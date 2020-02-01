Alabama Power’s Scotty McKelvey is an unsung hero managing our forests

Growing up in Tallapoosa County’s Eagle Creek, Real Estate Specialist Scotty McKelvey was naturally drawn to playing outside. He loved it so much as a kid, he turned it into a career at Alabama Power.

McKelvey’s been a member of the forestry/surveillance team at the Dadeville Shoreline and Forestry office for 37 years. His job responsibilities involve supporting the company’s forestry program through timber and land management activities, heavy equipment operation and surveillance of company land.

McKelvey is well-known throughout the company as a subject matter expert who can be counted on to assist with many situations, including park and boat ramp maintenance, hunting club issues and storm restoration. His soft-spoken demeanor and wealth of knowledge have been instrumental in the resolution of many customer issues. Whatever the need, McKelvey is willing and able to help.

“It’s a great place to work,” McKelvey said. “I’ve enjoyed living here all my life. It’s a great state to live in.”

McKelvey has been heavily involved in the community, especially through youth sports programs and local schools.

“I’ve worked community projects with the Quarterback Club, the Diamond Club, Eagle Creek Baptist Church and Renew Our Rivers,” he said.

His wealth of experience and knowledge of the company’s history in the Lake Martin area make him an invaluable member of Corporate Real Estate. McKelvey is respected in the community and his demonstrated values make him an ambassador for Alabama Power.

“Scotty is a hero to me because of his total commitment to the company,” said Team Leader Brian Seale. “We all love being around Scotty. He makes everything better.”

The forestry team manages over 140,000 acres of timberland, maintains boundary lines and conducts surveillance on about 170,000 acres of company-owned property. In addition to producing high-quality timber, they are responsible for enhancing wildlife habitat, maintaining over 3,000 miles of boundary lines and performing surveillance to identify trespassers and encroachments.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)