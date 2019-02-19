Alabama’s ‘Democrat-Reporter’ calls for KKK ‘to night ride again’

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

The longtime publisher and editor of The Democrat-Reporter in Marengo County – a man once celebrated by The New York Times as an exemplar of courageous journalism – is now drawing national criticism over a recent editorial advocating for the return of the Ku Klux Klan.

Goodloe Sutton has worked for the Linden newspaper since 1964, his family having owned it since 1917.

The Montgomery Advertiser contacted Sutton after Auburn Plainsman Editor-in-Chief Chip Brownlee and managing editor Mikayla Burns tweeted about an editorial published last week in The Democrat-Reporter entitled, “Klan needs to ride again.”

Sutton confirmed to The Montgomery Advertiser that he wrote the editorial in question.

(Chip Brownlee/Twitter)

The editorial outlined, “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.”

“Slaves, just freed after the civil war, were not stupid. At times, they borrowed their former masters’ robes and horses and rode through the night to frighten some evil doer,” Sutton wrote. “Sometimes they had to kill one or two of them, but so what.”

He concluded the editorial by calling on the Klan to return to intimidate “the ruling class.”

“Seems like the Klan would be welcome to raid the gated communities up there. They call them compounds now,” Sutton said.

Read The Montgomery Advertiser’s full report here.

Alabamians who want to pursue a high-paying career in iron or steel manufacturing have an exciting new opportunity to earn an industry-sponsored scholarship to one of the state’s many community colleges.

The Alabama Iron & Steel Council (AISC) announced Tuesday that it has launched a new scholarship initiative that will award two community college students a $2,000 scholarship each to begin classes in the summer or fall 2019 semesters.

Maury D. Gaston, chairman of the AISC and manager of marketing services at AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, said the scholarship initiative is a strong foundation for students seeking to work in the resurgent iron and steel manufacturing sector.

“Creating opportunities for young people to start a rewarding career in Alabama’s iron and steel manufacturing sector is the reason we decided to create this scholarship,” he said. “We hope it will be a source of inspiration to Alabama students, and will create an avenue for them to continue their education and earn a very meaningful living.”

According to the AISC, the average wage earned at its core member facilities is more than $95,000 per year, and career iron and steel manufacturing employees in the Yellowhammer State routinely earn more than $100,000 annually.

New scholarships will be awarded in subsequent years, and existing scholarships will be eligible for renewal until the student’s coursework is complete.

Scholarship applicants, even if not selected, may have rewarding opportunities to meet and interview with AISC member company representatives for co-ops, internships, apprenticeships or full-time employment.

Students who apply for the scholarship must enroll at an Alabama community college and should select a mechanical or electrical industrial maintenance program, or similar course of study, that pertains to iron or steel production.

Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, echoed Gaston’s support for programs that provide avenues for Alabama’s residents to train in high-quality careers.

“We believe that community colleges have the best chance and the best vehicle to change the state. Our workforce partners, such as AISC, work closely with us to prepare generations for an excellent class of workers who build strong careers that subsequently build strong communities,” Baker advised. “This scholarship is another opportunity for residents to affordably learn a skill that will benefit their families for years to come.”

The AISC is affiliated with Manufacture Alabama, the state’s only trade association dedicated exclusively to manufacturers and their supplier/vendor partners.

Interested students should go here to learn more and apply. The application deadline is May 1.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) is sponsoring a gas tax in the State House, but still doesn’t have a number for the increase he will propose, leading many people to question how much support the bill actually has.

During a Tuesday conversation on Huntsville’s WVNN about the impending gas tax debate, State Sen. Sam Givhan (R-Huntsville) called in to provide a little clarity about the status of the debate that is happening behind the scenes.

According to Givhan, the proposal will be for a 12-cent gas tax.

Givhan offered the following numbers for the potential increase in gas taxes:

12 cents total
8 cents to Alabama Department of Transportation to continue using at their current discretion
3 cents to counties
1 cent to cities

It is important to note that these taxes do not stay in the cities/counties in which they are collected. The counties share will be divided in two ways: Half will be divided by population, the other half will be divided equally amongst the 67 counties in the state with Dale County and Jefferson County receiving the same amount, Givhan explained.

Givhan made it clear this current strategy was going to have a hard time finding support in the Alabama legislature, adding he is a “no” vote on this proposal as outlined.

The state senator from Huntsville explained that building roads as an economic stimulant is a waste of money and instead wants the state to focus on the state’s major arteries and Interstates that are “largely overcapacity,” mentioning I-10, I-65, I-20, I-565 and more by name.

Givhan said he wants a strategy that is not based on geography, but rather on need.

“The most important thing we can do for our state is expanding capacity on the Interstate. You know building new roads in new parts of the state is just folly in my mind,” he outlined.

Additionally, Givhan mentioned a “sunset” clause, which would set the desired goal (dollar figure or time period) for the revenue raised and then end the gas tax after that is accomplished.

My takeaway:

Givhan’s concerns offer the first public look into the ongoing gas tax debate and should lead us to believe that this is not as much of a slam dunk as most seem to believe.

Listen here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) are demanding the resignation of Goodloe Sutton, The Democrat-Reporter publisher and editor who has come under national scrutiny after writing an editorial advocating for the return of the Ku Klux Klan.

After learning of the editorial and Sutton doubling down on his written thoughts by calling for the lynching of “socialist-communists” in D.C., Jones took to Twitter to express his outrage.

“OMG! What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign -NOW!” Alabama’s junior senator said.

Jones added, “I have seen what happens when we stand by while people-especially those with influence- publish racist, hateful views. Words matter. Actions matter. Resign now!”

Sewell tweeted that she deems Sutton’s editorial “a threat.”

“For the millions of people of color who have been terrorized by white supremacy, this kind of ‘editorializing’ about lynching is not a joke – it is a threat,” she outlined. “These comments are deeply offensive and inappropriate, especially in 2019. Mr. Sutton should apologize and resign.”

Chip Brownlee, The Auburn Plainsman’s editor-in-chief whose tweet about the editorial drew media attention to the issue, has now compiled a host of “racist, sexist, xenophobic” old Democrat-Reporter pieces written by Sutton.

Brownlee also reported Tuesday morning that Sutton is being removed from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Mass Communication and Journalism Hall of Fame because of the Klan editorial.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Last week, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe revealed that within the Department of Justice, there were discussions about the possibility of attempting to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office involving he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called those revelations “troubling” and described it as a coup d’état.

He also added that he was “dissatisfied” with the Trump administration’s progress of changing the politicized culture of the intelligence agencies.

“It is very troubling that the Justice Department and the FBI would be discussing what is in effect a coup d’état,” he said. “We’ve never had that done in the history of the United States where agencies of that power and influence, which historically are like Lady Justice – blind, nonpartisan, where they have become involved to that partisan a degree, and that is a horrible state of affairs for our country where justice is no longer equally applied to everybody, rather politics comes in and plays a heavy role. And that was what was happening with the Justice Department and the FBI engaging in the kind of conduct that it appears they were engaging with the 25th Amendment removal of the president of the United States.”

Brooks added it was the job of the Cabinet members, not the FBI or Justice Department, to make the decisions regarding the use of the 25th Amendment.

When asked for a fix to the status quo, the Huntsville Republican called on new Attorney General William Barr to act.

“The remedy is for us to have an attorney general who will investigate these matters and charge those who are guilty with the crimes that they will have committed if, in fact, they did what it appears they have done,” Brooks said. “And so, I hope that our new attorney general will be much more proactive in that regard in making sure the United State Constitution is paramount and is protected.”

Brooks expressed his dissatisfaction with implementing the remedy but also acknowledged it takes time.

“I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president of the United States because there has been little to no progress in holding those who are guilty accountable for their wrongful actions,” Brooks added. “Now the new attorney general is just getting his feet wet, so it will take some time. If you’ve been in the judicial system, it often goes slower than we would like. That’s the nature of the beast. And hopefully, the new attorney general will direct the Justice Department and the FBI to do what needs doing. The problem is that it is a contamination from within. The problem is you’re asking the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate themselves and to investigate colleagues and people who may be friends. And it is harder to get justice under those circumstances.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

A German firm is opening its new North American headquarters in Alabama.

SWJ Technology will build the new 5,000-square-foot facility in a part of Tuscaloosa that was devastated by a tornado in April 2011, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

The company has more than 85 employees in the Southeast United States.

It started in 2003 in Frankfurt, Germany, and was known as SWJ-Breilmann until a name change earlier this year.

It provides services to companies such as Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and the suppliers that service it.

The company plans to relocate aspects of its Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Greenville, South Carolina, operations to Tuscaloosa, officials said.

The firm was recently awarded a $200,000 federal grant through the city’s Innovate Tuscaloosa program.

That was a major factor in selecting Tuscaloosa over Chattanooga and Greenville as the central hub of its U.S. and Mexican operations, SWJ President Wolfgang Kneer said.

SWJ Technology expects to invest about $1.5 million into the new, 5,000-square-foot (1,500-square-meter) facility, Kneer said.

The grant program is funded with proceeds from disaster recovery dollars administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It was created last year as a way to fuel business development and create jobs by bringing services to areas that have yet to recover from the tornado.

The company’s decision to build its headquarters in the Alberta neighborhood is a “game changer” on par with Mercedes-Benz choosing Tuscaloosa County for its first North American manufacturing facility in the 1990s, said Tuscaloosa Councilman Kip Tyner, who represents the area.

“How many times have you heard about high-tech jobs, retaining the best and the brightest? That’s exactly what this company is going to be able to do,” Tyner said. “But for Alberta itself, it’s on an area that had close to seven percent of the entire city’s crime just eight years ago, and now you’re talking about a corporate headquarters of an international company.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

