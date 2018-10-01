Alabamians wield influence in leadership of national trade associations

With last week’s addition of Michael Schilleci as Chairman of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, Alabamians are dominating the leadership ranks of powerful national trade associations.

Currently, Montgomery’s Eddie Stewart of Caddell Construction is chair of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America and Forrest McConnell of McConnell Honda is vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association’s PAC, also serving on the organization’s board of directors as a past chairman.

As reported by the Alabama Daily News, Schilleci – the president of Tanner, Alabama-based Supreme Beverage Company – is the third generation of his family to own and operate the company, which provides domestic, imported and craft beer and other beverage products to North Alabama.

Alabama Wholesale Beer Association (AWBA) Executive Director Donna Alexander said Schilleci’s service as national chairman will benefit the state.

“Michael has been such an integral part of AWBA’s growth over the last several years and we couldn’t be prouder to see him transcend to the national scene,” she said. “It’s a feather in the cap for our state, our industry and our association.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn