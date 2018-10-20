Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama Power transmission crews working in Florida panhandle 3 hours ago / News
John Merrill shreds Mallory Hagan on Twitter over voter registration claims — ‘You need to get off Twitter and get out campaigning’ 4 hours ago / Analysis
A lesson from the school pickup line 5 hours ago / Uncategorized
Meet Anthony, story of Birmingham teen goes viral 5 hours ago / News
Alabama team talks future with Mazda, Toyota officials in Japan 8 hours ago / News
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Rep. Roby: Alabama farmers ‘in the midst of a very real crisis’ as Hurricane Michael recovery continues 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
College football week 8: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 12 hours ago / Sports
Summit provides updates on RESTORE progress in Alabama 12 hours ago / outdoors
Steve Marshall takes lead in national court fight to protect religious liberty, preserve historic monuments 24 hours ago / News
Ivey campaign: ‘Maddox gives Soros plenty of reasons to #Believe in his liberal agenda’ 1 day ago / News
‘Always bald, sometimes loud’: Ainsworth releases new political ad that shares his views on important issues while poking fun at himself 1 day ago / Sponsored
Let’s be serious, George Soros isn’t donating money to Governor Kay Ivey 1 day ago / Opinion
Modern day “Goldilocks” finds stranger’s home “just right” with amenities 1 day ago / News
Alabama sets new record for number of jobs, number of people employed 1 day ago / News
Republicans draw big crowd for Fairhope rally as Election Day nears 1 day ago / News
Public Policy Foundation: ‘Amendment 4 would save Alabama taxpayers millions’ 1 day ago / News
Kay Ivey: Walt Maddox ‘misguided’ on calls to expand Medicaid 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Illegal immigration argument in the WH, libs complain about pot enforcement costs, Maddox demands Ivey prove his smear, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Passion and purpose: How an Alabama based software company is helping the United Cajun Navy organize Hurricane Michael relief efforts 2 days ago / Sponsored
3 hours ago

Alabama Power transmission crews working in Florida panhandle

Alabama Power’s Transmission group is out in full force in the Florida panhandle, with 284 personnel helping Gulf Power restore electricity in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

It’s a humbling experience for Line Construction Manager Wray Anderson, whose 145-person team is putting the big wires up some 40 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico.

“The eye of the hurricane came right down this entire (transmission) line,” Anderson said. “There are thousands and thousands and thousands of trees down in this area. We’re 40 miles from the water and the devastation is incredible.”

The strongest winds of a hurricane are immediately to the east of the eye, which apparently did the damage Anderson saw.

While national media coverage has focused largely on Mexico Beach, the hamlet of Blountstown, Florida, has been without power a week and is still without electricity as of Wednesday afternoon. Anderson’s crew is feverishly working on a transmission line that will provide power to the town.

Anderson’s team will be working on a transmission line to the north of Blountstown. His group will then head back south to restore a major transmission line Georgia Power crews have started working from the Panama City area headed north. The two will meet in the middle.

Another Alabama Power team of 44, led by Transmission Supervisors Steven Harry and Luke Stafford, is in the panhandle supporting Gulf Power with substation and transmission line support.

Gulf Power has experienced unimaginable devastation and destruction from this hurricane,” said Kristie Barton, Alabama Power’s General Manager of Power Delivery Services and Compliance. “It is our privilege to be part of the effort to help them restore power in this critical time of need.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

John Merrill shreds Mallory Hagan on Twitter over voter registration claims — ‘You need to get off Twitter and get out campaigning’

Friday evening, Alabama’s third district Democratic congressional nominee Mallory Hagan took to Twitter to complain about what was part of an apparent effort to draw attention to her flailing campaign.

Hagan, in a story published earlier that day, made an extraordinary claim to the Associated Press’ Kim Chandler that “more than 55,000 voters in the 3rd Congressional District have been disqualified or labeled inactive since February 2017.”

She used a two-year-old quote to bolster her claim cited by Refinery 29, a website that also produces insightful documentaries entitled, “From eyeshadow to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made,” in which Merrill said exercising the privilege of voting required “some initiative.”

703
Keep reading 703 WORDS

Merrill responded to Hagan’s attack, noting over 1 million voters had been registered during his Alabama Secretary of State tenure. Then from there, the exchange escalated with Merrill suggesting that Hagan “get off Twitter” to campaign and better her long-shot bid against her incumbent opponent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks).

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
5 hours ago

A lesson from the school pickup line

Our school district does not provide school bus service, so parents must take their children to and from school each day. Waiting in line to pick up our children provides a first-hand lesson about an important category of economic contests.

Troy Elementary School dismisses students at 3pm. I always want to be one of the first parents in line when I pick up my son. Chuck then gets perhaps an extra ten minutes at home. And I show him that he is important enough to me that I will make time to be first in line.

Only try as I might, I have not yet this year gotten close to the front of the line. Even arriving 30 minutes early is not enough. The people of Troy love their children very much, which makes Troy a great place to live. We also seem to have very flexible schedules.

As a group, we parents face a reality: only one person will be first in the pickup line. The line is an example of what economist Robert Frank labeled positional goods – where we care about our position relative to others. The pursuit of positional goods can be wasteful.

499
Keep reading 499 WORDS

Life features many positional goods. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year. Some people line up well in advance of the store openings to show that they are the most serious shoppers. At the college I went to, students had a tradition of camping out in advance of hockey season tickets going on sale. The first students in line were the most serious supporters of the team.

Positional goods can involve other forms of competition. Neighbors sometimes engage in positional contests to put up the most amazing Christmas light and decoration displays. The costs include the decorations and higher electricity bills. Having the newest, latest, and shiniest computer, big screen TV, or car is a positional contest as well.

Competition in positional contests uses scarce resources just trying to move ahead of others when in the aggregate this isn’t possible. Even if parents waited all day in line after dropping off our children, only one would be at the front of the pickup line. Everyone engaged in a positional contest might agree that we would be better off spending less time and money.

And yet our incentives work against us here. If all other Troy Elementary School parents arrived at 2:55pm, I would show up at 2:50pm. Economist Thomas Schelling explained how sometimes people might choose to have someone limit our freedom to compete. Government can perform this role, or associations which can enforce rules on their members.

Two factors complicate limiting competition. First, competition may also improve contest quality. Consider high school football. Winning has a positional element – only one team can win the state title in each class each year. Extra practices, voluntary off-season workouts, and attending college camps may be seen as providing only a relative advantage. Yet this might also increase the quality of play, benefitting fans, coaches, and the players. A pure positional contest has no element of quality.

Beyond this, working hard in pursuit of our goals is an important part of life. The players may enjoy working hard together during the offseason and may be building life-long friendships. The freedom to outwork others is integral to America’s opportunity society.

To see this, imagine if students were not allowed to prepare for the SAT exam. An SAT score affects college admissions and scholarships; it matters for life. Aptitude tests do have a positional element. All students spending $1,000 on prep classes may not change their percentile rankings. Yet being denied the freedom to study hard and improve one’s performance seems profoundly unfair.

We need to be aware of positional contests, of the times in life where we simply are trying to get ahead of others. We may want to accept limits on such contests to curb wasteful competition. But we also need to remember that the freedom to work and create opportunities for ourselves is a crucial part of life.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
5 hours ago

Meet Anthony, story of Birmingham teen goes viral

Shelia Spencer of Birmingham had an awful feeling on Wednesday night after realizing she was missing both her wallet and iPhone.  After retracing her steps that day, Spencer had determined the only possible place she could have left the items was Piggly Wiggly on Highway 78.

Sure enough, after a call to the store manager, she was amazed to find that not only were her items still there, over $270 in cash remained in the wallet.

That is when Shelia met Anthony, a high school student at Central Park Christian responsible for finding her wallet during his shift at the grocery story that evening.  “We hear very little about kids when they do something positive,” says Spencer in a post on Facebook that has been shared nearly 17,000 times.  “It’s always a lot of talk about the bad things that happen.”

82
Keep reading 82 WORDS

After “blessing” the teenager with a $100 for “showing honor and doing the right thing”, Spencer also called Anthony’s mother, Joyce, who “cried tears of joy” upon hearing what a great job she was doing with her son.

Since posting the story on Facebook, Spencer has received multiple requests from others who wish to extend a blessing to Anthony. He can be found at the Piggly Wiggly located at 1617 Forestdale Blvd in Birmingham.

Show less
8 hours ago

Alabama team talks future with Mazda, Toyota officials in Japan

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield and Huntsville area officials engaged in meetings this week with executives of Mazda and Toyota to expand relationships as the automakers prepare to officially launch construction on a $1.6 billion Alabama assembly plant.

The mission began Monday, when the Alabama group traveled to Toyota’s Motomachi assembly plant and held talks with members of the Toyota USA executive team. Today, the group was in Mazda’s hometown of Hiroshima to learn more about Alabama’s newest automotive manufacturer.

698
Keep reading 698 WORDS

“During these visits with the executive headquarters teams of Toyota in Toyota City and Mazda in the Hiroshima, we have learned more about each company and their vision for this joint venture that is already taking shape in Huntsville, Alabama,” Secretary Canfield said.

“We have had rare opportunities to learn more about the new technologies that will be employed and how each company’s respective philosophies will be reflected at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA Inc. production facility,” he added.

ALABAMA ASSEMBLY PLANT

Mazda and Toyota announced their plans for the joint Huntsville production center in January. The plant will employ 4,000 people and produce 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between a new Mazda crossover and the Toyota Corolla sedan.

The first vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly lines at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, as the venture is called, in 2021, indicating a rapid time line for construction at the Huntsville site.

Those joining Secretary Canfield on the trip to Japan include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber CEO Chip Cherry, and Lucia Cape, the chamber’s senior vice president for economic development.

Others are Paul Finley, mayor of Madison; Jason Black, Limestone County commissioner; Rick Tucker, executive director of the Port of Huntsville; and Kim Lewis, chair elect of the Huntsville/Madison Chamber.

Hollie Pegg, assistant director of business development for Asian strategy at the Alabama Department of Commerce, is also on the mission. Representatives of Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama attended as well.

“These meetings in Japan with the Mazda and Toyota corporations have created an even greater sense of understanding of the partnership and commitment that has been created with two of the world’s most renowned automakers, while engineering, road design and site prep continues on more than 2,000 acres locally,” Strong said.

He added that the Mazda-Toyota assembly plant project “will be a redefining moment for North Alabama.”

MAZDA CONNECTION

While Alabama officials have long had deep ties to Toyota, which has operated an engine plant in Huntsville for more than a decade, Secretary Canfield said today’s discussions in Hiroshima provided an opportunity to forge a deeper relationship with Mazda and its executive team.

In addition, the discussions centered on how AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, will help the automakers reach an aggressive employment ramp up at the new plant. Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, will be in Hiroshima on Friday to tour Mazda’s production and training facilities.

Secretary Canfield said the meetings with the Mazda executives will help the Alabama team develop a strategy for securing the supply chain for the automaker’s first U.S. assembly plant.

“Our meetings with the Mazda executive team, and the production facility visits that accompanied them, afforded Team Alabama the best opportunity to deepen our understanding of what is at the core of Mazda,” he said. “We have learned how Mazda embraces the principle of ‘Monotsukuri Innovation’ in pursuit of the achieving quality in production that reflects the belief that though they make many vehicles, each customer sees only the one vehicle.

“This is a very driver-driven company,” he added. “They want drivers of Mazdas to have fun with the driving experience. They want their customers to feel the ‘Zoom Zoom’ that is built into every Mazda.”

Besides touring Toyota’s Motomachi plant, the Alabama group also visited the automaker’s Kaikan Museum, witnessing some of the company’s newest automotive technologies and smart cars in person.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of relationships in doing business with our overseas partners,” Battle said. “If we had not already established a long-standing collaborative relationship with Toyota, we would not have landed the new Mazda-Toyota plant. These commitments don’t just happen in 15-minute meetings or phone calls. There is a long process of communication, listening, and work toward mutual respect before we develop a trusted business relationship.”

The Chamber’s Cherry said the longstanding relationship with Toyota played a key role in securing the new assembly plant for Huntsville.

Later this week, an Alabama delegation will attend the 41st annual meeting of SEUS Japan, an international conference in Tokyo that aims to broaden economic and cultural ties between seven Southeastern states and Japan.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
9 hours ago

A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43

Citing his conservative, commonsense, businessman’s approach to government, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R–North Shelby) is seeking a second term as the representative for House District 43, which covers much of North Shelby County.

“As a House member, I have stood up for the conservative beliefs, morals, and values that define Alabamians and the Alabama Republican Party, worked to ensure our state budgets spend within their means, and fought against the passage of tax increases on the citizens of our state,” Mooney said. “We have also successfully implemented several needed reforms that will ensure Alabama does not look back as we continue to move forward building a sound, job growth economy. More work remains to be done and I look forward to doing my part while serving a second term in Montgomery.”

357
Keep reading 357 WORDS

Since taking office in 2014, Mooney sponsored and co-sponsored 22 bills that passed, and several have received national attention. National labor unions increased their efforts to organize industrial facilities across the southeast with successes that include, Volkswagen in Tennessee and Golden Dragon in Wilcox County.  This prompted Mooney to sponsor and pass a constitutional amendment establishing Alabama as a “right-to-work” state.

Voters concurred and ratified Mooney’s constitutional amendment by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin on the 2016 election ballot, providing non-union workers with blanket employment protections.

Mooney also sponsored and passed the “Health Care Rights of Conscience Act,” which provides civil and criminal immunity for Alabama health care workers who refuse to perform certain procedures, such as services relating to abortion, human cloning, human embryonic stem cell research, and sterilization, that violate their sincerely-held religious beliefs.

Employed as a commercial realtor, Arnold Mooney and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of Meadow Brook Baptist Church

As the House Sponsor for the Closed Primary Run-off Bill, he was successful in securing its passage, thereby ending cross-over voting in Alabama, and ensuring integrity in our elections. By repeatedly sponsoring House legislation to end the practice of charging Lodging Tax on Meeting rooms for conventions, events and social occasions, Mooney is responsible for the Department of Revenue ending its anti-competitive assessment of the tax.

During the 2018 Session Mooney was the House Sponsor for the successful passage of the DUI-Inter Lock Bill that makes our roadways safer from drunk drivers by requiring more use of Interlock devices. He also sponsored the passage of the Freedom of Religious Liberty and Constitutional Display of the Ten Commandments Amendment which will be voted on in November and the Alabama Electronic Security Board of licensure Bill providing protection to Senior Citizens from high-pressure sales tactics and unwanted security installations.

Mooney was also the House Sponsor of legislation that has put a spotlight on and begun the favorable discussion of ending Civil Asset Forfeiture problems in Alabama. Learn more about him at www.arnoldmooney.com.

(Paid for by Friends of Arnold Mooney)

Show less