Rep. Mo Brooks on ending the politicization of U.S. intel agencies: ‘I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president’

Last week, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe revealed that within the Department of Justice, there were discussions about the possibility of attempting to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office involving he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called those revelations “troubling” and described it as a coup d’état.

He also added that he was “dissatisfied” with the Trump administration’s progress of changing the politicized culture of the intelligence agencies.

“It is very troubling that the Justice Department and the FBI would be discussing what is in effect a coup d’état,” he said. “We’ve never had that done in the history of the United States where agencies of that power and influence, which historically are like Lady Justice – blind, nonpartisan, where they have become involved to that partisan a degree, and that is a horrible state of affairs for our country where justice is no longer equally applied to everybody, rather politics comes in and plays a heavy role. And that was what was happening with the Justice Department and the FBI engaging in the kind of conduct that it appears they were engaging with the 25th Amendment removal of the president of the United States.”

Brooks added it was the job of the Cabinet members, not the FBI or Justice Department, to make the decisions regarding the use of the 25th Amendment.

When asked for a fix to the status quo, the Huntsville Republican called on new Attorney General William Barr to act.

“The remedy is for us to have an attorney general who will investigate these matters and charge those who are guilty with the crimes that they will have committed if, in fact, they did what it appears they have done,” Brooks said. “And so, I hope that our new attorney general will be much more proactive in that regard in making sure the United State Constitution is paramount and is protected.”

Brooks expressed his dissatisfaction with implementing the remedy but also acknowledged it takes time.

“I am dissatisfied with the progress since President Trump became president of the United States because there has been little to no progress in holding those who are guilty accountable for their wrongful actions,” Brooks added. “Now the new attorney general is just getting his feet wet, so it will take some time. If you’ve been in the judicial system, it often goes slower than we would like. That’s the nature of the beast. And hopefully, the new attorney general will direct the Justice Department and the FBI to do what needs doing. The problem is that it is a contamination from within. The problem is you’re asking the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate themselves and to investigate colleagues and people who may be friends. And it is harder to get justice under those circumstances.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.