Birmingham-area community colleges to offer lineworker training 2 hours ago / News
Jones raises over 86% from out-of-state individuals in latest fundraising period 3 hours ago / News
Watch live: Alabama Republican Party holds 2020 winter meeting 4 hours ago / Politics
Outgoing U.S. Rep. Martha Roby recognized at ALGOP Winter Dinner — ‘It has been the honor of a lifetime’ 4 hours ago / News
Troy University students produce award-winning Red Ribbon Week public service announcement 6 hours ago / Uncategorized
MRD hatchery spawning flounder for first time 8 hours ago / Outdoors
ALFA urges Alabamians to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment One 20 hours ago / News
Mooney for Senate endorsed by 10 state legislators 21 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Sessions is punching in all directions — that shows the status of the U.S. Senate race 22 hours ago / Opinion
Mo Brooks, colleagues introduce bill to protect travelers with firearms 23 hours ago / News
Auburn University announces A-Day kickoff time, ticket sales 23 hours ago / News
Alabama legislator files bill to ban transgender meds, surgeries for minors — ‘It is irresponsible to permanently mutilate them’ 24 hours ago / News
Alabama couple being sued for $37K over cost of emergency appendectomy 1 day ago / News
Mobile’s Austal USA launches first ship of 2020 1 day ago / News
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Deep State Russian madness is back, new poll shakes up Senate race, Tuberville addresses attack ads and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Byrne: We better pick a ‘vetted’ candidate as the GOP nominee — ‘We don’t need an October surprise’ 1 day ago / News
Here are the latest fundraising numbers in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary 1 day ago / Politics
Selma to Montgomery Relay set to be held in March 1 day ago / News
‘Can’t even begin to tell you’: Marsh, McCutcheon discuss impact of Rebuild Alabama, Port of Mobile expansion, EV revolution 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Watch live: Alabama Republican Party holds 2020 winter meeting

PRATTVILLE — The Alabama Republican Party on Saturday is holding their annual winter meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 10:00 a.m.

You can watch the meeting live below courtesy of Alabama Straw Poll:

2 hours ago

Birmingham-area community colleges to offer lineworker training

In Alabama, continuing to develop a well-trained workforce prepared with job-ready skills is a challenge for state leaders. Local community colleges are answering the call by providing technical training programs that prepare Alabamians to be skilled in the trades.

In 2019, Bishop State Community College in Mobile announced a partnership with Alabama Power to bring lineworker training to south Alabama. This training has expanded to central Alabama, as Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College will offer lineworker training this spring.

The purpose of the programs is to prepare students across Alabama communities for rewarding careers as lineworkers. Students can learn the fundamentals of electricity as well as the math and science knowledge needed to work on power lines.

The 9-week program prepares participants for jobs at Alabama Power and other utilities. Up to 15 students will be accepted to the program at each of the new locations.

“By partnering with local colleges on these programs, we’re able to provide quality training in Alabama communities,” said Tom McNeal, Southern Company Workforce Development Program manager. “We want to ensure that our state’s workforce has the job-ready skills to succeed not only for today, but for the future.”

Potential students who want to apply or learn more about the program should contact:

Jefferson State Center for Workforce Education

205-856-7917     *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Lawson State Workforce Development

205-925-2515     *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Bishop State Workforce Division

251-405-7082     *** Applications deadline, Wednesday, March 4, 2020

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Jones raises over 86% from out-of-state individuals in latest fundraising period

In the latest fundraising disclosure he filed this week, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) reported raising over twice as much from individuals in California and New York alone than he raised from constituents in Alabama.

The latest Federal Election Commission report covered January 1 – February 12 and was due on Thursday.

Jones raised a total of $2,536,997, spent $591,603 and finished the period with $7,422,820 cash-on-hand.

The total amount Jones raised in the six-week timeframe included $1,063,860 in itemized contributions from individuals.

Yellowhammer News analyzed those itemized individual contributions, finding that only 13.41% of them came from self-reported residents of Alabama. This means that 86.59% of Jones’ itemized individual contributions during the period were from out-of-state.

California was by far the biggest benefactor for Alabama’s junior senator, to the tune of $229,464 (21.58%). New Yorkers contributed $134,870 (12.68%) in itemized individual contributions.

The combination of California, New York and the Washington, D.C. metro area accounted for a total of $478,010 (44.94%) in itemized individual contributions.

It should be noted that the above percentages do not factor in PAC contributions. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones raised $119,166 during the period from leadership PACs and joint fundraising committees alone. This included $63,500 from Senator Diane Feinstein’s (D-CA) Fund for the Majority PAC, which seeks to make Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the Senate Majority Leader. Jones also received $44,000 from People’s Voice PAC, affiliated with Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

This continues a trend of mostly raising money from outside the state of Alabama for Jones. In a previous quarter, the Democrat actually received more in individual itemized contributions from overseas than from his own home state.

Jones is unopposed on the March 3 primary election date. He will go on to face the ultimate Republican nominee in November.

RELATED: Here are the latest fundraising numbers in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Martha Roby recognized at ALGOP Winter Dinner — ‘It has been the honor of a lifetime’

PRATTVILLE — Last year in what was a shock to many, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) announced she was not seeking reelection for a seat she has held since 2011.

With less than a year remaining in her final term serving in Congress, Roby was honored with a send-off by the Alabama Republican Party that had supported her in her five-consecutive general elections wins at the party’s annual winter dinner on Friday.

After a brief video tribute to Roby, which featured her service on the House Judiciary and Benghazi Select Committees, she praised her staff and family for making her time in Congress possible.

“I want to thank every person here in this room,” she said. “No elected official or candidate can be where they are without people like you who put their best effort in fostering a better tomorrow.”

Roby’s launched her political career in 2003 with a successful bid for Montgomery City Council and noted the journey that had led her to the evening’s honors.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the second district and the people of Alabama over this past nine years in Congress,” she added. “Words will never be able to accurately express how appreciative I am to serve our nation over the years. At the age of 26, I first put my name on the ballot in my hometown of Montgomery, and I never imagined it would have led me here today, down this very rewarding path to be standing right here before you tonight.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

6 hours ago

Troy University students produce award-winning Red Ribbon Week public service announcement

A public service announcement created by Troy University students has won first place in the fourth annual Red Ribbon Week Campus Video PSA National Contest.

The contest was sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as a part of Red Ribbon Week activities. Colleges and universities that entered produced a 30- to 60-second anti-drug video public service announcement, focusing on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse among college students.

The video featured members from the student-led organization Trojan Outreach, a peer-led education organization within Troy University’s Student Services division that is committed to promoting and influencing a culture that is focused on health, wellness and safety by empowering and engaging the campus community to make healthy decisions.

During the PSA, students urged their peers struggling with addiction to get help.

Trojan Outreach leaders learned about the contest through a promotional email. They thought creating a video would be the perfect way to spread an antidrug message to fellow students.

“Trojan Outreach wanted to highlight the reality of substance misuse among college students and provide a platform of support to students working to overcome substance-abuse-related issues,” said Kimbrlei McCain, outreach and substance intervention coordinator. “Trojan Outreach truly believes in the power of community, and we wanted to encourage all Trojans to reach out to those who may need support.”

The winning entry was announced during the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators’ 2020 Strategies Conference. As the winning campus, Troy University received a first-place plaque and $3,000 to support the campus’ drug abuse prevention efforts. McCain and fellow Trojan Outreach member Riley Jacks were on hand to receive the award.

“Our peer educators are extremely passionate and dedicated to the health and wellness of the student community,” McCain said. “To receive recognition on a national level really added to the legitimacy of their work and highlighted the skills they bring to our campus.”

This story originally appeared on Troy University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

MRD hatchery spawning flounder for first time

Anyone who has fished the beautiful waters of the Alabama Gulf Coast in the past decade knows that one of the premier inshore species, southern flounder, has been scarce.

A well-documented decline in the southern flounder fishery started about 2008 and, unfortunately, the population hasn’t rebounded. Marine scientists don’t have any definitive reasons for the decline.

The Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) changed regulations this year to decrease the recreational bag limit to five flounder per day per angler, implement a commercial trip limit to 40 per person or vessel and increase the size limit to 14 inches total length. Harvest was closed to both recreational and commercial anglers for the whole month of November to protect the flounder that were migrating through the bays, heading for their winter spawning grounds.

However, that is not the only action MRD has taken to mitigate the downturn in the flounder population. MRD headed into uncharted territory for Alabama this past year with an effort to add to the wild population with southern flounder fingerlings raised at the Claude Peteet Mariculture Center in Gulf Shores. A critical step in any spawning program is collection of broodstock – the adult fish.

Max Westendorf, Hatchery Manager at Claude Peteet, said MRD has been collecting broodstock from two main sources – the ACFA (Alabama Coastal Fishing Association) tournaments and the Saltwater Finaddicts Fishing Tournament.

“They have live flounder categories in their tournaments, and we show up with our trailer to collect these fish,” Westendorf said. “We also have a couple of other anglers who bring us fish one or two at a time.”

MRD collected about 40 fish from the Saltwater Finaddicts tournament and gets 20 to 30 fish from each ACFA tournament for broodstock.

“We bring the flounder back to the Claude Peteet facility, and we quarantine them for three to four weeks to make sure they’re not bringing in any parasites or bacteria,” Westendorf said. “Once we treat them and quarantine them, we introduce them into our breeding populations.”

Currently, MRD has three tanks dedicated to flounder breeding. Flounder are winter spawners; spawning occurs in December, January and into February each year.

“This is our first year of spawning flounder, so we’re still working out some of the kinks,” Westendorf said. “We’re learning the process and idiosyncrasies of flounder. They are a lot more difficult to spawn than other species we have cultured. When we have redfish or Florida pompano and bring them in, it only takes a week or two to get them to eat dead shrimp and cut fish. A flounder takes several weeks longer for them to transition to that type of feeding. One of the hardest parts was getting that initial batch of flounder to start the program. Once you have some fish start eating, the other fish around them start eating as well. It took us a while to get an established population that was eating and comfortable in the tanks and into their conditioning cycle. This was the first year we’ve had fish that we were able to spawn. We put them in a nine-month conditioning cycle whereby we recreated the natural cycle in the wild by manipulating the tanks’ water temperature and lighting. We give them spring, summer, and fall conditions, and then we spawn them in the winter season.”

Hatchery staff know when the flounder get ready to spawn when the females become swollen with eggs, indicating they are “ripe.” The females are given a hormone injection to develop the eggs even further so they easily express them.

“We segregate the males and females and put them to sleep for a second,” Westendorf said. “Then we gently squeeze on their abdominal area and the eggs and milt (the fluid containing semen released by males) will start free-flowing out of their bodies. We combine the eggs and milt in a tube, add saltwater to activate the fertilization process, and the eggs fertilize in about one to two minutes.”

Hatchery staff then separate the good (fertilized) eggs from the bad (unfertilized) eggs. The good eggs float in full-strength saltwater, and the bad eggs will sink to the bottom of the container. The good eggs go into specially made incubators to hatch out. The water temperatures in the incubators are kept at about 17 to 18 degrees Celsius (62.5-64.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Each tank will hold about 175,000 eggs,” Westendorf said. “Because of the cold water temperature, their metabolism is a little slower so their development and growth is slower than other species we have raised at Claude Peteet. With red drum and pompano, they’ll hatch out in 36 to 48 hours. Flounder take about 72 hours to hatch.”

When hatched, the larval fish feed on a yolk sack until they form eyes and a working mouth to start feeding. Once they start feeding, the fish are moved into tanks with a much lower density of fish, transitioning from 1,000 fish to about 15 fish per liter of water.

Because of the colder temperatures, flounder don’t develop scales as quickly as the other fish raised at the hatchery. They just float around lazily and eat.

The feeding process starts with marine rotifers, a zooplankton, that are near microscopic in size. The next menu item as the fish grow is brine shrimp. Next comes commercially available, pelletized fish feed.

“When we start feeding them rotifers, we add finely-ground meal to start training them to recognize an artificial food source,” Westendorf said. “We condition them by putting the artificial food in first and then put the live feed in, so they recognize this crumble food that’s not moving is fed out at the time as something that is moving. That way they associate the crumble feed as food.”

During the first 3-4 weeks after hatching, the flounder go through a metamorphosis where they transition from swimming upright to lying flat on the bottom of the tank, and their right eye moves to the left side of the head.

Westerndorf said he estimates about 10,000 larval fish are in the mariculture center right now. He expects it will take about 60 days for the fish to reach 1-1.5 inches.

“My goal for this first year is to get one up to a 2-inch fish,” he said. “That will prove that we have successfully closed the cycle, and we can increase that significantly next year. If we can get between 1,000 and 5,000 fish out of the hatchery this year, I think that would be a significant accomplishment for our first year. We have compiled a large amount of information with good documentation, and we know that we will approach it differently next year.”

Once the process is working efficiently, Westerndorf said a reasonable goal is to release about 20,000 flounder into the wild next year and grow the stocking program to about 60,000 in a few years.

“We set our goal at 60,000 fish to be released each year,” he said. “A recent assessment estimated about 400,000 6-inch wild recruits were produced in Mobile Bay and local waters when the flounder population was larger. We don’t want to skew the genetics of the wild population by releasing too many fish. We want to support the stock, but we don’t want to overwhelm the stock with hatchery-raised fish.”

Westendorf said the hatchery is working to expand the number of brood tanks available for the southern flounder project by transitioning tanks used in a previous red snapper program. CCA Alabama provided funds to refurbish the red snapper tanks.

“Flounder are just so different from anything else we’ve done,” he said. “We’ve got to provide colder water temperatures. We’re using data and insights from flounder programs in the Carolinas and Texas, but we have to adapt the process to the environmental conditions here on the Alabama Gulf Coast. It’s a learning process, but we’re pretty excited about what we have learned so far. We’ll get there. This will be a successful program in time.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

