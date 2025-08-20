Alabama Young Farmers claim victories in Chattanooga

Alabama Young Farmers earned accolades during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Conference Aug. 16 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Federation members from Autauga and Tallapoosa counties claimed victories in the Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) and Excellence in Agriculture competitions, respectively, while a Final Four rose to the top in Discussion Meet.

Drew and Lauren Wendland were named the OYFF. They grow row crops, cattle and hay in Autaugaville, where they’re raising sons Mills, Smith and Rhett.

As the OYFF, the Wendlands will receive over $80,000 in prizes including $40,000 toward a new Ford truck compliments of Alfa Insurance; a John Deere 835M Gator sponsored by Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit; and a year’s lease on a John Deere tractor courtesy of John Deere, SunSouth and TriGreen.

First and second runners-up in the OYFF contest will receive prize packages from Kubota and Corteva Agriscience, respectively. Both families will be awarded $500 from perennial sponsors Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit.

Garrett and Robin Dixon of Lee County were named first runner-up. They raise row crops, plus children Chandler Jane and Cash, in Salem. They will receive use of a Kubota M series tractor courtesy of Kubota.

As second runner-up, Jacob and Misty Porter of Clay County will receive a custom chemical package from Corteva. The Porters are poultry and cattle farmers and have two children, Olen and Asher.

OYFF interviews in February were followed by on-farm judging in June. Families were judged on the growth and diversity of their operations, along with community involvement and Federation and American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) leadership. OYFF competitors must receive over half their income from farming.

Excellence in Agriculture winners Josh and Bailey Williams of Tallapoosa County were judged on their application and presentation showcasing agriculture’s role in their lives. They also discussed solutions to major industry hurdles.

As the winner, the Williamses will receive a zero-turn lawn mower sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. Josh is a career technical education director, while Bailey is a speech language pathologist. They also raise cattle in Eclectic.

First runner-up was Caleb Beason of Franklin County, with Austin Blankenship of Lawrence County as second runner-up.

Twenty-five Young Farmers put their agricultural knowledge to the test during the Discussion Meet, which simulates a committee meeting where participants discuss solutions to agricultural issues. A Sweet 16 advancement round was new this year.

The Final Four are Zach Amason, Clay County; Emmanuel Bankston, Henry County; Drew Wear, Lawrence County; and Ben Castleberry, St. Clair County. They will compete for the title and a four-wheeler from First South Farm Credit during the Federation’s annual meeting in December.

All finalists received custom cedar chairs from The Best Adirondack Chair Co., courtesy of the Federation. Winners will represent Alabama during American Farm Bureau Federation national competitions in California in January.

Courtesy of ALFA Farmers