark broadband legislation.

However, the House-passed education budget hacked away at the broadband funding by almost three-fourths, dragging the total down from $30 million to only $8 million.

The reduction in funding for rural broadband comes at the same time the legislature is set to enact an innovative economic incentives package aimed at bringing well-paying, high-tech jobs to Alabama’s rural communities.

The state’s top economic developer for 2019 pointed out in a conversation with Yellowhammer News that broadband is critical to the effectiveness of those incentives.

“This [incentives package] will benefit the rural communities in Alabama,” said Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association. “A lot of tech can be done anywhere, especially if you have good internet service.”

The House’s vote to cut the grant program appropriation came shortly before the chamber passed Scofield’s SB 90 as amended on Tuesday, which beefs up his legislation that became law last year.

The education budget will head to a conference committee before the legislature adjourns sine die later this week.

Conferees will have a major decision to make: restore the funding or potentially watch high-speed internet access in the Yellowhammer State continue to lag behind.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Patients urge passage of stalled medical marijuana bill

John Butts, a retired teacher and coach, became a quadriplegic after a 2015 spinal cord injury.

He told Alabama lawmakers that nothing gave him relief from the daily spasms and burning pain in his legs and back until he tried cannabis and marijuana treatments.

“I’m in pain every day,” Butts told a legislative committee on Tuesday. “It helped my symptoms.”

People dealing with chronic health conditions and their loved ones on Tuesday urged a legislative committee to approve a medical marijuana bill that has stalled in the House of Representatives.

The House Health Committee held a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval.

Facing House opposition, the proposal is expected to be changed to create a study commission that would recommend legislation for the 2020 session.

Tyler Jones, a veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, said his company has lost more people to suicides than from their deployment to Iraq.

Jones said antidepressants and other drugs left him with suicidal feelings. During a trip out West, he tried medical marijuana and was amazed at how it helped him.

Butts said he refuses to try prescription opioids after seeing the addiction and damage they can bring.

But to obtain marijuana, he said he must deal with people living outside the law.

“You have to deal with outlaws. It’s not a good situation for someone in a wheelchair,” Butts said.

Opponents said they sympathized with people living with chronic conditions but urged lawmakers to proceed with caution.

They said that the benefits and dangers of medical marijuana needed additional study or that it could lead to recreational use.

“This has been a stepping stone to decriminalization and legalization,” said Becky Gerritson, executive director of the Eagle Forum of Alabama.

Barry Matson, executive director of the Office of Prosecution Services, said there are not roadside sobriety test for people driving under the influence of marijuana and other drugs.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill on a 17-6 vote, but the measure has stalled in the House.

Because of House opposition, State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) said his bill would likely be changed to create a study commission that would recommend legislation for the 2020 session.

“Thirty-three states have this. It’s time to look into Alabama having it,” said Melson.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of a medical marijuana program.

The committee is expected to vote Wednesday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Byrne calls for an investigation, Doug Jones can’t escape his own party, Trump and Trump Jr. blast Roy Moore and more …

7. A dollar goes far in Alabama

  • New data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that the value of one dollar in Alabama ranks second highest in the United States, with one dollar being worth $1.15.
  • Mississippi has the highest value for one dollar in the country at $1.16, while Hawaii has the lowest value for a dollar at $0.84. New York and California are tied at $0.87, which is the second-worst value.

6. Netflix won’t bake the cake

  • If the abortion ban goes into effect in Georgia, Netflix is planning on re-evaluating their “entire investment” in the state. But for now, they will “continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not.”
  • Netflix already has multiple productions in Georgia because of the state’s generous tax breaks for the film industry. A California state senator has proposed tax breaks for productions that leave pro-life states.

5. Misleading media coverage leads to threats for Alabama state senator

  • State Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) was branded as “anti-women,” which that opened the flood gates of hate and nastiness. His 15-year-old son was harassed online and there have been rape threats directed towards his wife.
  • Garlan was one of the many politicians mocked by “Saturday Night Live” because of his name, but the national and state media outlets erroneously named him as one “25 white men” who passed Alabama’s abortion ban.

4. No distracted driving in Bramblett accident

  • Police already ruled out alcohol as a factor and have now ruled out distracted driving as the cause of the accident that killed “The Voice of Auburn” Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.
  •  The crash occurred over the weekend in Auburn. Police indicate that an investigation is still ongoing, and will include “the examination of crash and vehicle data, accident reconstruction, toxicology, determination of speed and/or other contributing factors.” Afterward, the case will go to the “District Attorney’s Office for review.”

3. “[R]ide off into the sunset, Judge”

  • According to Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), sources close to Roy Moore think he’s going to be launching a Senate campaign in June; now President Donald Trump and even Donald Trump, Jr. are calling for Moore to go away if he truly “cares about #MAGA.”
  • Moore is fanning the flames as well by sending a series of tweets asking, “What is Bradley so worried about?” He also declared that Byrne “knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” even though Jones beat him in 2017.

2. Alabama Democrats can’t shake the national party

  • The National Republican Senatorial Committee has a new online ad out claiming that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is “radical and out-of-touch” and ties him to the more extreme voices in his party.
  • The ad declares that Jones’ promise to support the Democratic Party nominee for president puts him in line with many liberal figures including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and John Rogers, who is the only Alabamian he is linked to.

1. Investigate the Investigators Act

  • The calls for a look into the origins of the Russia investigation are being echoed by Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) who has introduced a bill that would call for a probe into the Russian investigation.
  • While calls for impeachment continue to grow, some are even arguing for a resignation. Byrne has said that all the Russia investigation produced was “ a big, fat goose egg,” and there is no case for President Trump’s impeachment.

 

President Trump: ‘Roy Moore cannot win,’ ‘consequences will be devastating’ if he runs in 2020

President Donald Trump is warning conservative Alabamians what will happen if Roy Moore runs for the U.S. Senate again in 2020, saying that “many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories.”

In a pair of Wednesday morning tweets, Trump emphasized, “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

This came after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020, which prompted a response that day from Donald Trump, Jr.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to the direct retort from Trump, Jr.

Others in the Trump world, including former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, echoed these sentiments.

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

