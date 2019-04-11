Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 hour ago

‘Alabama’s education senator’: State legislature honors Richard Shelby

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously passed SJR 29, a resolution authored by State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) and cosponsored by every member of the Senate honoring the historic accomplishments of Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), especially relating to his impact on higher education and research in the Yellowhammer State.

Hailing Shelby as “Alabama’s education senator,” the resolution honored him becoming the state’s longest-serving senator in history.

The resolution proclaims that Shelby’s “deep commitment and unstinting support to advance science and technology education and medical research has benefited Auburn University, the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of South Alabama, and other institutions throughout our state.”

It then outlines his longtime steadfast support of Pell Grants, which are a critical tool for Alabama students affording higher educational attainment.

The resolution affirms, “That this body recognizes its former member, the Honorable Richard Shelby for his leadership in reestablishing year-round Pell Grants, one of the most important national education reforms in the past quarter-century, and gratefully thanks him for his service as ‘Alabama’s education senator.'”

Additionally, the resolution concluded, “[T]he Alabama Legislature invites Senator Richard Shelby to return to Montgomery, so that he may be personally and formally thanked in person for this important contribution to our state and nation.”

The resolution was passed by the Senate last week.

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John previously told Yellowhammer News, “Senator Richard Shelby is a great Alabamian. His support for education, scientific research, health care and economic development has changed Alabama’s image and influence around the world and improved countless lives.”

Dr. Steven Leath, president of Auburn University, called Shelby “a champion of science, technology and research that improves quality of life, creates jobs in the state of Alabama and puts our country in a stronger economic position.”

Auburn Trustee Charles McCrary added, “Senator Shelby is a long-time supporter of higher education, and that’s why Auburn and the state’s other public universities are some of the best in the nation.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 mins ago

AG Marshall voices opposition to Albritton ethics bill; Offers ‘common sense’ areas to amend current law

The future of SB 230, the so-called comprehensive ethics legislation sponsored by Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range), could be in jeopardy given Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) had proclaimed the bill wouldn’t leave his committee this session on Wednesday.

On Thursday, despite Ward’s statement, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has reportedly indicated the bill will be revisited next week.

In an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained why his office opposes the legislation, which he argued would not be “an effective deterrent.”

“We have currently expressed our opposition to the bill as it is framed,” Marshall said Wednesday on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And It definitely takes a very different approach. If you talk to Senator Albritton, what he would tell you is he believes that you can deter public corruption by allowing there to be a very public disclosure of any gifts that are given from a lobbyist, or things of value given from a lobbyist to a legislator or another public official.”

“Our concern is that’s not really an effective deterrent,” he continued. “What’s an effective deterrent is the idea of really being able to put handcuffs on somebody who violates our ethics laws and then be able to prosecute them and move forward. While I respect Sen. Albritton’s efforts, it is simply, we believe it impacts our ability, even in current investigations we have now, to effectively root out corruption and try to keep confidence in our public systems.”

When asked if there were any improvements that could be made to the current ethics law, Marshall said there had been efforts in the recent past to work with the legislature. He told WVNN initially he proposed banning anything of value given from a lobbyist to a public official, but added that proposal was rejected.

“We worked all summer long with a group that was formed by the legislature to propose what we thought were very common sense, clear and strong ways to amend our current ethics laws,” Marshall replied. “And it really involved a couple of different areas, one of which is on the idea of conflict of interest – to be able to ensure that definition was appropriate so that we did not have public officials acting with a conflict of interest of their votes or the activities they took on behalf of somebody else. That was clearly one of the issues we saw in the [Mike] Hubbard appeal. It was the only count of which the Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction. They highlighted the inconsistencies in the definition currently. We proposed what I think was not only a common sense way to be able to deal with, but also live by the spirit of what was trying to be able to be accomplished in the original legislation.”

“We proposed on the issue of things of value given from a lobbyist to a public official that we just simply ban it,” Marshall added. “Say it is not appropriate, we shouldn’t do it. And it takes away concern anyone may have about whether or not those types of gifts or things of value are even lawful. Yet, we also attempted within the framework when we got pushback that wouldn’t be acceptable to be able to narrow the scope of things of value and be able to make sure those were transparent.”

Marshall acknowledged the need to clarify the terms used in the current law.

“And finally, there’s been concerns raised about two separate issues – one of which who is a ‘principal’ and we narrow that definition in a way to make it clear that a principal is a person who directed and controlled the work of a lobbyist and then as it related to where we went forward on how to be able to apply that ‘principal’ definition in the setting of the legislature. It was very clear about who would be designated in that regard.”

“So, we think that we’ve given opportunities for additional clarity within the law,” Marshall continued. “And yet, those were not the approach that the sponsors of this current bill chose to take.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

38 mins ago

House passes bill to combat slow left lane drivers in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday making it a misdemeanor to drive in the leftmost lane on an interstate for more than 1.5 miles without passing another vehicle, with exceptions.

The vote was 61-24.

HB 212, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus (R-Killen) and entitled the “Anti-Road Rage Act,” would be effective on the first day of the third month after it becomes law. Law enforcement officers would only be able to issue warning citations to violating drivers in the first 60 days following the law’s effective date.

Exceptions allowed by the bill are as follows:

  • When traffic conditions or congestion make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When inclement weather, obstructions, or hazards make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When compliance with a law, rule, ordinance, or traffic control device makes it necessary to operate a vehicle
    in the leftmost lane.
  • When exiting a roadway to the left.
  • When paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility.
  • If the vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle operated in the course of duty.
  • If the vehicle is operated or used in the course of highway maintenance or construction.

An amendment added to the bill further specified that vehicles traveling through construction zones are exempt.

During debate on the bill, Pettus explained that current law already mandates that slower drivers move to the right but this bill would clarify that mandate and add specificity. He said ALDOT would put up signs on the interstate advising drivers that the left-hand lane is for passing only and include the new law’s 1.5-mile distance parameter. ALDOT is also poised to spend $25,000 on public service announcements about the law if it goes into effect.

Pettus is a retired state trooper and spoke from his experience with enforcing interstate traffic laws and seeing accidents caused by slow left-hand lane drivers.

“It’s a big problem in Alabama. It slows traffic down,” Pettus said, advising his bill would speed the flow of interstate travel and commerce.

A few members of the House raised concerns that enforcement of the 1.5-mile restriction would be hard, as a law enforcement officer would have to be traveling close behind a violating vehicle for at least that distance before initiating a traffic stop.

Rule 32 was invoked by the House during its debate, meaning only members physically in the chamber at the time of the final vote could have their vote counted.

The bill can now be taken up by the Senate.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Man to be executed tonight for pastor’s sword-and-dagger slaying

A man convicted of the sword-and-dagger stabbing death of a pastor is set to become the second person executed in Alabama this year, barring a last-minute stay.

Forty-six-year-old Christopher Lee Price is scheduled to receive a chemical injection Thursday evening after being sentenced to death for the killing of pastor Bill Lynn.

The 57-year-old victim was slain during a Dec. 22, 1991, robbery while preparing Christmas gifts at his home.

Prosecutors said Lynn was at his Fayette County home, getting toys ready for his grandchildren when the power was cut.

Lynn went outside to check the fuse box when he was killed, according to court filings.

Lynn’s wife, Bessie Lynn, testified she was in an upstairs bedroom watching television when she heard a noise.

She said she looked out a window and saw a person dressed in black in a karate stance, holding a sword above her husband’s head.

Lynn, a minister at Natural Springs Church of Christ, had returned home with his wife from a church service before the slaying.

Bessie Lynn said she went outside to help her husband, but two men ordered her back in the house and demanded money and any jewelry and weapons they had.

After being arrested, Price initially told police it was an accomplice that killed Bill Lynn.

An autopsy showed that Lynn had been cut or stabbed more than 30 times.

After Lynn’s conviction in the killing, a jury recommended a death sentence by a vote of 10-2.

A second man, Kevin Coleman, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

In last-minute legal filings, attorneys for Price have sought to stay execution plans over Price’s request to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia.

His attorneys argued that the state was planning to execute Price with a drug combination that has been linked to problematic executions while agreeing to execute other inmates by use of nitrogen hypoxia.

Although Alabama last year authorized nitrogen as an execution method, it has not developed a procedure for using it or carried out any death penalty using the gas.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to halt Thursday’s execution plan.

The appellate judges said Price did not have an equal protection claim because all death row inmates had an opportunity to select nitrogen as their preferred execution method after the law was approved, but that Price missed the deadline for making a selection.

According to the state, some 48 of the more than 170 inmates on death row have elected to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia.

As states have had trouble obtaining lethal injection drugs, Alabama in 2018 authorized nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative for carrying out death sentences.

Proponents of the change argued nitrogen would be readily available and hypoxia would be a painless way to die.

If carried out, the execution would be Alabama’s second this year.

In February, Alabama executed inmate Dominique Ray for the 1995 murder of a 15-year-old girl.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

7 Things: AG Barr says there was spying on the Trump campaign, Alabama congressman wants Democrats to help on immigration, ethics revamp hits a wall in Alabama legislature and more …

7. Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange arrested in Ecuadoran embassy

— A bearded, ranting and irritated-looking Assange was removed from the embassy he has been hiding in since 2012. He went there to avoid extradition to Sweden on a sexual assault charge. Depending on the year, and his actions, Assange has been hailed as a hero or a villain. His leaking of Bradley Manning’s stolen classified documents made him a hero of the American left, while the American right praised him and his organization for their role in exposing Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Wikileaks is widely believed to be a Russian front group used to create dissension across the globe.

6. The Alabama House approved an increased budget for the prison system; More will have to be done to avoid more federal complaints

— There has been a $40 million increase approved for the budget for the prison system. Governor Kay Ivey requested the increase before the Department of Justice report was released that claimed the Alabama prisons have unconstitutional conditions. $30 million will go to hiring 500 more correctional officers and increase the pay of current officers by 20 percent. Lack of staff and budget were two main issued referenced in the DOJ report. The budget passed with a 103-0 vote. Construction of new prisons, which the Alabama Department of Corrections is seeking, could cost $900 million and cost $78 million a year to operate.

5. 400 new jobs coming to North Alabama, with more expected to follow

— On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey visited Athens and announced that Toyota Boshoku will build its $50 million supplier facility in eastern Limestone County. This is the first announcement of indirect jobs coming to north Alabama due to the new Mazda Toyota plant. It’s expected that the Mazda Toyota plant could bring in as many as 4,000 indirect jobs once it’s fully operational. The Toyota Boshoku plant will produce 400 jobs and will be on 42 acres in the Breeding North Industrial Park where they will be producing seat systems. Construction is expected to begin around May 1 of 2019.

4. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) has released his “Medicare for All” plan

— On Wednesday, Sen. Sanders introduced his Medicare for All healthcare plan again. The plan would ensure healthcare for all Americans, and Sanders claims that the health care proposal isn’t socialism. Sanders said, “It’s similar to what the Canadians have.” It’s estimated that the plan could cost nearly $32 trillion over the next decade. His plan has the support of many of his fellow Democratic candidates for the presidency. Sanders claims that his plan would eliminate insurance companies that make billions in profit every year, also alluding to the idea that insurance providers would be reduced to providing nose jobs. Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) force Democrats to go on the record as he did with the Green New Deal?

3. Revamped ethics bill will not happen this session

— Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) tweeted, “Ethics bill possibly dead for the session.” The bill by Senator Greg Albritton (R-Range) was criticized for its sweeping changes that would have removed the limit for gifts that individuals could give to Alabama officials. Ethics Commissioner Tom Albritton, no relation, said this bill could have potentially opened the door to rampant corruption. But Sen. Albritton claimed he was just attempting to clarify a law he felt was a bit murky. If the bill comes back, the attention the bill has received will probably significantly change the bill. Ward told AL.com, “It’s just too controversial too fast. There’s a lot of questions in there. There’s a lot of concerns. You’ve heard from the members. You’ve heard from the public. There are just a lot of concerns.” The Common Core repeal and a plan to privatize liquor sales bills have stalled as well.

2. Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) said that Democrats need to give resources to deal with the border crisis

— Rogers was on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” where he said, “We need the Democrats to finally give us the resources for the things they said we needed all along…They said we needed people and technology resources on the border to secure it. The president is going ahead with the barrier so they need to come around and support the things they said we needed.” Rogers also said that President Trump is getting barriers put up at the border, as well as moving Border Patrol officers around so more are on the ground rather than in administrative roles. Rogers added, “Trump is going forward with getting the fencing built. We went down with him last Friday. We were able to see the fence and demonstrate to the American public how different this is from what we’ve used in the past, how successful it is and to highlight the problem.”

1. Attorney General William Barr thinks federal authorities spied on the Trump campaign

— On Wednesday, AG Barr testified that federal authorities spied on the 2016 Trump campaign. Barr said, “I think spying did occur. The question is whether it was adequately predicated. … Spying on a political campaign is a big deal.” Barr doesn’t think that improper surveillance occurred, but he’s concerned so he’s looking into it. This spying was alleged by Donald Trump and denied by the media and intelligence community for almost two years. Democrats who spent two years pushing a debunked conspiracy theory of Russian collusion are understandably unhappy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in by saying, “I don’t trust Barr, I trust Mueller.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has accused Barr of peddling conspiracy theories. There is also an inspector general investigation into leaks of classified information involving General Flynn to the Washington Post.

17 hours ago

Cam Ward: Comprehensive ethics bill will not leave Senate Judiciary Committee this session

Episode four of The Insider with Sean Ross features breaking news from Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who spoke on the phone with Yellowhammer News on Wednesday evening regarding SB 230.

Podcast (theinsider): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Join Sean Ross for the inside scoop on all the latest from Goat Hill to Capitol Hill as he hosts “The Insider,” a podcast on the new Yellowhammer Podcast Network.

Episodes will be released as news breaks, so subscribe now to stay in the know on all things political in Alabama.

Feel free to send tips, feedback and ideas to Sean@yellowhammernews.com

