Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed honored as pro-jobs ‘champion’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) this week received the 2019 Legislator of the Year award from the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) at their annual winter meeting in the state’s capital city.

Reed, who has long been recognized as a stalwart advocate of economic development in the Yellowhammer State, sponsored the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act in the upper chamber during last year’s regular session of the state legislature. That legislation has been hailed by job creators in Alabama, as well as national figures such as former U.S. Secretary of State and Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice.

Yet, that is not the only landmark piece of economic development Reed has helped spearhead in recent years. He was also the Senate sponsor of the Alabama Jobs Act in 2015. The state has been breaking economic records month after month lately.

“It would not be an overstatement to say that these two pieces of legislation have been paramount to the economic success we are enjoying in Alabama today especially in Senate District 5,” Reed said in a statement on Friday.

Reed further mentioned that the Republican-led Alabama Legislature has ensured that any economic development legislation has been passed in a fiscally responsible way that maximized the benefits to the state and her people.

“The Alabama Jobs Act and Alabama Incentives Modernization were passed with sunset provisions so the legislature could ensure that Alabama was receiving the best deal possible when new businesses came into the state,” he advised. “It is now time we looked at the results and I think everyone can agree that we are indeed getting a good deal, so much so that I do not see a problem with them being renewed.”

The statesman pointed to organizations like the EDAA for helping create a robust pro-jobs climate in the state.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for all of the hard work they do to recruit businesses to Alabama. They ensure that quality jobs are coming to Alabama for Alabamians. But our work is not done, we must continue to build on our success and work with Department of Commerce to increase development and job opportunities in rural Alabama,” Reed commented.

Jim Searcy, EDAA executive director, profusely thanked Reed for all of his support in the name of economic development.

“There is no greater champion of economic development in the Legislature than Senator Reed,” Searcy stated. “I, along with everyone at the EDAA, thank him for his many contributions and I look forward continuing to work with him as we bring high quality jobs to Alabama.”

Reed humbly expressed appreciation to the EDAA for the honor.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for presenting me with their Legislator of the Year award, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to make Alabama the best place to in live in the United States,” he concluded.

The 2020 regular session of the Alabama Legislature commences Tuesday at noon.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn