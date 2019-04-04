State Senate honors Sen. Richard Shelby — ‘Alabama’s education senator’

The commission’s letter summarized, “The Alabama Holocaust Commission does not make political statements. Our objection to Congressman Brooks’ speech is in his use of Mein Kampf and Hitler’s name to condemn those with whom he disagrees.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) has accused the Alabama Holocaust Commission of “refus[ing] to learn from history” after the commission released a letter condemning his comparison of the propaganda currently being spread by Democrats and members of the mainstream media with that of Adolf Hitler’s “Big Lie Propaganda Tactic” as described in Mein Kampf.

“The sufferings of those affected by [the Nazis’] violence deserve unique remembrance, and the words of those who conducted and orchestrated this genocide in Hitler’s name do not deserve to be recognized, much less reiterated in the halls of Congress,” the commission added. “Such facile comparisons, used in order to demean opponents and gain political capital, should be actively avoided. Using such rhetoric not only trivializes our past, as well as the victims of this genocide, but also cheapens our current political discourse and maintains a divisive rhetoric all too common at the present time.

The letter concluded, “It is the hope of the Alabama Holocaust Commission and all that sign this letter of protest that our political leaders, whatever their party or political persuasion, should refrain from using Hitler, the Nazis, and the tragedy of the Holocaust in an effort to strengthen their public statements. Should such a strategy become the norm, then we as a society have learned nothing from the ills of the past and open the doors to the possibilities of repetition.”

In a statement, Brooks doubled down and criticized the commission.

“Just as the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is bad and horrific when used by German Socialists to justify actions that killed tens of millions of innocent people, the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is similarly bad and potentially horrific when used in America to strike at the very heart of our republic’s elections,” the congressman said.

“Has humanity learned nothing from history? The Alabama Holocaust Commission could and should be better,” Brooks added.

He concluded, “The Alabama Holocaust Commission’s bizarre and history-ignoring letter prompts one to wonder how many of the Commission’s members joined America’s Socialist Democrats in undermining the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election by also spreading the ‘Big Lie,’ without credible evidence, that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential race.”

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

The Big Lie Propaganda Tactic used by Germany’s Socialist Party in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s caused horrific damage and is responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people during the Holocaust and World War II. The Germany Socialist Party’s use of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is history’s most infamous example of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic’s use. As such, its citation is entirely appropriate as a way to learn from history’s mistakes rather than repeat them. Just as the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is bad and horrific when used by German Socialists to justify actions that killed tens of millions of innocent people, the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic is similarly bad and potentially horrific when used in America to strike at the very heart of our republic’s elections. Rather than attack those who oppose the use of the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic that had such horrific consequences long ago, the Alabama Holocaust Commission should learn from history and condemn its use by Socialist Democrats in America who have claimed, without credible supporting evidence (as determined by the Mueller Report), that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election. America’s Socialist Democrats’ Big Lie attacked and sought to undermine the reputation and integrity of America’s elections and, in the process, struck at the very heart of our Republic. I am astonished and saddened that the Alabama Holocaust Commission, by its letter, refuses to learn from history and fails to condemn the Big Lie Propaganda Tactic regardless of where, when or how it is used. Too much is at stake to do otherwise. Has humanity learned nothing from history? The Alabama Holocaust Commission could and should be better. The Alabama Holocaust Commission’s bizarre and history-ignoring letter prompts one to wonder how many of the Commission’s members joined America’s Socialist Democrats in undermining the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election by also spreading the ‘Big Lie,’ without credible evidence, that President Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn