Alabama Senate GOP Caucus names Chambliss floor leader

On Thursday, Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) announced that state Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) has been named majority floor leader for the Republican caucus.

“Senator Chambliss is a proven leader who has a deep grasp of the Senate’s rules and procedures. Most importantly, he has the respect of his Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Reed said in a press release.

“Senator Chambliss has done an outstanding job as co-chairman of the Joint Legislative Task Force for Budget Reform. As we move forward in this new legislative term, he will help the Republican Caucus and the entire Senate operate efficiently as we continue to reform state government, strengthen education, and improve Alabama’s infrastructure,” Reed added.

Chambliss represents District 30 in the Alabama Senate, which is comprised of all or parts of Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2014 and re-elected without opposition in 2018.

“The State Senate is a unique institution, where 35 people have the privilege of representing the views and interests of nearly 5 million Alabamians from 67 counties,” Chambliss said. “Those views and interests must be heard, organized, and delivered to Senate leadership in a timely manner. It is an honor to be named Majority Floor Leader and I look forward to serving my colleagues in this new role.”

Chambliss is a member of the senate’s Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund, Committee on Government Affairs, Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development and Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services for the 2019-2022 quadrennium. He is also the chair of the three-member Committee on Local Legislation (LL1).

Full senate committee assignments can be found here.

The regular session of the Alabama Legislature begins on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn