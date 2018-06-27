Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Uber to launch statewide in Alabama in time for the July 4th holiday 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s appropriators meet with President Trump 3 hours ago / News
U.S. Rep. Byrne: Supporting Alabama’s number one industry 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide 7 hours ago / News
Is Alabama-founded PCA church encouraging gay people to identify by sin? 7 hours ago / Opinion
Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man 8 hours ago / News
Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa 9 hours ago / News
Attorney for former Tide football player says don’t rush to judge his client 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn’t want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more 10 hours ago / Analysis
A west Alabama county school board seeks to stop charter school opening 11 hours ago / News
Trump is getting clobbered on the tariff public relations front in Alabama 12 hours ago / Opinion
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 12 hours ago / Sponsored
Why conservatives need a (partially) viable Democratic Party in Alabama 1 day ago / Opinion
Laura Ingalls Wilder stripped of honor; why not feminist hero Betty Friedan? 1 day ago / Opinion
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here’s how to fix that 1 day ago / Newsletters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the issue of school safety with new DOJ grants 1 day ago / News
Alabama native, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the hero in the Trump ‘travel ban’ saga 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year 1 day ago / News
Alabama pastor to the suicidal: ‘Banish the thought of destruction. It’s not the answer’, ‘Many’ of us want to help 1 day ago / Opinion
3 years after Obergefell same-sex marriage decision — Look to Europe for our future 1 day ago / Opinion
3 hours ago

Alabama’s appropriators meet with President Trump

Alabama had President Trump’s ear on Tuesday when he hosted a meeting at the White House for Republican appropriators.

Present at the meeting, where members shared their concerns and wishes as they relate to the process of funding the government, were Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, as well as Reps. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) and Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), who both sit on the House Appropriations Committee.

The members spoke specifically of their wish to avoid another omnibus spending package like the one passed in March, six months after the fiscal year started.

“We’re early,” Shelby said of his committee. “We’re making progress. We’re hoping to stay the course.”

“But you saying – and you’ve said it several times – that you’re not signing a big omnibus,” Shelby said, addressing the president, “I think, resonates with all of us, and it makes sense to the American people.”

Aderholt, like Shelby, said that he was encouraged by President Trump’s commitment to avoiding another last- minute omnibus.

“Well, let me just say your statement a few months ago that the omnibus bill has got to stop, that went a long way,” he said. “And I think that sent a message to our Democrat colleagues that we have to got to move forward with this, get the bills and not waste taxpayers’ money.”

Roby also offered a compelling case for properly funding the government

“… Most of the people – most of the members in the House have never seen regular order when it comes to an appropriations process,” she said.

“And so we spend a lot of time back in our districts talking to our constituents about the importance of having this open, transparent process so it doesn’t end up with four people in a room negotiating how to fund our government; that the voices of the people that we represent are heard in the bills that we pass by having a process going through committee and then to the full floor.”

To keep with regular order guidelines, all appropriations bills must be enacted by October 1, the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

print

2 hours ago

Uber to launch statewide in Alabama in time for the July 4th holiday

The ride-sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced that it would launch operations statewide in Alabama.

The decision will bring part-time jobs and a new transportation option to many rural counties that have a shortage of both.

Kasra Moshkani, southeast general manager of the company, said in a statement that the expansion would begin on Sunday.

“Uber is committed to helping make drinking and driving a thing of the past by connecting people to reliable rides at the push of a button — and now those rides won’t stop at city limits,” Moshkani said. “As Uber launches throughout Alabama and brings service to new communities, we are proud to partner with MADD to encourage those celebrating during the July 4th holiday to make smart choices.”

478
Keep reading 478 WORDS

Uber’s move comes as statewide regulations governing the industry are set to take effect. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the new law in March after taking rides in Uber and Lyft cars around the capital in Montgomery.

State Rep. David Faulkner (R-Mountain Brook), who sponsored the bill, said in an interview that he is excited.

“I really had a big smile on my face,” he said.

The law places regulation of the ride-sharing industry in the hands of the Public Service Commission and sets up uniform rules, replacing the patchwork of regulations that existed in a handful of cities that had Uber service.

“I worked on this for two years,” he said. “It just brought joy to my heart that citizens all over the state — not just the big cities — will now have much greater access to affordable transportation.”

Previously, only 11 cities had Uber, and each had its own regulations. Faulkner said that was in impediment to expansion. He said he tried to pass a law two years ago and was surprised when he met resistance from some of those cities.

But Faulkner said opposition softened.

Three year ago, Faulkner successfully sponsored a bill to mandate ride-sharing drivers have sufficient insurance since personal vehicle insurance typically does not cover drivers when they work for companies like Uber and Lyft.

The law that passed this year contains strong protections for consumers, Faulkner said.

“I said over and over again, the safety of our citizens is paramount as we look at this legislation,” he said.

Faulkner said Uber’s decision is a game-changer for residents of many rural counties with limited transportation options. Many counties have only spotty bus service, or none at all. Some lack even traditional taxi service.

Uber offers a lifeline to people who need rides. He noted that, since he is recovering from eye surgery, he has first-hand experience with what it is like not to be able to drive.

“It allows so many people to have affordable transportation at the touch of a button on their phone,” he said.

As a side effect, Faulkner added, thousands of Alabamians will be able to have flexible, part-time jobs to earn extra money.

Faulkner said he does not know how many jobs may be involved but estimates that it has to be four digits.

“I just can’t see how it cannot be,” he said.

Pamela Morton, the Alabama state director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said having Uber gives people an option to avoid driving while drunk.

“There is never an excuse to drink and drive, and Uber’s expansion throughout Alabama will make it easier than ever to get a safe ride home,” she said in a statement. “We are proud to team up with Uber to make progress on our goal of getting to zero — zero deaths — zero injuries, zero families impacted by impaired driving.”

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

Show less
5 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Byrne: Supporting Alabama’s number one industry

Agriculture is our country’s oldest industry. Since the beginning, America’s farmers have worked the land and sustained our communities. Today, agriculture is the top industry in rural America, and it remains the number one industry in Alabama.

As our manufacturing industry continues to grow, I have made a commitment to never forget about the backbone of Alabama’s economy: our hardworking farmers who help feed America. Farming, forestry, livestock and crop production represent more than $70 billion in annual economic output, so it remains imperative that we reinforce programs that sustain and support the agriculture industry.

500
Keep reading 500 WORDS

Since being elected to Congress, I have always worked to be a steadfast advocate for agriculture and forestry. In fact, one of the first major votes I took in office was in favor of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Four years later, I am proud that we could pass H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill supports our nation’s farmers and foresters by reauthorizing farm programs and directing the nation’s agricultural policy for the next five years.

Among the many important provisions, the bill includes support for Alabama’s cotton and peanut farmers and maintains access to crop insurance. This legislation also improves existing programs to maximize efficiency, reduces waste, and maintains fiscally responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Very important to me, the Farm Bill establishes substantive work requirements for work-capable adults in order to receive SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. It is important to note that the 2018 Farm Bill does not cut SNAP benefits. Rather, this provision puts more resources toward helping able-bodied adults find jobs and get back to work.

In this economy, there is no excuse for capable Americans to not seek out employment. By encouraging Americans to find and retain jobs, we ultimately lift people out of poverty, strengthen the overall economy, and help save taxpayer money.

Another significant issue facing our rural communities is a lack of broadband access. The Farm Bill authorizes substantial annual funding for rural broadband and requires the Department of Agriculture to establish forward-looking broadband standards.

Finally, this bill helps equip and train the next generation of farmers. The bill enhances access to crop insurance and establishes a scholarship program at 1890 Land Grant Institutions designed to assist students interested in agriculture careers. Many family farms transcend generations, and it is critical that we provide support for up-and-coming farmers to ensure they have the resources they need.

Each year, I travel across Southwest Alabama on my annual “Ag Matters” tour. This tour gives me the chance to visit family farms and forest land throughout Southwest Alabama and learn more about our state’s top industry.

Ultimately, the “Ag Matters” Tour helps me better understand and appreciate the unique challenges facing our local farmers and foresters. Farming is unlike most other industries and dependent on so many external factors, like weather, that are outside the control of the farmers. It is important farmers have the certainty they need to provide the American people with a safe and reliable food source.

As I travel to these family farms and speak with those who work the land, it never fails that the Farm Bill is one of the most talked about issues. This legislation truly has a huge impact on our family farms.

Our farmers and foresters are good stewards of the land, and I am pleased the House could pass this important legislation to ensure that our family farms and rural communities have the resources they need to keep up with the challenges of today.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
7 hours ago

BREAKING: Alabama AG speaks about Bridgette Marshall’s suicide

This story has been updated. 

Albertville — Slamming what he called “irresponsible” reporting and rumors that required his response, Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed to reporters and community members Wednesday morning that his wife Bridgette Marshall died in Tennessee on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he was on the phone with her moments before she shot herself.

Marshall tearfully shared the circumstances he said he believes led to Bridgette’s suicide, including opioid addiction, mental illness, chronic pain and a fear that she was a burden to others.

“I got on the phone with her, and I just talked to a person that had no hope,” Marshall said to those gathered at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Albertville.

“She said, ‘I don’t have a purpose, and I’m tired. My body is failing me and I don’t know why. I’ve had pain for a long time and I don’t want to endure it anymore, and I’m just a burden,'” he said.

“And as a guy who, professionally, is supposed to be able to convince people with words to do something, I couldn’t reach her,” he said, adding that his wife asked him on the phone if he wanted to hear her commit suicide, to which he said he responded no.

WATCH Marshall share the entire story:

202
Keep reading 202 WORDS

His wife’s addiction to opioids, Marshall said, began when she was given prescriptions to help ease the pain of her migraine headaches, which she had suffered from since childhood.

Marshall also detailed his wife’s struggle with anxiety, which he said was made worse by fears of being in the public eye.

She told him and her parents earlier this year, “‘I can’t take this, I can’t take this,'” Marshall said, “because she felt like, at that point, she was being followed, that folks were watching where she went and where she was going.”

Marshall said he will forever be haunted by whether or not his position as Attorney General contributed to her suicide.

Mrs. Marshall’s funeral will be held at McRae Funeral Home Chapel in Boaz this Friday at 10 a.m. with visitation at the same location Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

The Marshall family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 where Bridgette was a volunteer.

Marshall did not take questions and did not say anything about whether his wife’s death will or will not affect his run-off campaign for Attorney General.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.

Jeremy Beaman contributed to this report.

Show less
7 hours ago

Is Alabama-founded PCA church encouraging gay people to identify by sin?


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

NEW PCA CONFERENCE EMPOWERS LGBTQ PEOPLE

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, there’s a conference coming up in a PCA church, Presbyterian Church in America, in St. Louis from July 26th through the 28th. The name of the conference is “Revoice”. Todd Pruitt wrote in an article, “The stated purpose of Revoice is supporting, encouraging and empowering gay, lesbian, same-sex attracted and other LGBT Christians so they can experience the life-giving character of the historic Christian tradition.” Harry, anybody who knows anything about the Scriptures would have a large question mark hovering over the top of their head wondering, “Is this right?”

DR. REEDER: Hardly a day goes by without people asking me because I am a minister in a PCA church. When I am asked about it, I say, “Well, I have three issues with this conference.” Let me tell you what one of my issues is not. I do not have a problem with a church hosting a conference to define and discuss and propagate how you call sin “sin” and how do you minister effectively to sinners who are entangled in that sin. I find that commendable if that’s what’s being done.

1274
Keep reading 1274 WORDS


However, if you frame the conference from a secular world and life view instead of a Biblical world and life view, then I have a problem. Now, let me also say this: I will suspend judgments on the speakers in the conference until I hear what they’ve got to say. I have spoken in situations where you had a rainbow behind my head promoting the LGBTQ, but I came there to speak the truth in love.

And so, I’ll suspend judgment on what people say who participate until I hear what they say but I can and should apply some analysis to the framing of the conference by what has already been said.

What has already been said about Revoice? Well, first of all, it is set up to minister to those — and I quote now from what you have said, which is a quote from the website — “This is a conference established to help LGBTQ Christians” — gay Christians and bisexual Christians — “and to accept and navigate the historic Christian ethic.”

WE DO NOT IDENTIFY OURSELVES BY OUR SIN

It is absolutely unacceptable, untenable and unbiblical to identify any Christian by sin, in general, or by one’s embedded sin or entangling sin. In other words, I minister to people who deal with the issue of sexual promiscuity but I do not identify them, nor do I encourage them to identify themselves as “fornicating Christians” or “promiscuous Christians” or “pornographic Christians.”

We do not take entangling and embedded sins in our life that we are fighting and dealing with as the adjectival modifier of our Christianity. In other words, we don’t modify ourselves as any kind of Christian other than Christ-trusting, Gospel-driven, Spirit-filled … Biblical adjectives can describe us.

Do Christians have entangling sins? Yes. Do Christians have embedded sins? Yes, but one of the great hopes of the Gospel is you are not only forgiven from the penalty and shame of those sins, but you are also liberated from the power of those sins. You may have sin living in you, but you do not live under its dominion and you will be and can be liberated from the practice and eradication of those sins in your life.

WE WILL NOT ATTAIN THE KINGDOM WHILE EMBROILED IN THESE SINS

The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 6 that, “No fornicator, no adulterer, no effeminate, no glutton, no murderer, no drunkard, no homosexual shalt enter the kingdom of God.” Anyone who has surrendered to the idolatry of sin in those listed and there’s nine of them. And, by the way, seven of them were active with great horror in my life prior to my conversion. Some of them, God allowed me to walk away from the day of my conversion and some of them I’ve had to fight my whole life.

However, that’s the point: I don’t surrender to that as my identity in my life because the text goes on to say, “And such were some of you but you’ve been washed.” You’re not only washed with the blood of Jesus, but you’re washed with the power of the Spirit and the Word of God so that you are free from its shame and guilt and condemnation and you are free from its power and increasingly free from its practice.

And to identify any Christian with any sin is absolutely untenable and unbiblical. They may be well-motivated in what they’re doing, but it is counterproductive, unbiblical and untenable to call anyone a “gay Christian” and also to declare that the church is made up of sexual minorities as if there are categories of sexual sin that are embraced as a status within the church. No. Do we minister to sinners saved by grace fighting sexual sins? Yes, but we do not categorize them as minority groups within the church.

SIN IS INTERNAL AND MUST NOT BE PRESENTED TO OUTSIDE TEMPTATION, BUT FLEE

Thirdly, here’s what the Bible says in the Book of James: “Sin is the product of temptation and sinful desires.” Internally, I have a sinful desire — I lust — which is rooted in the idolatry of self. All sin is rooted in the idolatry of self. I am born with sinful desires.

Sin is not a created reality; it is a reality of our fallen nature and, therefore, the sinful desire is internal, whether it’s manifested in thievery, or gluttony, or drunkenness, or sexual promiscuity or sexual perversion, that is the product of my sin nature and, the remnant of it that still resides in me, the Bible calls it “the old man.”

Then there is temptation outside. Now, when temptation outside gets married to sinful desires, its product is sin — that’s its child — so how do I not have the child “sin” in my life? I get rid of sin by fleeing temptation and killing “the old man.” Sinful desires are not syndromes to be managed; they are sins to be mortified — to be killed — every single day. Some of these are very powerful, addictive, entangling sins such as sexual perversion and such as sexual promiscuity, but we don’t manage them — we kill them.

THIS IS NOT A NEW PATH; IT IS UNCHANGEABLE BIBLICAL ETHICS

Finally, we are not trying to help people “navigate a historic Christian tradition.” These are Biblical ethics. Biblical ethics is that sex is a gift from God within marriage and marriage is one man and one woman. That is a Biblical ethic, not a Christian tradition to manage, to tolerate, to conform to. It is a Biblical ethic to embrace in our life because we love the Lord and we love His Law and His Law is a gift to us of love. We don’t love His Law to obey it to be saved, but we love His Law because the one who saved us from our sins has told us this is the way we love Him and we love our neighbor.

Instead of embracing the sinful desires, we kill them. Instead of resisting temptation, we flee it. And that is what is missing in the framing of this conference. Hopefully, some participant is going to raise the clarion call of the Gospel: You can be forgiven of these sins, and you can be liberated from these sins and we are here to help you kill the desires and flee temptation by fixing your eyes on Jesus.

The Christian life is an ethic to embrace out of love to Christ — not simply a ritual or tradition to conform to with a managed life, but with a transformed life — and that’s why the Bible says, “And such were some of you.”

STAY STRONG IN LOVING THE SINNER, BUT HATING THE SIN

I love what Dr. Schaffer said: “I need to identify drunkenness as a sin, I need to identify prostitution and sexual immorality as sin, but I always need to be willing to clean the vomit off up the floor of the drunk and to provide a bed for the prostitute that leads the prostitute to freedom in Christ.”

You do not have to accept the behavior of a sinner in order to love the sinner — that’s a myth that must be dispelled. Nor is it loving the sinner by helping them manage sin. Loving sinners is to send them to the Savior, Who will set them free from its shame, its guilt and its power.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

Show less
8 hours ago

Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man

Two Tennesseans are awaiting extradition to Alabama for the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said Tuesday that 18-year-old Hannah Burrows and 31-year-old Jessie Parker have been arrested in the death of 23-year-old Christopher “Devan” Cobb.

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

Al.com quotes Tyler as saying they’re being held on murder charges.

Police found Cobb dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday after he was reported missing.

Florence Police Capt. Brad Holmes says detectives learned Monday that Burrows and Parker may have been involved and traveled to Memphis, where the pair was arrested.

Holmes says the relationship between Cobb and the two Tennesseans is unclear. Police still are searching for Cobb’s car, which was also reported missing.

Al.com doesn’t say if Burrows and Parker have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less