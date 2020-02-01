Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Power’s Scotty McKelvey is an unsung hero managing our forests

Growing up in Tallapoosa County’s Eagle Creek, Real Estate Specialist Scotty McKelvey was naturally drawn to playing outside. He loved it so much as a kid, he turned it into a career at Alabama Power.

McKelvey’s been a member of the forestry/surveillance team at the Dadeville Shoreline and Forestry office for 37 years. His job responsibilities involve supporting the company’s forestry program through timber and land management activities, heavy equipment operation and surveillance of company land.

McKelvey is well-known throughout the company as a subject matter expert who can be counted on to assist with many situations, including park and boat ramp maintenance, hunting club issues and storm restoration. His soft-spoken demeanor and wealth of knowledge have been instrumental in the resolution of many customer issues. Whatever the need, McKelvey is willing and able to help.

“It’s a great place to work,” McKelvey said. “I’ve enjoyed living here all my life. It’s a great state to live in.”

McKelvey has been heavily involved in the community, especially through youth sports programs and local schools.

“I’ve worked community projects with the Quarterback Club, the Diamond Club, Eagle Creek Baptist Church and Renew Our Rivers,” he said.

His wealth of experience and knowledge of the company’s history in the Lake Martin area make him an invaluable member of Corporate Real Estate. McKelvey is respected in the community and his demonstrated values make him an ambassador for Alabama Power.

“Scotty is a hero to me because of his total commitment to the company,” said Team Leader Brian Seale. “We all love being around Scotty. He makes everything better.”

The forestry team manages over 140,000 acres of timberland, maintains boundary lines and conducts surveillance on about 170,000 acres of company-owned property. In addition to producing high-quality timber, they are responsible for enhancing wildlife habitat, maintaining over 3,000 miles of boundary lines and performing surveillance to identify trespassers and encroachments.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

Footsteps of greatness: Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ mother-daughter duo

As an officer for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ Anniston Field Office, Donnelle Thompson is helping keep residents of Calhoun County safe.

Officer Donnelle Thompson has charted a course of positive influence over her career. She was a police officer in Piedmont, retired as a federal probation officer, and taught criminal justice classes at Troy University. She has made a career of keeping innocent people safe, but her greatest influence is stationed 100 miles away from Anniston at the Montgomery Field Office.

Dannielle Thompson (note the difference) is an Officer Trainee for ABPP in Montgomery County. The déjà vu can be explained: Donnelle is Dannielle’s mother. Fresh out of the Police Academy, Dannielle cites her mother’s intrepid career as one of main reasons for joining this challenging line of work.

After graduating from Florida State University, Dannielle attended law school for a brief time. However, after a series of life events prevented her from continuing post-graduate work, her mom had another idea.

“Mom said why don’t you look into becoming a parole officer,” Danielle said, going on to say she “just fell into” the career.
“It allows me to help others,” Dannielle said, explaining that in a way she still can be involved in the law but from the enforcement side of the process.

“Small things can help change a person’s mindset,” Dannielle has observed. When asked about her favorite aspect of the job so far, she enjoys home visits. “You get to see people in their environment. You learn a lot about people when you go into their home.”

Dannielle respects the trail her mother has blazed, saying “Mom went through the police academy, federal probation academy, corrections academy…” before Donnelle interjected with a laugh, “then at 52 they sent me through the refresher course.”

The accomplished officer has one primary piece of advice for her daughter: “Treat everyone with respect, because it’s the only way you’re going to get respect in return.”

Through her 33 years of law enforcement experience, Donnelle has found a way to make things fun. “I love this job. It’s rewarding, but it’s also entertaining.” She spent some time recounting some humorous – some might say scary – moments from her career, like how as a police officer she was called to a dead body in a BBQ restaurant where everyone continued to eat like nothing had happened.

Talking with Donnelle, it’s easy to see the joy and pride she puts into her law enforcement career. She knows her daughter will have her own collection of stories to tell over the course of her career and is quite proud of what she has accomplished so far.

Dannielle was asked if she sees herself getting as much joy out of her career as her mom. Her response: “We’ll see.”

Courtesy of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Hyundai’s flagship Alabama car getting a star-studded Super Bowl push

The new Alabama-built Hyundai Sonata is getting a star-studded push with a new 60-second Super Bowl commercial. But don’t look for a Southern accent.

Titled “Smaht Pahk,” the new ad is highlighting the Sonata’s smart park feature using Boston celebrities Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

The Sonata is Hyundai’s longest-standing and most successful model and one of three vehicles produced at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant in Montgomery. The all-new 2020 version has numerous convenience and safety technologies. The Remote Smart Parking Assist is what “Smaht Pahk” is featuring.

In addition to the Sonata and the stars, the real standout of the commercial is the heavy Boston accent the actors use in marveling over the smart park’s ability to fit the Sonata into a tight spot.

The commercial includes several Boston “Easter eggs” for viewers paying close attention, including the well-known song “Dirty Water” by the Standells that plays toward the end.

“Using the Boston accent as our creative hook was something that quickly became a favorite during the creative development process,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. “Remote Smart Parking Assist was difficult to say and remember, but a truncated ‘Smaht Pahk’ caught on when one of our creatives said it in a Boston accent. We thought it was a fun, charming and memorable way to tell people about this incredible new technology using one of America’s most-recognized and beloved regional accents.”

A teaser video earlier this month hinted at the approach and the humor that would be part of the commercial. Dratch is shown trying to help Ortiz, a Dominican American, develop his own Boston accent.

Hyundai has also launched what is believed to be the first automotive brand campaign on TikTok, where Dratch completes the #onedayafterwatching challenge. In this case, the TikTok challenge shows her Boston accent creeping back in more strongly the longer she is back in Boston.

As part of the social media campaign in support of this year’s Super Bowl ad, Hyundai and Innocean USA, Hyundai’s agent of record, have invited two well-known Boston-area comedians to help take on Hyundai’s Twitter duties during the game. Robert Kelly (@RobertKelly) and Tony Viveiros (@TonyVComic) will be responding in real time to fans and viewers, plus adding their own commentary on the game and other commercials.

The pair will host four segments of “The Hyundai Quartertime Show” that will be filmed, edited and published online throughout the game.

Hyundai is taking the campaign directly to the city of Boston with a letter of appreciation running in the Boston Globe, local radio buys voiced by Dratch, billboard advertising and targeted social media activities showing Hyundai’s love for Boston’s quirks.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 2 in Miami and televised on FOX.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

University of South Alabama artist wins Girl Scout award

Grace Richardson, a University of South Alabama freshman, has won a Girl Scout Gold Award for the art work and environmental advocacy she combined in a high school campaign called “Project Aquarius.”

The 19-year-old from Hoover was inspired by a ninth-grade visit to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, a research and educational facility comprised of institutions including the University of South Alabama. She did paintings, created a website and spoke to community groups about ocean conservation.

“My thing is the Girl Scouts and art,” Richardson said. “I wanted to do something big with that.”

“Project Aquarius” wound up winning the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, which was announced this month.

“By earning the Gold Award, Grace has become a community leader,” said Karen Peterlin, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama. “Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.”

Richardson chose to study art at South Alabama because of its animation program. Her dream is to work at Disney on the kind of animated movies she loved growing up. She’s seen her favorite films dozens and dozens of times.

“‘Tangled’ – ‘Tangled’ is my favorite,” she said. “And ‘Treasure Planet.’ Nobody knows that one, but it’s one of my favorites, too.”

Richardson’s website welcomes visitors with a beach close-up and simple slogan: “The ocean needs you.”

A gallery of paintings offers titles such as “Red Tide,” “Bleached Reef” and “Plastic Jelly.” A section called “What You Can Do” recommends that people conserve water, refuse plastics and consume sustainably fished or farmed seafood. There are links to green retailers and marine advocacy groups.

At her high school, Richardson recruited fellow students to help paint an ocean mural on a cafeteria wall, which wasn’t even part of her project. At her church, she turned a gallery opening into an environmental program, convincing elders to stop using Styrofoam products.

At South, she keeps busy with classes and activities with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She enjoys spending time around the courtyard of the Visual Arts Building. She likes living near the Gulf Coast.

This summer, Richardson will return to the Girl Scouts as a camp counselor. She’s known many of her scouting friends since they were in kindergarten. She’s a lifetime Girl Scout member.

“Project Aquarius” might not be her last attempt at art and activism. She isn’t sure where her career will lead.

“Animation is storytelling for all ages,” Richardson said. “You see it all the time in small ways.”

Courtesy of the University of South Alabama

Alabama’s Environmental Studies Center teaches more than nature

For the staff at Alabama’s Environmental Studies Center (ESC), one mission stands above all: to help others love nature as much as they do.

“I have been here for 26 years,” said Susan Clement, a biologist at ESC. “I still love it as much as the first day I started.”

The ESC is a natural sciences education facility owned and operated by the Mobile County Public School System. The center affords teachers, students and the general public an opportunity to experience first-hand natural resources found on more than 400 acres of pine and bay forests, swamps, freshwater streams, a carnivorous plant bog and 20-acre lake. Indoor facilities include an auditorium, library, reptile exhibits, saltwater aquarium and preserved animal specimens native to Alabama.

“We teach about the plants and animals that are in the environment,” Clement said.

Mobile’s Environmental Studies Center provides unique learning experiences from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The ESC operates a wildlife rehabilitation program, treating more than 600 animals each year.

“Our goal is to release them back into the wild,” Clement said. “On occasion they can’t be released, and a lot of these animals get to stay here and become a part of our educational program.”

Clement said the ESC relies on donations and volunteers to operate.

“We have a very small staff here at the ESC and we have a lot of exhibits, a lot of land, gardens that we can’t always maintain,” Clement said. “About twice a year — sometimes even more, Alabama Power will come out and do a major, outdoor workday where they are raking, trimming, repairing cages, cleaning cages, expansions on exhibits. It’s an amazing amount of work that these people can do in just one day.”

Jack Shaw, a journeyman for Alabama Power and a volunteer with the Alabama Power Service Organization, says he loves volunteering at the ESC.

“I volunteer because I love the fact that Alabama Power gives back,” Shaw said. “There’s a lot of animals and wildlife we don’t really get a chance to see, and to come out here and volunteer really shows that we can give back.”

Alabama Power Instrument and Controls Specialist Webb Bryant agrees.

“We love coming out here and doing the work,” Bryant said. “It’s rewarding for us and with the group that we send out here, we get a lot of work accomplished in a short period of time.”

The ESC is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. For more information, visit mcpsesc.com.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham’s innovation district expands, rebrands

Birmingham’s innovation district has a new name and a bigger footprint.

Tuesday night during the Velocity Accelerator 2020 announcement at Innovation Depot, The Switch was unveiled as the city’s new epicenter of innovation. David Fleming, CEO of REV Birmingham, said The Switch brings partners across 14 Birmingham organizations together in harmony with Birmingham’s new City Center Master Plan.

“The Switch is a collaborative effort between economic development agencies and stakeholders to really cement the innovation economy and ecosystem in Birmingham,” Fleming said. “Innovation happens everywhere around our region, but it is very clear we need to have a place that is focused and branded as the place where innovation happens and where we have the collaborations and the community that leads to greater growth of our tech, innovation and startup ecosystem.”

The Switch expands Birmingham’s innovation footprint beyond the walls of its growing Innovation Depot to include several city blocks around the startup incubator, connecting the innovation district with Birmingham’s Civil Rights District and Fourth Avenue Business District. University of Alabama at Birmingham President Ray L. Watts, who chairs Innovation Depot’s board of directors, said The Switch is the next step in helping entrepreneurs and startups succeed.

“Entrepreneurs and startups are building a new economy in Birmingham,” Watts said. “This city’s educational institutions, corporations, governmental organizations and others in the ecosystem are committed to helping them succeed. The Switch will provide a place for people, ideas and resources to come together and create a destination for innovation in our community.”

Fred McCallum, interim president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, said The Switch will help Birmingham attract and retain more businesses.

“With its connection to BhamBizHub, we continue to bridge the gap and make it easier to start and grow a business in Birmingham as we compete in an innovation economy,” McCallum said.

To learn more about The Switch, including the resources available, visit theswitchbham.com.

Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter

