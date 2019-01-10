Alabama ranked one of the best states for female entrepreneurs

Alabama has been named to the top ten list of best states for female entrepreneurs, according to a new study from FitSmallBusiness.com.

In ranking each state for its outlook for female entrepreneurs, the study considered several different criteria for each state. Those factors included general business climate/opportunity (25 percent), the number of female-owned businesses (25 percent), economic and financial health (25 percent) and safety and well-being for women (25 percent).

After analyzing the results, the study was able to produce a list of states where women are most likely to succeed in startups and new adventures.

Alabama came in at number five on the list. The study noted the Yellowhammer state’s low cost of living, beautiful beaches, Southern hospitality and hospitable business climate as reasons for being included on the list.

The top 10 list is as follows:

Texas Ohio Minnesota Washington Alabama North Carolina Massachusetts North Dakota Wisconsin Georgia

The study also found Alabama to be evolving into a welcoming place for women looking to start businesses. The state’s low tax burden and below average cost of living makes it affordable for female entrepreneurs to launch a startup.

