ALGOP chair Terry Lathan to AL Dem chair Nancy Worley: We’re ‘too busy’ working, winning races to interfere in your Democratic Party leadership fight

In an interview that aired on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley suggested it was the work of Republicans behind the turmoil inside her party.

Worley, who narrowly held off a challenge by Montgomery attorney Peck Fox earlier this month for the state Democratic Party’s chair, described those questioning her leadership as “a few single individuals” that “might be” getting help from the GOP.

“I think it’s unfortunate that a few single individuals keep stirring the pot,” Worley said. “That hurts all Democrats. It hurts our candidates. It hurts our party. And, of course, the Republicans might be helping out some of these naysayers, you know, because they enjoy that.”

On Monday, Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan responded to Worley by calling her Democratic Party counterpart’s remark’s “odd.”

“With all due respect to Chairman Worley and her very odd comment, let me assure her that the Republicans are too busy working and winning races to have time to help out any of her ‘naysayers,'” Lathan said to Yellowhammer News. “It seems they are on that mission all by themselves and need no help from us.”

Also during the Friday “Capitol Journal” appearance, Worley said the divisions in the Alabama Democratic Party received more attention given the Democrats have open-door meetings and Republicans do not.

“It is my understanding that when they have state meetings, they have lots and lots of controversy,” she said. “They have closed-door meetings. We have open-door meetings. When there’s a fight, it’s a Democratic fight, and everybody sees it. Now the Republicans have a closed-door meeting, so people don’t see that.”

Lathan took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the claim ALGOP’s meetings were behind closed doors. According to Lathan, that was “100% false.”

.@DonDaileyAPT on your Fri @CapitolJournal show with AL Dem Chairman Worley she stated the @algop meets behind closed doors. 100% false- we meet in open meetings along with the press-always have. #FakeNews #alpolitics — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) August 19, 2018

