49 mins ago

ALGOP’s Lathan on Doug Jones’ ‘One Alabama’ slogan: ‘The only one he’s listening to is himself’

After Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) unveiled his new “One Alabama” reelection slogan during his campaign kickoff event on Sunday, reaction poured in from conservatives saying that Jones had proven himself to be anything but a moderate during his short stint in the U.S. Senate.

This included Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan, who reminded voters of Jones’ declaration made twice previously that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

“Senator Doug Jones claims to be for ‘One Alabama’ but during his short tenure he’s proven the only one he’s listening to is himself,” Lathan said.

“Time and again he keeps ignoring the will of the majority of Alabamians – who overwhelmingly support President Trump and the administration’s agenda – by defiantly voting NO on the President’s nominees and policies,” she continued.

The ALGOP chair then provided a list of high-profile examples of Jones opposing President Donald Trump’s “nominees and policies:”

“Senator Jones should rename his motto ‘One and Done for Alabama’. We are confident the voters of our great state will reset this seat with a Republican on November 3, 2020,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 mins ago

7 Things: Jones kicks off reelection campaign, more investigation into Trump by Democrats, Afghanistan/Taliban peace deal seems unlikely and more …

7. Ivanka Trump coming to Alabama

  • On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump will make an announcement at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner about the workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities in Alabama.
  • Ivanka Trump is planning on meeting students in the apprenticeship program and touring the park. She said that the Trump administration “is committed to ensuring inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs.”

6. Vaping is causing a school to take the doors off the bathroom stalls

637
  • The administrators at a school in Lauderdale County have decided the best way to attack kids taking a vaping break during school hours is to make them use the restroom without doors, exposing their misdeeds and bathroom habits to the world.
  • This is a response to a student who allegedly passed out after vaping in the bathroom and some parents are now calling for bathroom monitors to watch the children while they do their business.

5. Media continue to attack over Trump warning Alabama could be hit by Hurricane Dorian

  • There was yet another week of silly bickering by the national press and the president of the United States, but this time it was over the path of a hurricane, which was projected to impact Alabama according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Alabama National Guard.
  • As the back and forth continued, the media spoke in absolute terms and cited the Birmingham Weather Service as proof. NOAA released a statement over the weekend disputing that certainty which read, “The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time.”

4. Unemployment rate stays at 3.7%

  • Despite ongoing trade wars, the media and their Democrats’ attempts to talk down the economy may not be working as well as they want yet as 130,000 jobs were created last month and wages growth continued.
  • These numbers are not great, by any means, but the economy is still strong with near 50-year-low unemployment numbers and growing. But there are signs that growth is slowing and that could mean retraction may be coming soon.

3. No peace with the Taliban

  • After the Taliban took claim for the bombing in Kabul last week that killed a U.S. soldier, peace talks between the U.S., Afghanistan and the Taliban were canceled. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that this shows the Taliban can’t be trusted at this time.
  • Pompeo also said that the Taliban was using “terror to improve their negotiating position.” President Donald Trump announced the secret meeting after it was canceled; he doesn’t believe that the Taliban has the “power to negotiate a meaningful agreement” if they can’t agree to a ceasefire.

2. Democrats try something new and original — investigating Trump

  • In more recent efforts to investigate impeaching President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee stumbled over themselves and now Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is attempting to define when impeachment proceedings actually began.
  • U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) claimed that the committee was investigating outside of the boundaries allowed by House rules. He said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that everything the Democrats have done this year “is simply a show, a travesty, and frankly they should be ashamed,” as well as pointing out that if they really want to start impeachment proceedings, they just have to bring it to the House floor.

1. Jones starts his 2020 campaign as Republicans hit him on socialism

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) used his campaign kickoff to talk about gun control, abortion rights and non-existent voter suppression issues in Alabama. He even brought up Governor Kay Ivey’s blackface scandal to highlight how little his supporters think of the state, arguing, “It is a painful admission that in the eyes of the nation, folks just don’t believe we’ve come very far.”
  • A National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) billboard outside his event reminded Jones, and voters, not to forget that for all his talk of moderation, he has previously said that he would support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is, and declared himself an anti-Trump Democrat. The NRSC added that Jones continues to put “the interests of the most liberal and socialist members of his party ahead of his constituents.”

1 hour ago

U.S. Rep. Aderholt: Trump ‘has fulfilled his campaign pledge’ using a national emergency to build the border wall

On this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) argued President Donald Trump was doing the proper thing with his pursuit of the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Aderholt said without the wall, there would likely not be any comprehensive immigration reform.

However, he said the wall would remain an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

202
“I think it probably will be because President Trump has made this sort of his signature issue,” Aderholt said to host Don Dailey. “And, he did everything he could to get the funding for it through the legislative process, which was the appropriate way to do that. But then he had to go outside of that through this national emergency. And by law, he can do that. He has fulfilled his campaign pledge in saying, ‘I want to build the wall.’ And that is what he is doing.”

Aderholt downplayed the amount of money funding for the wall was taking from Pentagon coffers.

“When you’re talking about the budget that the Pentagon has and our national defense has, we spend – and I don’t know the exact number per day – I would say for the Department of Defense alone spends probably $1.2 billion a day. So, we’re talking about $3.6 billion out of the entire account – then, this is over a year’s period of time, you’re not talking about a large amount of money coming from one particular project.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Alabama Power program aims to set lakesides abuzz

Alabama Power employees have spent the last few months turning several open fields around the company’s lakes into pollinator habitats.

When most people think of pollinators, bees automatically come to mind. That’s for good reason, as bees pollinate 80% of the world’s plants, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

However, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, other insects, hummingbirds, lizards and bats are also all pollinators that plants depend on.

580
Josh Yerby heads up the pollinator project for the company’s recreation group. He said a successful ecosystem and food chain depends on plants and pollinators.

“Most plants cannot produce fruit or even seeds unless they are pollinated. That can happen by two ways: the wind carrying pollen from one flower to another or through pollinators as they move from one plant to another looking for food,” Yerby said. “Pollination is an important part of a plant’s life cycle and for us too. Much of the food we eat is the result of pollinators.”

Yerby said the seed mix chosen for the lake plots will grow year-round and is made up of eight types of grass and more than 25 flowers. Those include popular varieties like black-eyed Susans, goldenrods and sunflowers as well as less common plants. The mix was designed to have at least two flowering plants throughout the year, including winter.

Yerby consulted with Dani Carroll, regional extension agent for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, on the project.

“Humans like to eat a variety of food, and we also like to eat all year long. Pollinators do, too,” Carroll said. “A pollinator habitat full of different types of flowers of varying shapes, colors and heights will attract a wide variety of insects. A successful pollinator garden should have multiple species of plants blooming throughout the year to provide food.”

Carroll said it’s important to have a wide variety because flowers are not “one size fits all” when it comes to pollinators.

“Flowers come in many shapes, sizes, smells and colors. They bloom at different times during the day and year. Their nectar and pollen attract different types of pollinators,” Carroll said. “For example, moths and bats visit night-blooming flowers while bees are sleeping. Butterflies tend to visit long, deep flowers using their proboscis, which you can think of like a human tongue. Hummingbirds like deep flowers, too. On the other hand, some are attracted to smell. Beetles like spicy, fruit or rancid odors, while flies gravitate to stinky flowers.”

The pollinator project is part of The Preserves, a series of enhancements Alabama Power plans to make at its recreational sites. These include fishing piers, playgrounds, hiking trails, boat ramps, picnic areas, gazebos and other improvements.

Alabama Power maintains 65 public recreation sites along its 3,500 miles of shoreline in the state.

So far, pollinator plots have been added at Lay and Logan Martin lakes and R. L. Harris Reservoir, but plans are to expand them to other lakes. While open fields have been used so far, Yerby said the company could use a seed mix designed for more wooded and shaded areas too.

“These seeds are designed by a company called Roundstone Native Seed for the area we have. There’s no fertilizer. There’s no prep as far as conditioning the soil because these are plants native to the Southeast or native to the type of soil at the site. We can do seed mixes for both open and wooded areas,” Yerby said. “We won’t have to do anything to these plots for the next five years once they are put in.”

Each pollinator plot also has interpretive signs explaining what a pollinator is and why their work is so important.

While buckwheat was planted this past summer at the sites, the full seed mix will be planted through October.

Yerby advises anyone interested in learning more about pollinator plots to visit their local extension office. More information can also be found online at aces.edu.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Shorelines.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Doug Jones pushes for bipartisanship on guns — Says blaming mental health, offering thoughts and prayers ‘ain’t working’

During this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) urged President Donald Trump and his fellow lawmakers to seek bipartisan solutions on guns in the wake of incidents in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, as well as in Alabama in Elkmont and Mobile.

Jones told “Capitol Journal” anchor Don Dailey the two political parties should be united on saving lives.

“I think that the special interest groups have divided us,” Jones said. “It should be a bipartisan issue. It has been a bipartisan issue in the past. It ought to be a bipartisan issue again. Saving lives, Don – this is not guns. This is not about guns. This is about saving lives. Guns are a part of that, and saving lives ought to be the most bipartisan issue that we have in the Congress in the United States. And so I think we can come to some common ground.”

335
Jones argued the key to reaching solutions was to avoid the “fringes” but added it would require presidential leadership. However, he also argued blaming mental health and offering thoughts and prayers were not sufficient responses.

“If we stay off the fringes and not worry about that yet – and let’s do the things we can and not just get on political soapboxes on one side or the other, do those things we can do and let the Senate do its job, let the House do its job, come to some agreements. I think we can reach some of that,” Jones said. “I think the president needs to weigh in because he is the leader of the Republican Party. He needs to exercise some leadership. The last thing that we need is for him to say one thing and immediately start walking it back like he’s done on this issue. I’m hoping that when we get back, he will come and say let’s see what we can do to work things out.”

“And it’s got to be more than just mental health issues,” he continued. “It really has to be more than mental health. We’ve talked about mental health, and there’s a couple of things that we know do not work. We can look and see what doesn’t work, and frankly, one of them is blaming this on mental health. That just doesn’t work because we’ve blamed that for a long time. The second thing is we’ve given a lot of thoughts and prayers over the years for these victims and families. It ain’t working. As a religious nation, as we are, as a Christian nation and state as we are, those thoughts and prayers don’t seem to be working like they should. We need to get down and do our work. The Lord can take care of his business if we can do ours.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

16 hours ago

BIO Alabama names director as bioscience sector growth is targeted

BIO Alabama said Thursday that experienced healthcare executive Sonia Robinson has joined the statewide bioscience trade association as its first full-time executive director, leading efforts within the sector to grow employment, increase research development and expand international trade.

“The entire life sciences ecosystem is active in Alabama from research to institutional tech transfer; from startups and corporate innovation to global manufacturing,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“With this milestone, BIO Alabama is positioned to foster continued growth and development within the bioscience industry.”

The biosciences industry contributes $7.3 billion in economic impact to Alabama annually, according to an analysis conducted for BIO Alabama in 2018.

318
Industry segments represented in Alabama include medical devices and materials, drug discovery and development, R&D, information technology, genetics, genomics and personalized medicine.

BIO Alabama’s mission is to cultivate a thriving bioscience ecosystem in Alabama through collaboration and investment, both in industry and research.

“Alabama is home to cutting edge research and innovation; we want to be recognized as such and to help our bioscience industry grow,” said BIO Alabama Board Chair Peggy Sammon, CEO and co-founder of Huntsville’s GeneCapture.

“It’s time to devote full-time resources to this goal, and we’re confident that Sonia Robinson will bring the leadership and strategic thinking to this effort.”

PERSONAL CONNECTION

Robinson’s career in healthcare marketing and public relations and her experience with startups are very relevant to the issues BIO Alabama is addressing. Robinson has held positions in marketing, business development, customer service, human resources and back-office operations.

In 2017, Robinson was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her personal investigation into treatment options gave her deep respect for the efforts of researchers and especially the role of personalized medicine. She is now active as a survivor and advocate.

“As an Alabama native, I am so proud of our rich history in agriculture, automobiles, tech, rockets, and aviation. Bioscience joined the state narrative years ago, but it is time to share that news of those successes and impact more broadly,” Robinson said.

“Communities and companies in Alabama are already experiencing how bioscience is an economic force for our future,” she added.

Birmingham-based BIO Alabama is the state partner of the international life sciences trade organization Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

“We have an active board ready to support our new executive director with strategic initiatives designed to cultivate relationships and expand networks for the many bioscience companies in our state,” said Alabama Power Co.’s Blair King, chair-elect of the BIO Alabama board.

“BIO Alabama enhances state-wide economic development initiatives by supporting new, emerging, and existing bioscience organizations through collaboration, advocacy, and support,” he added.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

