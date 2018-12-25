Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Alabama’s Farley Nuclear Plant holds open house with emergency management officials 47 mins ago / News
Zeigler: The birth of Christ changed the world 2 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Roby: Sharing the true spirit of the season 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: Christmas traditions old and new 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Perkins V will require group effort 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama 23 hours ago / News
Alabama community gardens change lives through healthy diets, community spirit 1 day ago / News
Mall protest organizer Carlos Chaverst, Jr. banned from Riverchase Galleria for one year 1 day ago / News
Kidney Chain ‘Bridge Donor’ author hopes to inspire others through personal story 1 day ago / News
Presbyterian Home for Children is an Alabama Bright Light for hope, healing 1 day ago / News
Farley Nuclear Plant is Santa Claus to many in Alabama’s Wiregrass 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: U.S. bails on Syria, Alabama AG Steve Marshall is cleared by the ethics commission, Senator Doug Jones benefited from dirty tricks and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Facebook suspends five accounts for ‘Russian tactics’ in Doug Jones’ election 2 days ago / News
Homecoming: Wickles Pickles returning production to Alabama 2 days ago / News
Devin Wyatt: Building brands for businesses in Birmingham and beyond 2 days ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 2 days ago / Sponsored
State Sen Allen: Lottery a ‘regressive tax against the poor,’ ‘Going to cost you as a taxpayer’ 2 days ago / News
Alexander Shunnarah continues ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving’ program: surprises Birmingham residents with free groceries 2 days ago / Sponsored
‘Exceptional experience’ for Birmingham Bowl teams 2 days ago / News
Bloomberg sizes up three-wheelers, including the Alabama-built Polaris Slingshot 3 days ago / News
47 mins ago

Alabama’s Farley Nuclear Plant holds open house with emergency management officials

In the event of an emergency at the Farley Nuclear Plant in eastern Houston County, how would you receive critical information?

Plant Farley’s Joint Information Center recently opened its doors to allow media to interact with emergency management officials. The Headland location is a command center in the event of an emergency at the nuclear plant in Columbia.

“We would have public information officers here from all the involved entities and we would all be in touch with our counterparts at other operation centers getting the latest information,” said Alabama Power Communications Specialist Linda Brannon. “Our No. 1 priority is the public health and safety.”

All nuclear plants are required to have a joint information center separate from the main facility. Gregory Robinson with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said it’s important to have one because it will be the only place with accurate information about what is going on, should an event occur.

“All of the people who are authorized to speak on behalf of the different agencies will be here in the joint information center, so that’s the importance of this building,” Robinson said. “It gives you an opportunity to have some sense of confidence, I would say, if you know you’re going to the right source to get the correct information.”

Robinson said it’s also important to have a place where the emergency management officials can run through drills and go over information.

“We really take these drills and these meetings serious because information that’s passed here in these meetings is information that may be life-saving,” Robinson said. “We think it’s better to prepare for these type situations than trying to respond to a situation and you know not having any practice to it.”

This story originally appeared on WDHN in Dothan.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Zeigler: The birth of Christ changed the world

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” At least, that is what the song claims. Is it, though? I choose to believe that it can be.

In this busiest of seasons, people take joy in helping others. There are toy drives and food drives; there are visits to nursing homes and hospitals. We reach out and help the unfortunate. We show our concern for each other in countless ways at Christmas because that is the focus of Christmas — showing Christ’s love.

120
Keep reading 120 WORDS

When God sent Jesus to the earth in the form of a helpless infant, He demonstrated the unfathomable depth of His love for us. Even knowing that Jesus would be rejected and mocked and eventually killed, God still willingly sent His precious son. When we share ourselves with those we love, and especially with those we do not know, we are celebrating Christmas in its most real sense.

We celebrate Christmas with gifts, lights, music and feasts. When we remember the one small child whose birth changed the world, we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the best possible way — by sharing God’s love with a hurting world.

Jim Zeigler has been Alabama State Auditor since January 2015.

Show less
5 hours ago

Roby: Sharing the true spirit of the season

For many of us, life can get really busy during the holiday season. There are countless errands to run, meals to prepare, friends and family to visit, and so much more. It is all too easy to become distracted from what really matters during this special time of year.

I hope we will all commit to making a dedicated effort this year to demonstrate the true spirit of the season by spreading joy and hope in our communities. In particular, I encourage all of us to spread these holiday blessings to those who will spend this time of year in more difficult circumstances than most of us.

419
Keep reading 419 WORDS

At this very moment, there are brave men and women, moms and dads, in our Armed Forces who are stationed overseas. They won’t experience the joy of spending this Christmas at home with their families. During my time in Congress, I have had the opportunity on several occasions to participate in the American Red Cross’ Holidays for Heroes campaign by writing holiday greeting cards to our active duty military personnel stationed around the world. For me personally, this has always been a moving experiencing. Sitting down to write directly to the men and women who spend their holiday away from family so that I might be able to spend the season with my own is incredibly humbling. I encourage you to reach out to the American Red Cross Central Alabama Chapter to find out how you and your family can spread joy to our troops overseas this Christmas. The Central Alabama Chapter is located at 5015 Woods Crossing in Montgomery and can be reached by calling (334) 260-3980.

At the same time, there are individuals right here in our own communities who are less fortunate and could greatly benefit from our efforts to offer hope by lending a helping hand. For those among us who are struggling financially, fighting an illness, or dealing with emotional difficulties, the holiday season can especially challenging. There are many organizations, including charities, shelters, volunteer organizations, and food banks, in our state that help connect individuals in need to others with the means to help. There are local opportunities to provide Christmas gifts to children in families who need assistance providing them. There are other opportunities to help organizations provide food for families who are unable to afford a nice holiday meal. If you cannot commit to some of these efforts for financial reasons, you can always serve your community by volunteering. The Alabama Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services is a great place to start if you’d like to find ways to give back and offer hope to those who need it. You can reach them by visiting this link or by calling (334) 242-1549.

As the busyness of the holiday season continues, let us all commit to making a special effort to spread joy to our service members overseas and offer hope to those who are less fortunate by giving back to our communities.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas! We have so much to be thankful for, and I am thankful to serve you in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Show less
7 hours ago

Byrne: Christmas traditions old and new

I was recently asked what my favorite Christmas tradition is and found that a surprisingly hard question to answer.

It seems that nearly every moment is a tradition with my family, and that makes it hard to pick just one.

From making gumbo Christmas Eve morning to wrapping presents to gathering on Christmas Day, there are so many individual moments that add up to make the season special.

523
Keep reading 523 WORDS

This year, we have added new traditions to our family’s celebration with our grandchildren, MacGuire and Ann-Roberts. There was no greater scene of pure joy than when we picked out our Christmas tree with them, and then as they helped Rebecca and me decorate the tree.

After I thought more on my what favorite Christmas tradition is, I reflected on why we celebrate the Christmas season in the first place.

The church’s liturgical calendar begins with the season of Advent. From the lighting of the first candle, the new year has begun, anticipating the birth of our Savior on Christmas. The entirety of the year depends upon the preparation for and celebration of the birth of Christ. Epiphany, Lent, and Easter all rely on that first candle’s light proclaiming the coming of the Lord, wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

Similar, yet still very different, to our holiday preparations today, there were many small moments that added up to the joy of that first Christmas night. From the angel proclaiming the news to Mary, Mary telling Joseph, and the long trek to Bethlehem, many small parts had to come together in the Town of David.

My favorite Christmas tradition is without a doubt going to church as a family on Christmas Eve and worshipping Jesus on his birth.

From the light of the first candle, all those in attendance on Christmas Eve light their own candles. No one person’s candle could light the church, but together, we all fill the church with the soft amber glow.

In the same way, the good news of the birth of Christ cannot be proclaimed by one person alone. His light must be carried by millions, proclaiming His word and salvation.

After the readings, hymns, prayers, homily, and communion my favorite portion of the service occurs.

The first few bars of Silent Night are played, and the church joins in together with the choir. Slowly, all the lights in the church are extinguished, and we are left to sing the last verse in darkness.

The last line fades into the dark of the night, “sleep in heavenly peace…” and all is still.

That moment of calm reflection on the entirety of the past year, the highs and lows, rejoicing and tears, makes one think of how truly blessed we are in our daily lives.

Those living in the darkness of fear, illness, poverty, or other challenges this year, I hope you take comfort this Christmas season in the words written in John 1:5, “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

For my family, friends, and staff, I am thankful for the past year we have shared together and anticipate the joys of the next.

And to the people of Southwest Alabama, I say thank you for your generosity, kindness, and prayers throughout the years. I look forward to hearing from you and serving you next year.

As you celebrate your favorite Christmas traditions this year, I hope you take a moment to give thanks for your blessings and remember the birth of our Savior.

From my family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas!

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
21 hours ago

Perkins V will require group effort

On July 31, 2018, the president signed the Strengthening the Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) into law.

This provides the primary source of federal direction to states regarding the implementation of Career and Technical Training programs for secondary and post-secondary students. The new law maintains the general structure and themes of the previous Perkins law, but provides some new opportunities for tighter alignment of programs of study to data-driven workforce needs.

321
Keep reading 321 WORDS

One new component of Perkins V is a local needs assessment which must be completed every two years. The data from this assessment will include labor market information to identify the high-wage, high-skill, in-demand occupations so that local colleges and school systems can tailor their programs to match. The needs assessment will also look at strategies to address the needs of underserved populations to identify ways to close their performance gaps.

The new Perkins law is also intentionally aligned with the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act so that the two workforce plans can be developed in concert and submitted as one combined workforce development plan. Alabama leaders will maximize this opportunity and are building a coalition of state workforce agencies and partners. Through joint planning, we aim to fully realize the availability of training for Alabamians and make the best possible use of federal funds to support our citizens with the highest quality services.

The full Perkins V and WIOA plans will take effect in June of 2020. In the meantime, there is a lot of work to do. The governor’s office, the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Community College System and the long list of WIOA partners are beginning now to gather the data and shareholder input needed to write an effective combined plan.

We will be calling heavily on our workforce partners in the AlabamaWorks! network to play key leadership roles in the development of this plan, which will ultimately result in adding an extra 500,000 Alabamians who hold a post-high school credential (AlabamaWorks Success Plus). It will take all of us working together to make sure every business in Alabama has access to a ready workforce, and all citizens have the skills they need to gain meaningful employment and advance along their chosen career pathway.

You will be hearing more about this assessment in your local area and how you can participate. We hope all of you will join us in this valuable endeavor.

Josh Laney is the senior director for Workforce Development for the Alabama State Department of Education

Show less
23 hours ago

Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama

Christmas parades are as much a part of the holiday season in Alabama towns as casseroles during Easter.

It’s probably safe to say only Santa Claus has participated in more of these parades than Alabama Power.

230
Keep reading 230 WORDS

In Alabama Power’s Southeast Division, for instance, employees, with help from Louie the Lightning Bug, were filled with holiday cheer as they headed out in their company trucks for annual Christmas parades in their communities.

The offices that took part included Abbeville, Eufaula, Ashford and Headland.

Eufaula employees really got into the spirit, turning a bucket truck into a rolling Christmas wonderland with lights, garlands, bows and other decorations. Employees from the other offices waved to the crowds as they rolled down parade routes in company pickup trucks. Louie the Lightning Bug was on hand for all four parades.

Tracy Dismukes, Ashford Office manager, said the whole town takes part in the annual parade, as many people arrive with floats two or three hours before the start.

“It gets everybody into the Christmas spirit,” said Dismukes, who has ridden in the Ashford parade three years.

Brooke Goff said Christmas parades are a tradition for Southeast Division employees.

“I just love seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see our truck roll past them,” said Goff, Community Relations specialist, Southeast Division Office. “Everybody who walks or rides in the parade loves it and has a good time. It’s something we look forward to every year.”

In addition to those towns, other communities shared their parade photos with Alabama NewsCenter. Here are some of those images.

Thanks for sharing. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less