Alabama state rep’s bill poised to ‘shine the light’ on government waste
After state Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) led the charge on passing HB131 this spring, he believes the public will finally get to see how money is wasted in state government.
As NBC 15 reported, Alabama’s Examiners of Public Accounts is in charge of auditing government finances across agencies, departments, offices, counties, towns, boards, commissions and the like. Up until HB131, the examiners’ office did not really have the power to do anything about wasteful spending.
“That’s going to change,” Pringle said.
He explained that, in years past, many audits were simply rubber-stamped – they were compliance based, not performance audits that would expose government entities wasting tax dollars by doing things like buying too many cars or renting too much office space.
“We’re going to shine the light on some expenditures. It’s not going to be pretty. But we’re going to put it all on the table and let the taxpayers see how they’re money is being spent,” Pringle said.
While Pringle’s years of hard work on this issue paid off with HB131’s passage, some are now turning their attention to the state auditor’s office, which is able to publish taxpayer-funded property that goes missing but cannot do anything beyond that under the law.
“We need to fix that so the auditor can enforce their own audits,” State Auditor Jim Zeigler told NBC 15.
Zeigler will reportedly be going to lawmakers this upcoming state legislative session asking that the auditor’s office be given more power to hold state employees accountable.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Out-of-state ‘Center for Biological Diversity’ ramps up legal efforts against Alabama Toyota-Mazda plant expected to create 10,000 jobs
The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group based in Arizona, continues to escalate its legal efforts concerning Toyota-Mazda’s Alabama manufacturing plant, this time requesting several different types of records regarding its construction.
The out-of-state activists already have pending legal challenges against the plant and on Thursday said, “[W]e’re now forced to file this formal environmental records request.” Their opposition centers on the “spring pygmy sunfish and other imperiled species” located at the Beaverdam Spring and Creek near the construction site in Huntsville.
The group is also complaining that the construction approval process has been “rammed through.”
While a spokesman for the City of Huntsville could not comment directly on ongoing legal matters, the city did explain that the environmentalists’ uproar was unfounded.
“The spring pygmy sunfish environment is better today than when the city of Huntsville purchased the property and better than it has been in the last 50 years when it was a farming operation,” Huntsville’s communications director Kelly Schrimsher said, per AL.com.
“The aquifer is protected. We remain confident the design and plan to protect the environment are sound,” Schrimsher added.
The Center for Biological Diversity, writing from Tucson, complained about what they view as a rushed process.
“Huntsville officials have rammed through approvals to industrialize this environmentally fragile site with virtually no public disclosure,” Elise Bennett, a staff attorney for the group, said in a release. “The city’s secrecy is a serious concern because the factory will be next to the Beaverdam Spring and Creek, an exceptional freshwater network that’s home to the critically endangered spring pygmy sunfish and other imperiled species.”
“This project should have gone through a public process with full disclosure of potential damage to the precious Beaverdam spring and stream system,” she added.
The City of Huntsville pushed back on these accusations.
“These measures have been reviewed and approved by technical professionals as well as state and federal agencies, and we are committed to ensuring these safeguards and best practices remain in place to preserve this environment,” Schrimsher explained.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed Toyota-Mazda is not violating any federal laws related to the sunfish in its construction of the plant, and the companies have also said they are working with the environmental group to preserve the habitat.
The plant-to-be is a $1.6 billion project that is projected to bring about 4,000 direct jobs and 10,000 total jobs to the Huntsville area.
The Center for Biological Diversity’s website homepage boasts, “We’ve sued Trump 87 times – and we’re just getting started.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Doug Jones: Push Kavanaugh confirmation past the first week of October
Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Thursday doubled down on his support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s decision not to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this coming Monday, with Alabama’s junior senator in a tweet saying that he wants the process to at least go past “the first week of October.”
Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, nominee to the United States Supreme Court, of sexual assaulting her at a high school house party around 35 years ago, initially promised through her attorney to testify but now is demanding that an FBI investigation must be conducted before she will agree to appear.
In new developments Thursday afternoon, Ford’s attorney indicated that Ford could possibly testify another day next week, however that possibility came along with a list of more demands, some of which are non-starters in conducting a fair hearing – Ford reportedly wants Kavanaugh to testify before her, will not be in the same room with him and refuses to submit to questioning by nonpartisan lawyers, instead only wanting to speak with the senators.
“Monday is an artificial timeline. There is nothing magical about the first week of October,” Jones asserted.
However, October 1 marks the beginning of the new term for the United States Supreme Court. Once oral arguments begin on key cases during the term, a subsequently confirmed Kavanaugh would very likely, based on precedent, not be able to vote on them – which is why the Senate set that date as the benchmark for getting Kavanaugh confirmed.
“[The first week of October] came and went in 2016. Republicans set the clock — and they can change it,” Jones added.
To be clear, the Republican-led Senate in 2016 also set the clock that year, and they were open about the reasoning behind it – voters were about to go to the polls and vote for president, an effective referendum on the type of justice the American people wanted nominated. Now, voters have spoken and President Trump has nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. This year, obviously there is no presidential election on the ballot. Midterms are, however, around the corner, and Jones’ timeline puts the national spectacle of a Ford/Kavanaugh public hearing in that partisan context.
Monday is an artificial timeline. There is nothing magical about the first week of October. It came and went in 2016. Republicans set the clock—and they can change it.
The future of the Supreme Court is at stake. There is absolutely no reason to barrel ahead w/o all the facts.
Alabama woman reportedly lured to India by ‘predator,’ sex trafficking suspected
An Alabama family is fighting to save their daughter from what they have said is a possible international sex trafficking ring, per NBC 15.
Whitney Harris, a 21-year-old from Mobile, was allegedly brainwashed by a man she met on social media and exchanged messages with for two years. Then, on Monday, Harris left the family home late in the night on a one-way flight to India.
Harris’ family filed a missing persons report for the young woman, who reportedly has a form of autism. They have been in touch with the FBI, the office of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and human trafficking agencies to try to get her back. On Friday, they will venture to India themselves in hopes of saving her.
The latest update has Harris safe and in the care of a pastor in India. However, she still remains in contact with the “predator” she went there to meet, so her parents fear Harris could yet become a victim. They are asking for prayers now and in the coming days.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
‘Bama’s biggest little fan’: Watch viral ‘sports analyst’ break down Texas A&M matchup
Per a report by WHNT, ten-year-old viral “sports analyst” and “Alabama’s biggest little fan” Jackson Way is ready to slide back into his role, with the child already happy with what he has seen from the team’s first three games.
“Our offense is very strong,” Jackson advised. “It’s one of the best offenses we’ve had in a long time. The best in the Saban era.”
Way became an online sensation after his analysis of the Tide’s national championship duel against Georgia and now thinks Bama’s biggest threat of this season is upon them Saturday – Texas A&M.
When it comes to Alabama’s biggest controversy so far this season, Way, to emphasize his support of alternating Alabama’s most talked about players, donned both of their jerseys while walking around during the interview.
“Tua’s a great quarterback but I still think that Jalen is very important as well. If you put them together with their traits, they’d be the perfect quarterback,” he said.
You can watch Way as he joins Britton Lynn live in Tuscaloosa for WHNT’s special pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday ahead of Alabama’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.
Don’t remember how he went viral? Watch his break-out moment from the 2018 title game:
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Ivey, Byrne showcase ‘old-fashioned’ courthouse rally as GOP poised to take Monroe County
MONROEVILLE – During Alabama’s transition from Democrat to Republican that began in the 1990s and was capped off in 2010 with the GOP finally gaining control of all the branches of government in Montgomery, the local government in Monroe County was one place that was able to resist that trend.
However, the politics of the state could finally be catching up with one of Alabama’s most historic counties.
In a setting that had the feeling of being a throwback to the heyday of political rallies staged by the likes former Gov. “Big” Jim Folsom and former Congressman Frank Boykin, the Monroe County Republican Party hosted a rally featuring Gov. Kay Ivey and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on the lawn of the old Monroe County Courthouse that is thought to be the inspiration for the courthouse in fictitious Maycomb, Alabama, the scene of Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird.”
The goal of the event was to energize GOP voters headed into the midterm elections and flip major local offices in Monroe County, including district judge, sheriff and probate judge, currently held by Democrats to Republican.
A decades-long downturn in the local Monroe County economy, particularly with the incremental departure of Vanity Fair over the past few decades, have led to demographic changes that have made it possible for Democrats to maintain control locally.
Trends, however, are starting to show movement to the Republican Party. In 2016, Monroe County went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by a 56-42 margin. In the 2017 special election that resulted in the unlikely election of Democratic candidate Doug Jones, Republican Roy Moore narrowly won Monroe County by a 49.9-49.5 margin.
That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, who was in attendance Thursday night and noted the trend in the historical setting.
“What’s happened is the trajectory of this county, the voters have gone blue to red across the state, so we love that, and we always want to be going up, up, up in our numbers,” Lathan told Yellowhammer News. “Here tonight at the Monroe County Courthouse is so historical. I think it is historical as well in the political world because they have a full slate of candidates for the first time in a very long time.”
“It’s a huge crowd here and what I’m loving about this is this is Alabama,” she added. “This is the type of old-fashioned rally that people flock to and they love being a part of this, and it’s a very strong showing of people in Monroe County who are conservative folks and want to keep making America great again, and keep making Alabama great again.”
Organizers estimate 250-300 people attended the Monroeville event, which is considerable given the population of the county is just over 20,000. According to Lathan, that’s a “message.”
“All these people being here is not an accident,” she added. “I mean, they’ve got in their cars,” she continued. “They’ve come from work. They got families here. They got little children here as well, and they’re coming to be a part of this process. It’s very healthy. This is the sign of a very healthy conservative county. I think that President Trump’s agenda, the Republican platform and conservative values that we are implementing, not only across the nation but in the state of Alabama – that is what we’re seeing here. This is not an accident. This is a message.”
Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who represents Monroe County as part of Alabama’s first congressional district in Washington, D.C. and was also in attendance in Thursday, summed it up as “red wave.”
“I’ve been hearing in Washington about the ‘blue wave,’” Byrne said to Yellowhammer News. “What I’m seeing here in Monroe County right now is a red wave, which is a really good sight.”
“This has been a Democrat county,” he added. “This county could turn red this time. We’ve got really good candidates for probate judge, district judge and sheriff. I’ve been here for Republican functions before. I don’t believe I’ve seen this many people or close to this many people for a Republican event in Monroe County. This is a great sign for us.”
Headlining Thursday’s event was Gov. Kay Ivey, who is facing Democratic challenger Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in November’s election.
Ivey, a native of nearby Camden in adjacent Wilcox County, has expanded the map and has been targeting rural counties in the state with appearances. Last week, the incumbent governor was in Choctaw County’s Butler and is slated to appear in northwestern Alabama’s Marion County for Winfield’s Mule Day festivities on Saturday.
“Were out on the campaign trail – that’s for sure,” Ivey explained to Yellowhammer News. “We’re out in Monroe County tonight, and we were in Choctaw County recently as well. We’re out and about among the people learning and proud to be out among the people relating to our message, and we’re very supportive.”
Ivey’s focus on these places beyond the population centers of Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery and Huntsville is a departure from traditional statewide political campaigns.
“Everybody in Alabama that is a citizen and able to vote is worthy,” she added. “And I just like to go where people are, and if they’re interested, I’m proud to talk to them and engage. So, I’m proud to be here.”
David Steele, Jr., a local attorney and the chairman of the Monroe County Republican Party, explained why this could be a turning point for his county and said the event was an effort to show the entrenched local Democratic Party power structure the GOP is a serious threat to the status quo.
“Monroe County is poised to make history and elect the first Republicans they’ve elected since Reconstruction,” Steele told Yellowhammer News.
Steele said there were 30-40 volunteers involved in putting the courthouse lawn rally event together and noted that it took help from others to bring in high-profile figures like Ivey and Byrne to participate in the event.
“It wasn’t just having a lot of volunteers involved,” he said. “It was having the right volunteers – business owners, the past president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Phil Hardee, the Nettles, a close friend of the governors and we always have a close connection with Congressman Byrne. I hope the Democrats understand we’re going to throw everything at them in Monroe County this year. We’re going to empty the bank account. We’re going to replenish it, and we’re going to keep coming. That is the goal.”
On the local level, Steele said he believed Democratic policies were holding Monroe County back economically. As Alabama thrives in the age of Trump, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Monroe County is at 6.7 percent, while the statewide average for the same criteria is much lower at 4.2 percent.
“To our south, we share a border with Baldwin County, one of the most conservative places in Alabama,” Steele said. “To our north, we share a border with Wilcox County, which is consistently one of the poorest counties in America, and one of the bluest, most Democratic counties in America. We’re right there. We’re sandwiched between the two of them and our county has to decide if we want to be prosperous and led by good policies and good government, or if we want to shift further toward Wilcox County and some of those Democratic policies and obviously, poverty and hopelessness.”
Steele offered Yellowhammer News an example of how in his view the Democrat-controlled Monroe County Commission has failed its citizens with tax policy and neglect of the county’s infrastructure.
“The current county government that’s led by Democrats – our current county government has been at war with our number industry, forestry,” Steele explained, “with people that produce jobs. Almost everyone that works in Monroe County is connected in some way with the forestry industry. Our county commission has gone to war with Georgia-Pacific over the taxes they pay. You don’t bite the hand that feeds you and the best employer in the county. We’ve put in programs that don’t reflect our values. We’ve spent money on worthless projects. And the roads and infrastructure that we rely on to get our crops and our timber – our farm-to-market roads – are deteriorating while we waste money on frivolous stuff doesn’t matter and we just pour it down a drain.”
“It’s time for us to turn that around, get a bunch of conservative people in the courthouse and have a value system in place that reflects what the people in our county really think,” he added.
Among the Republicans candidates up for election on the Monroe County ballot in November and all in attendance on Thursday night were District Judge hopeful Emily Steele, incumbent Republican Monroe County District 2 Commissioner Joe McKissick, Monroe County Sheriff hopeful Alfred Carter and Monroe County Probate Judge candidate Melvin Foukal.