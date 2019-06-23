Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

‘Hero’: One of last original Tuskegee Airmen dies at 99

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Friend, one of the last living original Tuskegee Airmen, died at age 99 on Friday.

After training at Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), Friend flew 142 combat missions in World War II. He served in the Air Force for a total of 28-years, including time in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He was living in California at the time of his death and passed away at a hospital in Long Beach.

His daughter, Karen Friend Crumlich, told The Desert Sun, “My dad was my hero. He was always there for me and at the end I wanted to be there for him. He passed with family and dear friends surrounding him with love and affection.”

“He is truly a National Treasure who I will carry in my heart,” she added. “I promise to keep his legacy alive by telling his story to anyone who wants to hear it.”

Friend, in a 2017 interview, told The Desert Sun that he did not view himself as a man of color, not letting race define him.

“I never felt that I was anything but an American doing a job,” he said.

Friend’s death came less than two weeks after the 76th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen’s first battle during WWII.

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 mins ago

State Sen. Arthur Orr: Bradley Byrne ‘would do the best job’ for the state as U.S. Senator

After Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill makes his decision known next week as to whether or not he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat in 2020, the field of prospective candidates vying for the chance to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in November 2020 will likely be set.

Other than Merrill, that field will include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville as the leading contenders for the GOP nod.

Friday on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” in Huntsville, State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) broke down that slate of hopefuls and said out of all those candidates that Byrne was the best choice for Alabama.

210
“I’ll give you my top ‘one,’” Orr said. “If you look at the candidates, you got Roy Moore. I don’t think we need to say more there. You got Arnold Mooney. Arnold is a good guy. He’s conservative. He’s very solid in his foundation, but do I really think he has got much of a chance? No. Then you look at John Merrill – very nice guy, perpetually campaigning around the state. He’s got a lot of energy, for sure, with his always around the state at all events anywhere, in campaign mode, I’ll call it, very active and gets around. Then you got Tuberville, the Floridian.”

“The one person I come back to, who’s got experience, who’s got capability, who works very hard,” he explained. “I’ve been impressed with some of the things he’s been able to get accomplished down in District 1, since I kind of watch these things. And that’s Byrne, who would do the best job, in my opinion, for the state as U.S. Senator – would be Byrne.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

52 mins ago

VIDEO: Moore is in again, Trump officially running for reelection, fake news smears Alabama again and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can Roy Moore really win a Republican primary in 2020?

— Now that Trump’s reelection campaign is officially launched, do current polls really mean anything?

— Why have the Washington Post and AL.com not corrected the record on Alabama’s law that rescinds a convicted rapist’s parental rights?

59
Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Cam Ward to discuss prison reform, special sessions, and the lottery.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at the media for failing to realize Alabama Republicans rejected Roy Moore in 2017.

VIDEO: Moore is in again, Trump officially running for reelection, fake news smears Alabama again and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Out with the new, in with the old: Gogue recommended as Auburn interim president

Jay Gogue, who served as Auburn University’s 18th president from 2007-2017, has officially been recommended to take over from his successor, Dr. Steven Leath, on an interim basis.

According to a statement, the executive committee of the Auburn board of trustees on Sunday convened via teleconference and voted to formally accept the resignation of Leath as the institution’s president.

104
Leath’s effective resignation date was affirmed as Friday, June 21, the day he and the board of trustees’ presidential assessment working group “mutually decided to part ways after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.”

The executive committee on Sunday also voted to recommend Gogue for the position of interim university president. The full membership of the board of trustees will consider the executive committee’s recommendation during a specially-called meeting on July 8.

Having taken office on June 19, 2017, Leath served just over two years as Auburn’s 19th president.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Rogers urges Trump to retaliate against Iran for downed drone — ‘There has to be some response to that provocative act’

During an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” this week, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks), who serves as the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, called on President Donald Trump to retaliate against Iran for shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace.

Trump had the military poised for a strike Iran but reportedly called it off at the last minute with concerns over the number of casualties the attack would incur.

“Absolutely — there has to be some response to that provocative act, unprovoked act,” Rogers said. “But it does need to be measured. And I think that’s what the president is trying to decide now — whether it needs to be a kinetic strike like was being planned, or something in the way of other diplomatic approaches to put pressure on them. But I don’t know what his thinking is right now. But, I think he is going to make some response.”

284
Rogers said Trump consulted with Congress about any action but said he disagreed with the notion the president needed an Authorization for Use of Military Force resolution from Congress.

“He did take the time to consult with Congress yesterday,” Rogers said. “He had the leaders of both chambers over yesterday as well as leading members of the Armed Services Committee, the Foreign Affairs Committee and a couple of others to talk with them about what he should do. So, he did consult with Congress as he was trying to decide what action to take, but when you have a country like Iran shoot down an American drone in international air space, I don’t think we need to have three months of argument in the Congress to decide what needs to be done. We have him as a commander in chief to make decisions like this. I don’t care if it’s a Republican or Democrat. I felt the same way about Barack Obama when he was president. Now if we are going to get into a long-term war, it’s a different story.”

The Calhoun County Republican warned that, without a response from the United States, other nations could take more “provocative” actions.

“But he needs to take action in a quick manner. Whether it’s sanctions or a kinetic attack, he needs to make that call, but there has to be a response. Otherwise, you’re going to see countries like North Korea, China and Russia becoming much more provocative in their actions toward us if they know we’re going to be paralyzed and unable to respond.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Alabama aerospace exports surge as industry growth gains pace

Exports of Alabama-made aerospace products and parts increased in markets around the world last year, as the industry continued to invest in the state. The growth comes amid strategic efforts to expand Alabama’s aerospace presence.

The total value of the shipments, which went to 97 countries, rose to $2.4 billion, a 28 percent increase from the previous year. It’s also nearly $1 billion higher than 2016’s total, according to figures from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The state ranked No. 12 in the U.S. for aerospace exports, showing the greatest year-over-year increase, except for North Carolina.

758
“The aerospace industry in Alabama is thriving, with companies developing new technologies and advanced products that are highly sought after by customers across the globe,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“As exports continue to grow, so do the jobs and investments created by these companies in communities around the state.”

Secretary Canfield was among a group of Alabama economic development specialists engaging in pre-arranged appointments with industry leaders at the 2019 Paris Air Show, which kicked off on Monday.

ALABAMA EXPORTERS

Earlier this year, three firms involved in exporting aerospace products were among the eight winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, offering a glimpse of the success and breadth of the firms and products behind the trade numbers.

Mobile-based Aerostar provides component maintenance on civilian aircraft, with customers in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. The company has grown from two employees in 2011 to 35 now, and it plans to reach 60. Aerostar is targeting new business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim.

Another winner was RMCI Inc. of Huntsville, which developed a system that tracks the mechanical health of aircraft and has analyzed data from more than 3,000 helicopters. RMCI targets business in Colombia, New Zealand, Morocco, Spain, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands and Malaysia.

And GKN Aerospace-Alabama, a prominent and longtime member of the state’s aerospace industry, continues to flourish in Tallassee, where more than 800 employees produce composite aerostructures for major aerospace industry partners, such as Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky, HondaJet, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE Aviation.

RISING EXPORTS

The trade data for 2018 demonstrate the continuing popularity of Alabama’s aerospace exports, said Hilda Lockhart, director of the Commerce Department’s International Trade Office.

Germany was the top market for exports of Alabama-made aerospace products and parts, as the value of shipments increased nearly 98 percent to $378 million. The rest of the Top 5 looked like this:

• India: $348 million, a surge of 110 percent
• France: $332 million, an increase of 28 percent
• China: $182 million, a jump of 332 percent
• Canada: $134 million, a decline of 8 percent

Lockhart said she believes many of the increases are related to military and defense spending.

“With so much tension and unrest in the global marketplace, it seems that many countries are increasing their defense budgets,” she said. “Also, the civilian aircraft market is growing at a very rapid pace, so the global outlook is good.

“The demand comes from the rise in passenger and freight traffic, along with improved global trade.”
The effect of proposed U.S. tariffs on these numbers is uncertain, she added, but the forecasted industry trends are promising.

“In addition to the size of markets growing in this industry, the demand for fleet replacements are expected to help boost aircraft production,” Lockhart said. “Manufacturers are trying to fill backlog orders that remain at an all-time high. There has been an increase in defense spending in China, India and Japan, which is also helping drive the growth.

“Thus, the demand for more aerospace parts will grow and the supply chain will be stretched.”

GROWTH MARKETS

Among the top-growing future markets for Alabama, Lockhart singled out India, China and France.
Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for aerospace exports to India, which included civilian aircraft, engines and parts in 2018.

With a $16 billion market, India is the fastest-growing and currently the ninth largest civil aviation market in the world. By 2025, it is expected to become the third-largest aviation market, and the demand for new aircraft could be as high as 2,000 planes over the next two decades.

Lockhart said the U.S. and India are working together to strengthen trade ties. India wants more connectivity within the country for regional, tourism and medical reasons.

China has the second-largest defense budget after the U.S., and that budget is expected to continue to grow. The country’s aerospace market is forecast at more than $150 billion by 2020.

Alabama’s exports to China have been rising rapidly each year, although they are down 50 percent for this year’s first quarter, amid the ongoing tariff issue.

As for France, Alabama ranked No. 11 in the nation for aerospace exports to this market. The ties between the state and the country keep growing as French aircraft manufacturer Airbus continues to build up its Mobile operations.
Last year, Airbus announced it would add a second production line for A220 aircraft in Mobile. Read an update on the A220 project.

“I’m sure this relationship will grow for two-way trade with Airbus now in the state,” Lockhart said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

