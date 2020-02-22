Alabama Republican Party votes to declare state as ‘sanctuary for the unborn’

PRATTVILLE — The Alabama Republican Party on Saturday held the 2020 winter meeting of its state executive committee.

Video of the entire meeting can be viewed here.

The agenda, which can be read here, featured eight resolutions, of which only resolution No. 6 failed. This resolution was “in opposition to the H1-B Visa Program.” The vote was 74% against, 26% in support.

One of the successful seven resolutions was “to declare Alabama as a sanctuary for the unborn.”

Here’s the text of that resolution, which passed 95% — 5%:



The resolution concludes by calling on Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to “expedite the enactment of a resolution in the next legislative session to declare Alabama is a Sanctuary for the Unborn.”

The legislature is currently in session. In 2018, the people of Alabama voted via referendum to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life.

After the meeting on Saturday, ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “I think the sanctuary state [resolution] is interesting. You know, we just passed Amendment Two in 2018, and I think… it’s not just the same old topic again, this is a different lane. If we’re going to have sanctuary cities for illegal aliens, or immigrants, I think our [membership] just said, ‘Well, ok fine. We want a sanctuary city for unborn children.’ So I think that’s a really important statement.”

