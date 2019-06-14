Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

Alabama’s Rodney Smith, Jr. has mowed veterans’ lawns in all 50 states — ‘I remember asking God to use me’

Rodney Smith, Jr.’s mission has been accomplished, but his work is far from over.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which helps elderly citizens, single mothers and others in need with lawn care. He founded the free-of-charge service — with its motto of “Making a difference one lawn at a time” — in Huntsville, where he lives.

While he has often drawn well-deserved national attention for his main service, Smith recently embarked on a nationwide tour, vowing to mow veterans’ lawns in each and every state to honor and thank them. Thursday, he checked the last state off his list, arriving in Hawaii.

However, Smith’s journey will not stop there. As he explained to ABC’s Good Morning America, Smith’s amazing drive for service is powered by his faith in God.

Smith explained that he was inspired to launch Raising Men Lawn Care Service about five years ago when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree and searching for purpose in his life.

“I remember asking God to use me as his vessel,” he told GMA.

It was 2015, Smith said, and he was driving home in the Rocket City when he saw an elderly Huntsville man desperately trying to mow his lawn.

“It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him,” Smith reminisced. “That’s when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans.”

This immediately became his mission, and when he realized the high-level of need just in his community alone, Smith began recruiting young people in the Huntsville area to get involved as well, helping give them a purpose bigger than themselves at an early age.

“We have boys and girls taking part in the program. We are trying to encourage boys and girls to get out there and make a difference, one lawn at a time,” Smith emphasized.

That recruitment has since expanded across the country.

Smith said that approximately 400 kids and teens nationwide are currently participating in the “50 Lawn Challenge,” which encourages young people to help those in their respective community who are struggling with their yardwork on their own by voluntarily mowing 50 lawns.

Smith estimates that he has mowed at least 2,500 lawns since 2015.

He went searching for his mission in life, turning to God, and Smith said he was shown the way.

“My true purpose in life is helping people,” he said.

You can read more about Smith here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 mins ago

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. X

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. Success has 1,000 fathers. President Donald Trump has held a special affinity for the state of Alabama since the early stages of his 2016 campaign. And the feeling has been mutual. Thirty thousand people turned out to his first rally in Mobile all the way back in August 2015. Then on Super Tuesday in March 2016, he received over 43% of the vote in the state’s Republican presidential primary. The next closest candidate was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with 21%. As recently as this week, polling showed that his favorability rating among Republicans in Alabama hovers around 80%.

Trump maintains a lofty perch in the state. There’s no doubt about that. What’s a little more unclear is who is responsible for getting him there. Alabama political observers have for some time marveled at the perpetual jockeying to stay at the front of the line of people representing Trump’s interests in the state.

Four stand out to us as being those most readily acknowledged as having a claim to the Trump throne in Alabama. All four evidently have, or had, the title “chairman” attached to their names in some form.

Two held visible roles from the beginning. State Rep. Jim Carns (R-Mountain Brook) and former State. Rep. Ed Henry. Both participated in the original Trump rally in Mobile and evidence would indicate that Carns carried the title “campaign chairman” while Henry carried the title “campaign co-chairman.” Considerable talk arose after Trump’s win that Carns could even fill an ambassadorship in Central America.

A third, Chess Bedsole, seemed to have held a hybrid role. Bedsole was both a paid political consultant for the Trump campaign and in leadership as “Trump’s Alabama campaign Chairman.”

Finally, former State Rep. Perry O. Hooper, Jr. is the man who — by at least one account — has risen to the top of the Trump leadership ladder in Alabama. For a time, Hooper shared the campaign chairman title with his peers. Perhaps  as a nod to his elevated status, however, Hooper somewhere along the line received the unique title “Trump 2016 Alabama Victory Chair.”

Hooper’s social media accounts document him becoming a fixture at the White House. According to his own account, he has been in the middle of West Wing meetings on fighter jets and trade and the Easter Egg Roll.

2. Perchance he for whom this bell tolls may be so ill, as that he knows not it tolls for him. While Hooper has asserted himself as the unofficial Trump contact in the state, it has not happened without risk. It is fairly common in politics for someone to claim a significant piece of political real estate and then be the object of derision from others who aspire to occupy the same space. The key for someone in that potentially vulnerable position is to be ready and aware.

Opposition to Hooper’s role in Trump world came to a boiling point a few weeks ago following an NBC News article in which Hooper said he spoke to Trump about Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. The article quoted Hooper as saying that there was a “plan” in place for Trump to endorse former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.

Yellowhammer News had picked up some rumblings earlier in the year that a certain amount of consternation existed regarding Hooper’s service as an unofficial spokesman for Trump in the state. Sources with knowledge of the situation told us that a conference call on the subject took place among Republican National Committee (RNC) officials, and on that conference call the phrase “restraining order” was used, at one point.

While those in Washington, D.C. continued to monitor, Hooper’s use of the national media to convey Trump’s purported thoughts on Alabama’s senate race may have sent some over the edge. One RNC official told us Hooper’s outspokenness on Trump’s views went from harmless to meddling to dangerous in light of the NBC News article. We were told that RNC Trump Victory Political Director Chris Carr spoke with Hooper to clarify some of the boundaries of his involvement in Trump world. We were also told that Carr directed Hooper to refrain from issuing statements to the press, holding press conferences and otherwise representing the thoughts and views of Trump.

Hooper told Yellowhammer News that the Trump comments he conveyed to NBC News occurred during a meeting he had with the president on tariffs. He said the president asked him about Tuberville and the state of the race, in general, and he simply offered his assessment. Hooper said he considers both Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) friends.

Whether any of this amounts to anything — or deters Hooper in any fashion — remains to be seen. Merely five days ago, Hooper posted a photo of himself attending a Chicago Cubs baseball game with Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

3. What are the odds? Scott Cooley of SportsBetting.ag has provided Yellowhammer News with some prop bets surrounding a number of current political storylines.

Bettors can wager on the blockage of a potential Mexico tariff, the possibility of a presidential impeachment, whether or not President Trump will attend a World Cup match and whether he will have to hand over his tax records.

The oddsmakers don’t anticipate an impeachment or Trump’s tax records to be made public, but the numbers do suggest Congress would block a tariff on Mexico.

Will the House of Representatives pass Articles of Impeachment against President Trump before end of his first term?

Yes 2/1 (+200)
No 2/5 (-250)
–Note: The odds imply a 71.43% probability articles will not be passed

Will the Democratic Party gain access to President Trump’s federal tax returns before the end of his first term?

Yes 3/2 (+150)
No 1/2 (-200)
–Note: The odds imply a 66.67% probability returns will not be accessed

Will Congress successfully block President Trump from imposing tariffs on imported Mexican goods? (disapproval vote must take place for action)

Yes 1/2 (-200)
No 3/2 (+150)
–Note: The odds imply a 66.67% probability a tariff would be blocked

Will President Trump attend a World Cup match?

Yes 20/1 (+2000)
No 1/100 (-10000)
–Note: The odds imply a 99.01% probability Trump will not attend

2 hours ago

Bradley Byrne: ALDOT officials declined federal funding for Mobile Bayway – They were set on tolls

One of the big mysteries regarding the new Mobile Bayway is how the Alabama Department of Transportation determine a toll and not federal money would be the best means of financing the badly needed thoroughfare’s construction.

Reportedly, at one time the federal component was as high as 50% of the bridge’s cost. Now it is much lower, perhaps less than 10% of the cost. That has a lot of local residents asking why a toll instead of federal money.

During an appearance on Mobile’s FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), elaborated on his earlier statements regarding his efforts to secure federal funding, which were met by state officials voicing their support for a toll bridge option.

“In a meeting we had a couple of years ago now in Montgomery with the state Department of Transportation officials, and that’s who makes all these decisions – not the feds – they said, ‘Look, we’ve decided we’re going to go this tolling route, and we don’t need the federal money,” Byrne said to “Midday Mobile” host Sean Sullivan. “We’re going to do it without the federal money.’ I thought, ‘Gee, I’ve been working really hard on getting this federal grant for y’all.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, that’s nice and all, but we’re going to meet the financial needs we have here by doing this toll.’ And that’s how we got into this discussion about how they could at buy down the amount that Alabamians would pay on the toll by using this GOMESA money. And they just haven’t been very receptive to that, to be honest with you.”

Byrne said there was still an outstanding an INFRA [Infrastructure for Rebuilding America] Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which he said the award would be based upon the quality of the application the federal government received from the state of Alabama.

“Frankly, I was surprised,” Byrne said. “But you know, you have to realize that I’m a federal official, not a state official. I can’t tell them what to do. Certainly, you know we’ve been driving the bus and trying to get all of these federal approvals out of the way, which we should have in three weeks and get it set-up for them, and also put them in touch with the right people at the federal Department of Transportation for how this is going to be financed because there is a way to do that through the U.S. Department of Transportation. I think they are actively pursuing that. But at the end of the day, you got to have money to pay that financing back, and they were clearly on this ‘we’re going to use tolls’ path, and didn’t seem that interested in trying to get this federal money, although they have made the application.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Community support required to inspire future generations of Army leaders

“Thank you for your service.” As the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for Alabama (South), I am always grateful for these words, which I hear often in this community.

What many people do not understand is that the United States Army is the one who is thankful.

We are thankful for the camaraderie, the global understanding, the commitment made to our soldiers and their families and for the opportunity to dedicate every day to the people of this great country.

We are thankful for the education and cost-free healthcare we receive, the worldwide experiences we have had, the technical skills we have learned and the opportunity to be leaders in the most trusted organization in the world.

We are thankful to be part of history. On June 14, the Army celebrates 244 years of dedicated service. Generations of soldiers have inspired professionalism, honorable service and a commitment to the common good. For this, we are proud of our soldiers.

And now, we are part of the team inspiring the next great generation of soldiers to find their place in history.

That is no easy task, however, even though the majority of Americans have the highest levels of confidence in the U.S. Military.

We face many challenges when searching for the right people to fill our ranks. Yes, we need infantrymen and Special Forces soldiers, like you see in the movies, but we also need logisticians, nurses, engineers, truck drivers and IT specialists.

About 50% of today’s young people admit they know little to nothing about their nation’s military – the people who work daily to protect their freedom. They don’t understand the depth of the knowledge and technical skills they can learn in 150 different career paths. They don’t understand the degrees they can earn or that the benefits and perks often match or surpass those offered by civilian employers.

We see amazing young people desiring to serve their communities, and we believe that we are doing them a disservice if we are not encouraging them to explore the military as a potential career path.

The Army invests in its people, often to the benefit of outside organizations. Veterans are more likely to vote, volunteer and be involved in their communities. They have the maturity and self-discipline private industries are seeking.

Only 29% of today’s young people have the ability to meet our qualifications. We will work to find the right people, and we will compete to retain them for the good of our nation. But we need your help.

In honor of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day on June 6 and the Army’s 244th birthday on June 14, the Army is activating a nationwide “Call to Service”.

We challenge leaders, parents, educators and the community as a whole to step forward. Inspire the young people around you to be a part of something bigger, to be part of history. Inspire them to answer the call to serve their country through the United States Army.

Army Strong!!

Jeff Coleman works as a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for Alabama (South)

5 hours ago

7 Things: Foreign interference hypocrisy continues, Morgan County is breaking the law on gun-free zones, Birmingham pastors want Planned Parenthood to stay out and more …

7. Point Mallard capping attendance, ramping up security

  • In the wake of the shooting that occurred during a special event at Point Mallard water park, park officials will be instituting a new security plan that was developed with the help of Decatur Parks and Recreation, Decatur Police and Decatur Fire and Rescue. They will be capping park attendance at 6,000.
  • The facility can currently hold 10,000 people at one time, but the limit is based on park totals over the last decade. There will also be an increased police presence at entry gates, increased fire presence during events and critical response plans.

6. Chemical castration not enough?

  • This week, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that requires sex offenders with victims younger than 13 to undergo chemical castration to be eligible for parole, but the sponsor of the bill originally wanted something a little different.
  • State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) has said that he would prefer if it was surgical castration and death for some offenders. Overall, Hurst has said that he wanted to implement something that’s effective, but it’ll be a work in progress to keep situations of child molestation from happening.

5. Taxpayer money is being spent on abortion

  • Representative Martha Roby (R-Dothan) introduced a pro-life amendment to keep taxpayer funding from being used to fund abortions in Washington, D.C. during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee that would apply to the Fiscal Year 2020 funding bill.
  • The amendment, known as the Dornan Amendment, has been in place since 1979, but over the years, members of Congress have found ways to nullify the amendment by deeming taxes and fines collected in Washington, D.C. as local rather than federal, which allows that revenue to be used to fund abortions.

4. Birmingham pastors tell Planned Parenthood to stay out

  • An interdenominational group of Birmingham-area pastors held a press conference on Thursday at the future site of a new Planned Parenthood clinic and said that “all lives matter,” telling the abortion provider not to come to the Magic City.
  • Black pastors were prominently featured at the event and a press release highlighted that 60% of abortions that happen in Alabama are black, while the population is only one-quarter black. Pastor Zanithia Turner said, “If all lives matter, why not the All? We stand as one voice to break the silence and defeat the lie that we don’t care about our children, communities and families. Planned Parenthood, we will no longer accept your lies. We Matter!”

3. Only good guys obey gun-free zones

  • After a city employee, DeWayne Craddock, killed 12 of his coworkers and injured four others, a lawyer for one of the victim’s family has said that there was concern about the employee and she considered taking a firearm to work but didn’t because the building was a gun-free zone.
  • Kate Nixon, had discussed the man with her husband and she reportedly was debating  “whether or not she should take a pistol and hide it in her handbag.” She decided not to because she would have been fired if she was caught with the firearm.

2. Morgan County’s use of gun-free zones is drawing fire

  • The Morgan County Commission has questionably declared 13 different buildings, including senior centers, “courthouse annexes,” banning firearms from the facilities.
  • The idea that all 13 of the facilities will be used to supplement the courthouse is an insult to every citizen of Morgan County and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall should immediately rectify this situation.

1. Tell the FBI

  • President Donald Trump has released his response to the criticism he received after stating during an interview with ABC News that if a foreign power offered opposition research on one of his 2020 opponents, he would want to hear it because there’s nothing wrong with listening. The head of the Federal Elections Commission and a large number of congressmen disagree.
  • Trump has responded, saying that he meets with foreign powers all the time, and gave examples of how recently he met with the Queen of England and questioned if he should have to call the FBI about every foreign call and meeting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took this opportunity to lash out at the president again, but the media and their Democrats are refusing to acknowledge what Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

 

7 hours ago

Birmingham pastors: ‘Planned Parenthood is not welcome and has no place in our city’

An interdenominational group of Birmingham-area pastors and clergy on Thursday held a press conference at the site of the under-construction Planned Parenthood abortion facility in the Magic City, with faith leaders of different genders and races coming together to say “all lives matter.”

The new abortion center is being built at 1019 1st Avenue North. Planned Parenthood Birmingham has not been able to perform abortions at its existing facility located at 1211 27th Place South since 2017.

Metro Birmingham Life Forum, spearheaded by Charismatic Episcopal Church’s Fr. Terry Gensemer, organized the press conference.

In a press release ahead of Thursday’s gathering, Gensemer emphasized, “Planned Parenthood is not welcome and has no place in our city.”

“Every abortion clinic that has ever existed in Birmingham has failed – including Planned Parenthood, which hasn’t done abortions in nearly two years,” he said. “But our pregnancy centers continue to thrive, offering compassion, resources, and legitimate medical care, all at no cost to the woman. The church has been a huge part of that progress, and as pastors we are called to uphold that which is good.”

This group of faith leaders was created in response to the new Planned Parenthood abortion center, which pro-life Alabamians have been campaigning against for over a year now.

Leadership is represented from a whole spectrum of denominations, including Anglican, Catholic, Baptist, Charismatic Episcopalian and Presbyterian, as well as non-denominational.

Several leaders from predominantly black churches are a part of the group and have lamented that 60% of babies aborted in Alabama are black despite the state’s population only being approximately 1/4 black.

Pastor Zanthia Turner of Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries said, “As an African American woman, I am concerned that if we as a Black community and community leaders allow this abortion center to be built, we will not only bring shame to our culture but also send a mixed message about whose life matters.”

“If all lives matter, why not the All? We stand as one voice to break the silence and defeat the lie that we don’t care about our children, communities and families,” she continued. “Planned Parenthood, we will no longer accept your lies. We Matter!”

Evangelist Scott Dawson was a featured speaker at the event.

He said this is an especially personal issue for him, as his mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was pregnant with him and still carried him to term.

Dawson applauded Alabama’s state legislature and Governor Kay Ivey for “the most aggressive pro-life stance in our country.”

“Every life has purpose,” he emphasized, also mentioning that the Yellowhammer State set a record for adoptions just last year.

‘Injustice’

Another black faith leader who spoke at the press conference, Bishop Jim Lowe of Guiding Light Church, stressed that abortion is an “injustice being perpetrated against the innocent, living human beings” in the womb.

“This crime is an injustice that cannot escape the righteous justice of an almighty God,” he added.

Lowe called abortion “murder” and said “all life is precious,” whether born or “pre-born.”

He continued to compare abortion, as an “injustice,” to slavery. Lowe passionately stated that eventually ending abortion in America would be as righteous and just as codifying the 14th Amendment to end the injustice of Dred Scott.

“A nation with its foundations crumbling can no longer stand,” he lamented. “We must learn to stand together against injustice wherever injustice is.”

Other speakers at the event included: Dr. Harry Reeder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; Dr. Chris Peters, Cross Creek Church PCA; Fr. Michael Novotny, Christ the King Anglican; Bishop Demetrics Roscoe, Living Church Ministries; Fr. Josh Altonji, St. Stephen the Martyr; and Pastor Sam Bryant, Vestavia Primitive Baptist.

Watch:

Other local pastors who attended or are in support of this effort include: Fr. Gerry McDermott, Christ the King Anglican; Pastor Joshua Winslett, Beulah Primitive Baptist Church; Fr. Mark Finley & Fr. Bill Xenos, Church of the Reconciler; Pastor David Haynes, First Baptist Church of Center Point; Pastor Justin Wallick, Christ Church Branch Cove; Pastor Josh Coker, Vestavia Primitive Baptist; Pastor Paul Hughes, Birmingham Prayer Furnace; Al Baker, Evangelist PCA; Dr. Jim Maples, Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church; Pastor Phil Chambers, Christ Community Church; Pastor Jeff Lowman, Evangel Church, PCA; Rev. Rick Hutchinson, Christ Community Church Springville, PCA.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

