6 hours ago

Dem. Rep. Rogers: Donald Trump Jr. ‘evidently retarded or crazy’ — ‘His mother should have aborted him’

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has further responded to Donald Trump, Jr.’s criticism of his viral abortion remarks, lashing out at the president’s son in callous fashion and digging himself a further political hole.

In an interview with WVTM 13 on Thursday afternoon, Rogers said it was “an honor” that his Tuesday remarks drew a response from Trump, Jr. on Wednesday.

“Thank God, right on,” Rogers said while chuckling. “That lets me know I’m right, ’cause I don’t know nothing he’s been right on since he been here.”

He continued, “That proves I’m right to make a scene about abortion, him being born — that’s proof right there. That’s a very, very good defense I have for abortion right there — him. Look at him. His mother should have aborted him [before] he was born… He wouldn’t have made that stupid statement, right?”

Rogers then alleged Trump, Jr. is “evidently retarded or crazy.”

“Donald Trump’s son, hey, I knew there was something wrong with that boy,” he added.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Trump Jr. spokesman on Dem Rep. Rogers: ‘Vile comments like this have become par for the course for the Democrat Party’

A spokesman has responded on behalf of Donald Trump, Jr. after State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) said that the president’s son is “evidently retarded or crazy” and that “[h]is mother should have aborted him.”

In a statement, Trump, Jr. spokesman Andy Surabian told Yellowhammer News, “Sadly, vile comments like this have become par for the course for the Democrat Party. They’ve become so deranged by President Trump’s victory that celebrating late-term abortion, support for eugenics and even calling for the death of political opponents is becoming their standard operating procedure.”

“I hope every elected Democrat in the country has the common decency and moral courage to disavow these types of grotesque statements from members of their party,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Every citizen in Alabama deserves high-speed broadband

Alabama’s economy is booming with record low unemployment, wages on the rise and new industries continuing to choose our state to expand their businesses. However, we are lagging in providing critical broadband infrastructure to all our citizens. For too long, the expansion of fast, reliable internet service has been concentrated in larger cities while rural residents have no internet service or they are forced to pay for substandard access to today’s worldwide networked economy.

No one can dispute that our state is far behind the curve in providing rural broadband access. This shortcoming not only hurts those who live outside our cities, but it is detrimental to the overarching success of our economy. It is not fair that small business owners, farmers, schoolchildren and their parents cannot participate in our 21st century world on the same playing field as those living in urban areas.

Many of us cannot imagine being unable to grab our smartphone to check email, to find the cheapest gas station or to answer that trivia question posed on the radio. Completing those tasks online are a natural part of modern life, as commonplace as setting an alarm clock – which, by the way, we do via phone now too. Think about how reliant schoolchildren are on the internet, both in class and at home. While some may long for the “good old days,” it’s fairly certain that parents of schoolchildren are thankful that homework research can be done in the family room instead of downtown at the public library.

For too many Alabamians, quick and reliable access to the internet is not available and parents worry that their children are being left behind. That’s why the rapidly growing Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition was created, which is comprised of a diverse membership of organizations representing the business community, education, agriculture, healthcare and economic development. Groups like the Business Council of Alabama, ALFA Farmers Federation, the Economic Development Association of Alabama, as well as organizations representing K-12 and post-secondary, along with the Alabama Hospital Association and many others have joined in support of expanding rural broadband in our state.

Entrepreneurs don’t just live in big-city lofts or in wealthy suburbs, either. How many ideas are being squashed before they get a chance to mature and blossom into the next big thing because of inferior internet service? How many people are being denied access to medical breakthroughs in areas such as telemedicine because of pathetic connectivity?

Expanding high-speed broadband internet access to rural areas of Alabama is critical to the state’s economic viability. Our No. 1 industry – agriculture – would benefit immensely from reliable, fast internet service. Today’s farmers don’t rely (exclusively, anyway) on the Almanac. Weather reports in real time are often critical. Up-to-date crop and livestock prices, information on financial management, as well as GPS technologies that help drive our tractors and operate chicken houses allow farmers to survive in their razor-thin profit margin business through internet connectivity.

These problems do not have to continue in Alabama. We have the chance to provide broadband access to every corner of the state. Currently, the Alabama Legislature has the chance to open new opportunities to citizens forced to do without broadband in House Bill 400, being put forward by my colleagues in our State House. This proposed law – introduced by Reps. Randall Shedd and Nathaniel Ledbetter – will allow electric providers to install, operate and maintain broadband systems. Electric providers could offer broadband services directly or through an affiliate. They could allow a third party to provide broadband using the electric provider’s easements. The bill would not allow an electric provider to require residents to purchase broadband services as a condition of electricity service.

A companion bill in the Senate, Senate Bill 90, expands the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act, providing grants for projects that will increase broadband across the state. This bill also seeks to encourage private investment in unserved areas and certain rural parts of Alabama. Senate Bill 90 has widespread support in the Alabama Senate, with myself and the bill’s sponsor Senator Clay Scofield we are joined by our co-sponsors: Cam Ward, Greg Reed, Gerald Allen, Steve Livingston, Andrew Jones, Tom Whatley, Randy Price, Jimmy Holley, J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Jack Williams, David Sessions, Donnie Chesteen, William “Billy” Beasley, Greg Albritton, Clyde Chambliss, Rodger Smitherman and Bobby Singleton.

Electric providers in Alabama strive to give their customers reliable, affordable power. House Bill 400 and Senate Bill 90 will allow them to do the same with high-speed broadband access. Please consider asking your state legislators to support providing rural broadband so all Alabamians have access to fast, reliable internet services. We believe this is the right thing to do.

Sen. Del Marsh is President Pro Tempore of the Alabama Senate. He represents District 12, including Calhoun and Talladega counties. Marsh was elected to the Senate in 1998 and was reelected for a fifth term in 2014. He was first elected President Pro Tempore in 2010.

7 hours ago

Lawmakers, members of the media react to Dem Rep. Rogers’ ‘disgusting’ comments on abortion

After State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) abortion comments widely circulated across social media platforms Wednesday, politicians and several prominent members of the media quickly denounced the comments that he later doubled down on.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a 2020 candidate for the United States Senate, called Rogers’ comments “disgusting.”

“This is one of the most horrific statements I’ve ever heard from an elected official, and it follows the previous disgusting comments from Governor Northam in Virginia,” Byrne said in a statement. “The American people must put our foot down and say enough is enough. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for,” Byrne said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’m disappointed Alabama has a Senator in Doug Jones who is unabashedly pro-abortion and refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his own party. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the Senate.”

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) in a statement described Rogers’ remarks as “chilling.”

“Representative Rogers’ remarks are chilling. ‘Kill them now, or you kill them later’? His comments should be condemned at the state and national level,” Reed said Wednesday. “Every human life, no matter how weak or small, has inherent dignity because we are all made in the image of God. House Bill 314, which the House passed 74-3, recognizes and protects the dignity of human life, and the Alabama Senate looks forward to debating and voting on this important pro-life measure in the coming days.”

Alabama GOP chairwoman Terry Lathan highlighted Rogers’ remarks, calling them “inexcusable and intolerable.”


Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) called for Rogers to apologize to the people of Alabama, including his fellow lawmakers.

“It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jones told Yellowhammer News.

Lawmakers from around the country, members of the media and even President Donald Trump’s son also criticized the Democratic state representative.

“This is how extreme on abortion some on the radical left have become,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a tweet. “This is disgusting. That’s why I am calling for a vote on the House Floor to #EndInfanticide. It’s clear that now more than ever, the most innocent form of life needs protection.”

Donald Trump, Jr. noted Rogers’ remarks were “stomach curling.”

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier also shared Rogers’ remarks on Twitter with Ingraham questioning the morality of the Democratic Party.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a global pro-life activist, shared her thoughts on Rogers’ remarks and warned, “We are in the middle of a silent genocide.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA asked, “Where is the media? Why are they ignoring this?”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 hours ago

Air Force leader responds to Brooks, indicates national security space launch program will proceed as planned

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has responded to Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) and his request that the military move forward with a national security space launch program heavily supported by Alabama’s aerospace industry.

In her reply, as well as in a separate response to House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, Wilson indicated the Air Force would proceed in the manner called for by Brooks.

Brooks sent a letter to Wilson with signatures from a bipartisan group of 27 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives urging her to maintain the Air Force’s previously planned course and implement the second phase of the established space launch program.

The approach called for by the members who signed the letter is based on the need to keep America up to speed in the national security space race — and one from which Alabama’s aerospace industry stands to benefit.

Members of Alabama’s House delegation who also signed the letter in support included Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Martha Roby (AL-02), Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) did not sign the letter.

Wilson confirmed to Brooks in her response that the Air Force would soon release a request for proposals for the second phase of the program. She outlined to him that they would announce the contract awards during spring 2020.

This is significant for Alabama because Decatur’s United Launch Alliance (ULA) was among the companies awarded the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for national security space missions under the program.

News of the award to ULA brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others, at the time.

The companies, including ULA, entered into the agreement understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, the companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

ULA’s rocket manufacturing plant in Alabama is 1.6 million square feet and is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.

The quality of jobs created by the aerospace industry has a multiplying effect across the Yellowhammer State. Industry estimates are that every aerospace job results in ten more jobs throughout the region.

ULA has calculated its annual economic impact to the state at approximately $285 million, with company leadership envisioning that impact escalating as the Air Force’s national security space launch program proceeds.

After sending the letter to Wilson, Brooks outlined to Yellowhammer News his reasons for urging the Air Force to maintain its schedule for the program.

“America’s military relies heavily on space to defend America,” he explained. “Therefore, America must have reliable and affordable space access options. The Air Force conducted a robust and competitive launch provider selection process open to all U.S. launch providers. National security requires that the Air Force’s launch provider acquisition must remain on schedule.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) had petitioned Wilson to deviate from the Air Force’s plan. Feinstein and Smith registered their objections to the process and sought to modify it based on interests from with their own state.

In her response to the California members, Wilson said she was “proud” of the Air Force’s conduct of the process.

Wilson pointed out that it was Congress who directed the military to “assure access to space using two domestic launch service providers capable of launching to our most demanding National Security Space orbits.”

She also detailed the effort put forth to devise a competitive process, including independent reviews and more than 1,500 industry comments.

Wilson expressed her confidence in the need to advance the program.

“I agree that assured access to space remains a critical component of the Nation’s security strategy,” she wrote. “The time is right to start Launch Service Procurement competition by releasing the Request for Proposal now in order to select the two best-value offerors next spring and meet the deadline set by Congress to end reliance on the Russian RD-180 engine.”

Brooks agreed.

“Essentially, one launch provider is not enough and three providers are too many. Two providers is the sweet spot, and the sooner we get to two providers, the better off America and its taxpayers will be,” he concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

8 hours ago

Jones responds to John Rogers’ ‘outrageous’ abortion remarks: ‘I think he owes an apology’ to the people of the state, the legislature

Thursday afternoon, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) offered a statement to Yellowhammer News regarding the remarks made by State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) during a debate over House Bill 314, which would criminalize abortion in Alabama.

“So you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said on the bill that passed by an overwhelming 74-3 margin. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Jones called it “outrageous” and called on the Birmingham Democrat to apologize to the people of Alabama and the legislature.

“I thought it was outrageous. I was absolutely appalled,” Jones stated. “I didn’t see that until this morning. I have known Representative Rogers for a long, long time. I think he owes an apology to the people of the state. I think he owes an apology to members of the legislature. That is one of the problems with discussing these types of issues, people get emotional and people tend not to respect each other’s opinions as much, and you end up with comments like this. It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

