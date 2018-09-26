Birmingham to install cameras in high-crime areas

An Alabama city plans to install nearly 100 cameras in its high-crime areas over the next three months.

AL.com reports the Birmingham City Council passed legislation Tuesday allowing Mayor Randall L. Woodfin to enter a contract with Alabama Power for a surveillance camera pilot program. The five-year contract will cost about $672,000 annually with monthly payments of $56,000.

The agreement says camera placement and footage is confidential.

The mayor’s office says information, footage and photos captured by the cameras will be exempt from public records law.

Mayor’s office spokesman Rick Journey says the cameras will not record residential areas.

City officials say Birmingham police will base camera locations on crime trends, and the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center will monitor the cameras.

Footage will be archived for 30 days.

