Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Another Republican candidate enters AL-01 race 43 mins ago / Politics
USDA’s Chris Beeker: Broadband program, workshop an opportunity for ‘game-changing investments’ 12 hours ago / News
AG Marshall calls on legislature to pass bill reforming pardons, paroles board 13 hours ago / News
State shuts down four Jefferson County electronic bingo halls 14 hours ago / News
Dr. Michele Kong is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 14 hours ago / News
Alabama’s legislators who voted for a gas tax increase may have an ally in President Donald Trump 15 hours ago / Opinion
Aderholt: Democrats ‘not interested in using their majority to govern’ 16 hours ago / News
Manufacturing and IT leaders set to talk job skills with high school students, parents in Birmingham area 16 hours ago / News
Byrne: Dem investigations into Trump tax records ‘raise serious constitutional concerns’ 17 hours ago / Politics
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama hosts Walk@Lunch Day in Birmingham to encourage healthy lifestyles 17 hours ago / News
ACLU of Alabama head calls abortion ban ‘foolish’; Says result will fill ACLU, PP coffers with taxpayer money 18 hours ago / News
18-wheeler plows into Birmingham-area church daycare 18 hours ago / News
Alabama inmate seeks stay of execution 19 hours ago / News
Investor to loan firm $3.4M to buy historic St. James Hotel 20 hours ago / News
State Rep. Collins: Momentum changing for workforce development — ‘They don’t need to all have four-year or more degrees’ 21 hours ago / News
7 Things: Immigration chaos continues, Gaetz out of the 2020 Senate race — Tommy Tuberville in, AG Marshall delivers stinging rebuke of former Speaker Hubbard and more … 22 hours ago / Analysis
Report: Montgomery, Birmingham, Mobile among American cities most in danger of housing crash 1 day ago / News
Episode 06: March Madness turns into April sadness 1 day ago / Podcasts
Connie Hudson is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 2 days ago / News
Cam Ward: Punishing violence, recognizing the dignity of work and the possibility of redemption 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
43 mins ago

Another Republican candidate enters AL-01 race

Local businessman Wes Lambert is set to announce his Republican candidacy to succeed Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) in representing Alabama’s Fist Congressional District, joining State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl in the race.

Lambert will hold a kickoff campaign event at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Dumbwaiter Restaurant in Fairhope, which is one of the businesses he owns.

A press release announced that Lambert’s campaign “will focus on issues important to Southwest Alabamians: the economy, family values, healthcare and letting people make decisions based on local needs.”

“We learn values from our families on how to make the right choices,” Lambert stated . “Families should make decisions about health care, their child’s education and how their hard earned dollars are spent. Great governments work from the ground up, not the top down.”

Lambert grew up in Mobile and is a graduate of UMS-Wright Preparatory School. He graduated with a degree in business from the University of South Alabama. He is a member of the Jubilee Baptist Church in Daphne.

“Alabamians deserve a government that makes the economy work for them, with abundant highly skilled and well-paying jobs,” he said. “The way to get there is to keep businesses free of needless and punishing governmental regulations. As a local business owner, I know the importance of hard work and being able to concentrate on your local business and not some bureaucratic rule or regulation.”

“The left has worked to impose too many rules, constraints and higher taxes, creating a burden that destroys our companies and hurts workers in southwest Alabama. I want to make sure that we lower taxes and make it so companies can worry about their workers and not Washington.” Lambert concluded.

He has already filed paperwork forming his campaign committee with the FEC.

Lambert’s announcement will come on the heels of Pringle’s much-anticipated announcement and in the wake of Carl announcing a significant start to his fundraising.

Carl campaign releases initial fundraising haul

Since he launched his campaign on February 27, Carl has raised over $385,000.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from all over this great district,” he said in a release. “Our campaign has received support from a wide variety of individuals – from small-business owners and community leaders to seniors, young families, and those looking for strong conservative leadership in Washington. They have seen my work on the County Commission to bring good-paying jobs to our area, fight excessive spending, and stand with President Trump to put America and our community back on track, and they know I will do the same in Congress.”

$365,000 of the total contribution amount will be able to be spent in the primary.

The Carl campaign added that 95 percent of the donations were from within the district.

“In just a little over a month our campaign is off to an incredibly strong start,” Carl added. “We are focused on building a grassroots effort that reaches all corners of the First District and our momentum is continuing to build. This campaign will be won by a true conservative, one who isn’t afraid to make tough decisions that grow our economy and fight for the policies of President Trump that are continuing to put Americans back to work. I look forward to the months ahead where we can tell our story to voters and build on the momentum we are creating.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

USDA’s Chris Beeker: Broadband program, workshop an opportunity for ‘game-changing investments’

The aim of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) broadband program is to bolster economic development in rural areas.

And, now, Alabama will be one of only five states in the country to host a technical workshop to help stakeholders better understand the fundamental aspects of the program.

Under USDA’s ReConnect Program, this regional workshop will outline the process for obtaining grants, loans and grant/loan combinations available to stakeholders.

158
Keep reading 158 WORDS

Chris Beeker, USDA state director for rural development, sees the workshop as an important part of the path toward increased economic growth in rural areas.

“We want to ensure applicants from Alabama, and the region, have the best shot at being successful when applying for these ReConnect funds,” he told Yellowhammer News. “I am glad we are able to host this event, and given the importance of broadband in rural Alabama, this is a great opportunity for some game-changing investments in our communities.”

The two-day workshop will take place in Auburn on May 8 and 9. The USDA has set up a registration website for those wishing to attend.

The goal of the ReConnect Program is to spur economic development for rural areas by bringing high-speed broadband to rural areas lacking in sufficient access.

The department envisions delivery of broadband connection to result in improvements in precision agriculture, education and health care.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
13 hours ago

AG Marshall calls on legislature to pass bill reforming pardons, paroles board

Attorney General Steve Marshall is imploring the state legislature to pass a bill that would ensure the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles cannot release violent offenders after only a short period of their sentence.

HB 380, sponsored by Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), was crafted by Marshall’s office in response to reports in the fall that the board was releasing dangerous felons back onto the street long before their sentences were up.

One egregious example that the attorney general pointed to in a video released on Tuesday was that of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is now charged with three murders in Marshall’s home county after he was released by the Board of Pardons and Paroles while serving a life sentence.

Marshall emphasized that the pardons and paroles system is “badly broken.”

378
Keep reading 378 WORDS

The video also featured testimony from Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Azzie Taylor, the chief of criminal trials in the attorney general’s office.

Rich stressed, “I’ve never seen the situation that we have currently with the Board of Pardons and Paroles as bad as it is right now.”

She explained that citizens are losing trust in the system because they see a “revolving door” of violent criminals being sentenced and then soon released on an early schedule.

Filed on Tuesday, HB 380 would be a comprehensive overhaul of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The legislation would specifically mandate that individuals convicted of certain violent offenses serve 85 percent of his or her sentence before being eligible for parole. Current law only stipulates that violent offenders serve one-third or ten years of his or her sentence, whichever is less, unless a unanimous vote of the board rules otherwise.

HB 380 also establishes a set time schedule for parole consideration of various sentence lengths.

The bill would require that at least one of the three members of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of ten-years’ experience “in or with a law enforcement agency which has among its primary duties and responsibilities the investigation of violent crimes or the apprehension, arrest, or supervision of the perpetrators thereof.”

Additionally, HB 380 would establish a director of Pardons and Paroles that would serve as its chief executive officer. This position would be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor. The bill makes further structural and operational changes to the board.

Language in the bill reaffirms that “the board’s paramount duty is to protect public safety” when making decisions.

In the video, Marshall thanked Rowe and Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) for their leading support of the legislation.

Watch:

You can read the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

State shuts down four Jefferson County electronic bingo halls

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) on Tuesday raided four electronic bingo halls in Jefferson County, seizing well over 1,000 pieces of allegedly illegal gaming equipment.

Spin It and Win It Bingo in Graysville, the Fun-N-Games Arcade in Brighton, the Super Highway Bingo in Brighton and Southwind Bingo in Midfield were shut down by state law enforcement agents executing search warrants.

A statement from the attorney general’s office on Tuesday afternoon explained, “The involvement of state law enforcement was necessary due to the opening of multiple facilities offering illegal electronic games and the failure of local law enforcement to enforce the law.”

204
Keep reading 204 WORDS

Several people were arrested and charged with multiple counts of promoting gambling and possession of illegal gambling devices pursuant to the execution of the search warrants. The names of the individuals cannot be released at this time by law enforcement officials.

The warrants also culminated in the seizure of over 1,100 electronic bingo machines, records and an unspecified amount of currency. The seized machines will be held as evidence and will be subject to a forfeiture procedure filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The Attorney General’s Office advised that this action “was taken as part of an ongoing and multifaceted criminal investigation.”

The Alabama Supreme Court has definitively ruled that electronic bingo machines are illegal in the state. Marshall has explained that they are “slot machines.”

Marshall has been at odds with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in recent weeks over the issue, with the state’s top law enforcement official accusing the sheriff of not enforcing the law.

Yellowhammer News previously reported that the sheriff’s brother, Bruce Pettway, had been permitted to operate electronic bingo by the City of Graysville. That business license has since been canceled and refunded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

Dr. Michele Kong is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Dr. Michele Kong has dedicated her life to serving others.

In her own words, “Service is the foundation of our life, our people, our community.  Ultimately everything is about service. Service is what connects you to the next person. Service should be at the core of everything we do.”

She is an associate professor in Pediatric Critical Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama.

In 2015, she was selected the junior faculty recipient of the Dean’s Excellence Award for Service, which recognizes contributions made by faculty across the UAB School of Medicine. This honor was due to her service to the autistic community with the nonprofit she and her husband co-founded, KultureCity.

464
Keep reading 464 WORDS

Kong and her husband’s passion for autism acceptance began when their son, Abram, was diagnosed with autism at age four. Recognizing the needs of families impacted by autism, they felt the challenges that so many experience and immediately began working to create permanent inclusive spaces.

KultureCity is an impact-driven nonprofit founded in 2013 in Birmingham with the mission to create a world where all individuals with autism and their families can be accepted and treated equally. KultureCity fundamentally believes that these children are not limited by their diagnosis and deserve a future without limits. The programs reflect the mission which is “to change the culture on how autism is viewed in our world today.”

To accomplish KultureCity’s mission of awareness and acceptance, Kong’s relationships and partnerships have been key. These include local organizations like the Birmingham Zoo, the McWane Center and the Alys Stephens Center, as well as national groups like the NBA and NFL.

The impact of the organization can be seen well beyond Alabama. In 2019, KultureCity was ranked fourth on Fast Company’s list of the most innovative companies in the world.

The recognition is well deserved, considering the scope and impact of the solutions the organization offers to families affected by autism.  Solutions such as lifeBoks, technology-centered products designed to prevent wandering and wandering-related accidents. Or, the Sensory Inclusive certification program and app that partners with major events and venues across the country to create experiences that can be enjoyed by all.

Each year the organization hosts The KultureBall, a fundraising gala that draws hundreds of attendees, including professional athletes such as Dwight Howard, Tiki Barker and Tracy Johnson.

Kong credits her parents and her humble upbringing for her incredible work ethic and passion. She was exposed to great poverty in her home country of Malaysia. Her mother was a school teacher and her father started vocational training schools which required a great deal of travel.  Kong said, “Traveling so much exposed me to the diversity that exists in our world.”

Not unfamiliar with defying the odds as well as valuing education, Kong did her pre-medical studies in Australia and worked hard to receive a scholarship to attend medical school at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

As fate would have it, she met her husband Julian Maha, also a physician, on a flight from Malaysia to Calgary.  They were both attending medical school there but had never met before that flight. Following a residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, she came to Birmingham in 2005 for a critical care fellowship and was recruited by UAB.

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Dr. Michele Kong a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama’s legislators who voted for a gas tax increase may have an ally in President Donald Trump

Could President Donald Trump really be considering a gas tax increase for infrastructure improvements?

According to a McClatchy report, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said that a plan for new gas taxes is on the table. This news item did not receive much attention because it wasn’t about the already concluded Mueller investigation or a continuation of an Obama policy on immigration that could be spun to imply that everyone is either Russian or racist.

But what about Alabama’s Republican legislators who supported a gas tax increase? What if President Donald Trump, a super popular president in the conservative state of Alabama, decides to follow Alabama’s lead works with Democrats and business interests to increase the cost of every gallon of gas by 25 cents?

Political stories posted to Twitter or Facebook are regularly met with the same reaction of some variation of, “Yeah, but they passed a gas tax.”

Prison? Abortion? 2020 Senate talk? All of those lead back to tax increases for roads.

270
Keep reading 270 WORDS

Alabama legislators who supported a gas tax increase are going to be happy to hear that they have an ally in the president of the United States who apparently agrees with their decision to raise that tax.

The current federal gas tax is 18.4 cents a gallon with a 24.4 cents a gallon tax for diesel. If a Republican Senate and Republican president more than double that they will forever lose their ability to say they are the party of lower taxes and less spending.

The usual suspects, like the Chamber of Commerce, are onboard with the idea. Even some Democrats could support the idea, which would make it one of the few Trump administration initiatives that they could get behind.

Conservatives might be wary of any idea the Chamber and Democrats are both pushing (see: immigration).

Much like the Alabama push for the tax increase, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association released a report finding almost 50,000 “structurally deficient” bridges.

Will America react like Alabamians did and promise to throw those responsible out of office or will they react like the French have and stage massive protests?

Will Alabama’s politicians who supported a gas tax in Alabama oppose one nationally even though the reasoning is exactly the same? Will they be happy to have the president pushing a similar agenda?

Will Alabamians and their elected officials be able to say “no” to President Trump, or will he be able to get conservatives to support things that seemed unthinkable years ago, as he has done with trade policy?

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less