8 hours ago

Alabama wildlife art hard licenses now on sale

Want a beautiful piece of wildlife or nature art that you can carry with you wherever you go? Plus, you get a heck of a deal. You can get that piece of art for just $5 when you take advantage of Alabama’s new hard-card licenses that went on sale this week for the 2019-2020 hunting and fishing seasons.

For an additional $5 fee, purchasers can select from eight different cards that depict a variety of outdoors scenes. The art scenes include deer, turkey, freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, wildlife heritage with an indigo bunting, sandhill crane and shooting sports. A deer and feral hog adorn the inaugural bait privilege license.

A total of 32 license privileges are eligible for purchase as a hard card, including annual hunting and fishing licenses for residents and non-residents, state duck stamp, Wildlife Heritage and bait privilege licenses. Trip licenses, lifetime licenses and no-cost privileges are not included in this feature.

“We worked so hard for years to get away from a paper license to something electronically so people could have it on their phones,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “That’s been really good for a lot of people, but we get a lot of requests for a hard-card license that people can put in their tackle boxes or keep in their wallets, so they can have that with them if they don’t have their phones or whatever reason.”

Blankenship said other states have seen collectors’ markets develop for similar hard licenses with a variety of outdoors scenes.

“We had seen in Florida and some other states where the hard cards have become collectible,” he said. “We wanted to create hard cards with multiple wildlife and nature scenes that people could choose from. If they love saltwater fishing, they can pick a saltwater species. If they love freshwater fishing, they could choose a freshwater fish. If they hunt deer or turkey, they can get those. Particularly for our Wildlife Heritage licenses, we wanted to create a card for bird watchers or people who may not hunt or fish but enjoy using Forever Wild lands or State Parks. They can support the Department by purchasing the Wildlife Heritage license and the hard card that goes with that. So, we have a hard card that fits just about everybody.”

Blankenship hopes people will embrace the hard cards here as they have elsewhere.

“From what we’ve seen in other states, a lot of people like to buy the whole set that is available for that year,” he said. “They might have their license privileges added to one card and then buy the others so they can have a hard card without a license privilege attached to it. While that option is not available this year, we’ll see after this year what the demand is for that.”

With all the distractions of the modern world, from computer games to smartphones, license sales for outdoors activities have been struggling to maintain status quo. Blankenship said the general public doesn’t really understand the importance of license sales to conservation and wildlife and fisheries management through the ADCNR.

“We are a self-funded agency, so license sales and Parks revenue fund all the work that we do at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,” he said. “That’s why we think the Wildlife Heritage license and the hard card that goes with it might be a good way for people to support the Department. We can match those license sales with federal funds and do good work for the resources of our state.”

ADCNR receives three-to-one federal matching funds for licenses sold through the Sport Fish Restoration Act and the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act.

The Sport Fish Restoration Act levies an excise tax on manufacturers, producers, and importers of sport-fishing equipment as well as small engine and motor boat fuel taxes paid by recreational anglers and boaters. A 10% tax is levied on sport-fishing equipment, while a 3% tax is paid on electric (trolling) motors. Tax is also levied on motor boat and small engine fuel, and other import duties are levied on boats and a variety of fishing equipment.

Those funds are distributed according to the number of licenses sold and land mass. The number of licenses sold determines a 60% share of the funding, and 40% percent is based on the land and water area in a particular state.

The Sport Fish Restoration Act requires that 15% of all restoration money be spent on public boating access. It also requires Alabama and other coastal states to fund marine recreational fisheries projects at a ratio determined by the number of resident freshwater to saltwater anglers.

Pittman-Robertson funds are derived from an 11% federal excise tax on the manufacturers of sporting arms, ammunition, and archery equipment. Handgun manufacturers are taxed at a 10% rate. One-half of the excise tax on handguns and archery equipment must be used for hunter education and shooting ranges.

For hard-card collectors, Alabama’s wildlife and nature images will change annually. After this inaugural roll-out of the hard cards, Blankenship said there is a possibility that the photos of the winners of the annual ADCNR Photo Contest could be used to adorn each year’s edition of hard cards.

“We have a lot of ideas about what we can do with the hard cards,” he said. “Really, we decided to do the hard cards for two reasons. One was to meet the demand for people who wanted a hard card to put their license privileges on, and the other was to find ways for other people to support the work of the Department.”

The easiest way to obtain a hard license with the wildlife and nature scenes is to purchase a license online and click on the link to purchase a hard license. Buyers can choose one or all eight of the cards at $5 per card. License purchasers who use retail outlets can also obtain a hard license. For those who want to get a hard card after a license has already been purchased, go online and use the “Replacement/Additional Hard Card” link to purchase any or all of the eight cards.

After purchase, the hard licenses will be mailed to buyers within 10 days. If you plan to hunt or fish before you receive your hard card, be sure to keep a paper copy of your license or have it available on your smartphone.

For deer and turkey hunters as well as red snapper anglers, don’t forget that when you purchase a hard card, you still must comply with harvest reporting requirements. Hunters who hunt deer and turkey should report through Game Check, while red snapper anglers should comply through Snapper Check. The easiest way to comply is to use the Outdoor Alabama app. Otherwise, hunters must retain a paper record of their harvests.

The new Reef Fish Endorsement is now available for purchase and will be required beginning September 1 to possess any reef fish species in Alabama waters. Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon said enforcement will be out educating the public regarding the endorsement.

“Anytime we have a rule change we generally try and make efforts to inform the public about the change and allow some time for adjustment to the rule,” said Bannon.

Another option for those who purchase licenses for the 2019-2020 seasons is the ability to round up their purchase to the next nearest dollar. If they choose, that extra money can be designated for research in wildlife, freshwater fishing or saltwater fishing. Also new this year is the ability to opt-in for annual auto-renewal of licenses.

Visit www.outdooralabama.com/license-information for more information on available licenses.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

2 hours ago

Birmingham woman puts her life back together after devastating loss

William Robertson followed his passion down rural roads and city streets, his love for cycling inspiring many others in the Birmingham area to climb on their bicycles and ride.

Four years ago today, Robertson was pedaling down Highway 75 in rural Blount County when a pickup truck struck him. Robertson, who worked in Alabama Power’s Real Estate department,  died while two other bicyclists were hurt.

Robertson’s widow, Diane Welch Robertson, still grieves over her devastating loss, even as she has learned to live a fulfilling life without her soulmate.

“In these four years, I’ve kept getting up and kept moving forward,’’ she says. Helping her son with his business was “a lifeline” that gave her a reason to get up every day.

“I think that’s important, to find something to hold onto, because grief is a spirit and it will take you all the way out,” Diane says.

Watch the video to learn more about how Diane Welch Robertson has put her life back together “one day at a time.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

California’s Kamala Harris endorses Steven Reed in Montgomery mayoral runoff

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has decided to throw her weight around in the Montgomery mayoral runoff, endorsing Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed.

In a surprise tweet on Friday, Harris congratulated Reed on advancing to the municipal runoff election, where he will face businessman and local FOX affiliate WCOV owner David Woods.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Montgomery, one that is focused on inclusion, economic growth, and improving public education,” Harris added. “I’m proud to endorse him (Reed) for Montgomery mayor.”

Harris is currently running for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. In June, she was featured as the keynote speaker at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s (ADC) annual convention.

The ADC, the state Democratic Party’s black political caucus, is run by Steven Reed’s father, Joe Reed.

Harris will hope to gain the ADC’s endorsement in her presidential bid, as the organization’s support could go a long way to helping her win the state’s primary.

The California senator is anti-charter school, proposed a plan to socialize the American health care system, supports the job-killing Green New Deal and holds many other views that are viewed as “far-left.”

Embracing her endorsement on Friday, Steven Reed tweeted, “I know this type of thing doesn’t happen everyday so I’m humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the support.”

“Thank you for the endorsement Senator Harris,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Study: Honda had a $12 billion economic impact on Alabama in 2018

Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County continues to be an economic engine for Alabama, revving the state’s economy by $12.1 billion in 2018 and creating 45,674 jobs in the state.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released the figures Wednesday from a report it commissioned by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama. That report found Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is responsible for 5.4% of the state’s total economic output.

“That’s huge,” said Sam Addy, director of UA’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “When you go to most states, you won’t find a network that has as much of an impact as Honda.”

In 2018, HMA employed 5,321 at its Lincoln manufacturing facility, up from 4,000 in 2014. When you add the plant’s direct and indirect impact on employment, including those employed at the plant’s 26 Tier-1 suppliers, HMA accounted for 45,674 jobs, up from 43,339 four years ago.

“It’s more than just a factory,” said Mike Oatridge, senior vice president of HMA. “It’s a lot of people, and it’s not just our factory, but several factories around the state. What’s inside them is what’s important. Without the people here in this state, we would not have the success we have today.”

HMA and its Tier-1 suppliers accounted for $867.2 million in earnings in 2018 and generated $202.9 million in income, sales and property taxes for state and local governments.

“It’s been a great partnership between company, local communities where it operates and its supply chain operates, and the state of Alabama,” said Steve Sewell, executive vice president for EDPA. “Honda has always been gracious to acknowledge the support they get and, at the same time, be willing to offer testimonials about their positive experience in the state and promote Alabama as a destination for other great, global companies. We really appreciate their partnership in economic development.”

HMA recently produced its 5 millionth vehicle, more than any other auto manufacturer in the state. The plant assembles four vehicles: the Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

“Five million vehicles is a lot of vehicles, and we’re proud of every single one of them,” Oatridge said. “The hands of an Alabama worker were on those, making sure they met the quality expectations of our customers. It’s not really the volume but the quality that matters the most.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

Follow these tips for a safe Labor Day weekend on and off the water

Labor Day weekend is here and we know many of you are heading to the lake for the long weekend. Whether boating, fishing, swimming or just relaxing by the water, keep safety a priority with these quick tips:

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Alabama leads development of U.S. Army’s hypersonic weapons — ‘A critical priority’

Alabama’s aerospace and defense sector is continuing its ascent on the world stage.

The U.S. Army on Friday announced it is awarding two major contracts for work in Alabama related to the production of hypersonic weapon systems – one for Dynetics Technical Solutions in the amount of $351.6 million to produce Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) prototypes in Huntsville, and the second to Lockheed Martin in the amount of $347 million to serve as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) prototype system integrator, part of which will be conducted in Courtland.

In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the contract awards.

“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” he said.

“The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state,” Shelby added. “These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”

The $351.6 million contract awarded to Dynetics will provide for the production of at least 20 C-HGB prototypes. Over a three year period, Dynetics, in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories, will produce the first commercially manufactured set of prototype C-HGB systems, which will be used by the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the Missile Defense Agency.

As the prime contractor for the C-HGB, Dynetics will provide program and supplier management; procurement; assembly, integration and testing; electrical and mechanical manufacturing; and systems engineering for the prototype. In a release, the company said that General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will be on their team, assisting on the project.

Steve Cook, president of Dynetics Technical Solutions, said, “We are honored to be selected for this high priority national security program. Dynetics has been developing enabling technologies for many years.”

“The common hypersonic glide body is a vital component in the National Defense Strategy that includes weapons with increased power. Our team is pleased the Army saw that our highly-skilled engineers and technicians can bring this technology rapidly and affordably to the warfighter,” he concluded.

The $347 million contract awarded to Lockheed Martin for its service as the LRHW prototype system integrator will allow for support in manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, systems engineering and analysis – part of which will occur at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Lawrence County.

Additionally, Lockheed Martin has chosen Dynetics to work on this project, developing launchers with hydraulics, outriggers, power generation and distribution for the ground platform. Dynetics will also provide flight test and training support.

The C-HGB will be part of an integrated Army hypersonic weapons system prototype that will deliver residual combat capability to soldiers by Fiscal Year 2023. This new class of ultrafast, maneuverable, long range missile will launch from mobile ground platforms. Hypersonic weapons are unique in that they are capable of flying at five times the speed of sound and operate at varying altitudes.

Both contracts are part of the U.S. Army’s work to advance the fielding of a prototype hypersonic weapon by Fiscal Year 2023 and transition the development of Army hypersonic capabilities out of government laboratories and into commercial production.

This collaboration is administered by the Army Hypersonic Project Office, part of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), which is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in North Alabama and led by Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

