Alabama’s Rodney Smith, Jr. has mowed veterans’ lawns in all 50 states — ‘I remember asking God to use me’
Rodney Smith, Jr.’s mission has been accomplished, but his work is far from over.
Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which helps elderly citizens, single mothers and others in need with lawn care. He founded the free-of-charge service — with its motto of “Making a difference one lawn at a time” — in Huntsville, where he lives.
While he has often drawn well-deserved national attention for his main service, Smith recently embarked on a nationwide tour, vowing to mow veterans’ lawns in each and every state to honor and thank them. Thursday, he checked the last state off his list, arriving in Hawaii.
However, Smith’s journey will not stop there. As he explained to ABC’s Good Morning America, Smith’s amazing drive for service is powered by his faith in God.
Smith explained that he was inspired to launch Raising Men Lawn Care Service about five years ago when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree and searching for purpose in his life.
“I remember asking God to use me as his vessel,” he told GMA.
It was 2015, Smith said, and he was driving home in the Rocket City when he saw an elderly Huntsville man desperately trying to mow his lawn.
“It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him,” Smith reminisced. “That’s when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans.”
This immediately became his mission, and when he realized the high-level of need just in his community alone, Smith began recruiting young people in the Huntsville area to get involved as well, helping give them a purpose bigger than themselves at an early age.
“We have boys and girls taking part in the program. We are trying to encourage boys and girls to get out there and make a difference, one lawn at a time,” Smith emphasized.
That recruitment has since expanded across the country.
Smith said that approximately 400 kids and teens nationwide are currently participating in the “50 Lawn Challenge,” which encourages young people to help those in their respective community who are struggling with their yardwork on their own by voluntarily mowing 50 lawns.
Thanks @ABC @GMA pic.twitter.com/6P7jRziRZC
— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 14, 2019
Smith estimates that he has mowed at least 2,500 lawns since 2015.
He went searching for his mission in life, turning to God, and Smith said he was shown the way.
“My true purpose in life is helping people,” he said.
You can read more about Smith here.
RELATED: Alabama Community Lifts Up Local Hero
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn