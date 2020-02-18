Former USF, Texas, Louisville head coach Charlie Strong joins Crimson Tide staff

Lynch’s meeting with Bill Clinton coincided with the Department of Justice’s intent to launch an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Christopher Sign, an anchor at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning to talk about his book, “Secret on the Tarmac,” and the events which led to him breaking the story about former President Bill Clinton’s clandestine meeting with Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

As U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to spar with Democrats in his role leading the U.S. Department of Justice, an Alabama journalist has published a book detailing the events which led to President Barack Obama’s attorney general being embroiled in her own controversy.

Sign told “Fox & Friends” that he immediately sensed something was not quite right about the events on the airport tarmac in Phoenix that day in 2016.

“We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual,” he remarked. “It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence.”

According to a 538-page report released by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice, Clinton and Lynch held different recollections of how the meeting came about.

Clinton claimed that Lynch invited him onto her government-owned jet, while Lynch maintained Clinton boarded the plane uninvited.

“I just wanted to say ‘hello’ to her and I thought it would look really crazy if we were living in [a] world [where] I couldn’t shake hands with the Attorney General, you know, when she was right there,” Clinton said, according to the report published in 2018.

Clinton bristled at the notion that the appropriateness of the meeting was being called into question.

“I don’t know whether I’m more offended that they think I’m crooked or that they think I’m stupid,” he told investigators.

Although Lynch expressed her discomfort with the meeting to investigators, both she and Clinton denied the subject of his wife’s emails coming up.

Sign, like many others across the nation, remained skeptical that conversation in such an urgent meeting was confined to small talk.

“[Secret on the Tarmac] details everything that they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot, but Bill Clinton was on that plane for 20 minutes and it wasn’t just about golf, grandkids, and Brexit. There’s so much that doesn’t add up,” explained the former Crimson Tide football player.

At the time, Donald Trump joined in the chorus of those questioning the substance of the secret meeting.

Does anybody really believe that Bill Clinton and the U.S.A.G. talked only about "grandkids" and golf for 37 minutes in plane on tarmac? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2016

“Secret on the Tarmac is available for purchase at ChristopherSign.com and other outlets, including Amazon.

