Alabama to get $2 million under Uber data breach settlement

The state of Alabama is getting $2 million from a nationwide settlement involving Uber.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says the money is the state’s portion of a $148 million agreement with the ridesharing company.All 50 states and the District of Columbia are part of the settlement, which stems from a data breach about personal information of Uber drivers in 2016.

The company failed to report what happened for a year.

A statement from Marshall’s office says Alabama didn’t have a law requiring notification of data breaches at the time.

But a law has since been passed to address such situations, and the settlement came under the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The statement says hackers gained access to personal information about some 600,000 Uber drivers nationwide two years ago.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.