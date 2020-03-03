Hibbett Sports celebrating 75th year anniversary with free sneaker giveaway

Birmingham-based Hibbett Sports this year is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the company’s founding by giving away a grand prize of 12 months worth of sneakers to one lucky fan.

The grand prize will come in the form of 12 $250 Hibbett gift cards and one pair of Apple AirPods.

In addition to the grand prize, five other winners will win a pair of Air Max sneakers and a pair of AirPods. Nike is partnering with Hibbett to provide the prizes.



To enter the contest, you can visit Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, follow Hibbet Sports, like the post about the contest and comment with your favorite Air Max sneaker with the hashtags #MyAir and #Hibbett75.

“We started in Alabama in 1945 with a single location and we’ve grown to 1,000+ stores in 35 states, so we wanted to do something big to thank our loyal customers and pay homage to our partnership with Nike,” stated Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, vice president marketing at the Birmingham-based retailer.

The contest ends March 20, and the winners will be contacted on March 26.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.