Alabama Power prepared for hurricane season

Hurricane season began Saturday and runs through Nov. 30. Lately, the season has been kicking off early.

Last month, short-lived subtropical storm Andrea became the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. It is the fifth year in a row that the first storm of the season formed prior to June 1.

Whenever storms come, Alabama Power employees are prepared to respond.

“We prepare year-round for storms,” said Bobby Hawthorne, Alabama Power Distribution Engineering Service manager. “Due to our location, we are subject to tornadoes, hurricanes, straight-line wind events and ice and snow. We’ve had all these types of weather events occur in our service territory, so we remain prepared to respond.”

“Established emergency response plans have been in place for many years,” Hawthorne continued. “These plans are reviewed and updated on a regular basis to reflect lessons we’ve learned, and lessons learned at other utilities. These updates are based on post-storm critiques and information we’ve learned while assisting other utilities during major storms.”

This year, hurricane forecasters are predicting “near-normal” conditions for 2019, with a 70% chance of nine to 15 named storms with winds of 39 miles per hour or higher. Of those, four to eight could become hurricanes, including two to four “major” hurricanes that reach Category 3 or higher.

Many utilities, including Alabama Power, have agreements for mutual assistance in the event of natural disasters and storms. This is often why convoys of utility vehicles are seen headed to the location of the latest large storm or disaster. The mutual assistance network is a cornerstone of electric utility operations during large storms with widespread outages.

Improvements in technology also are helping improve storm planning and response. “Our integrated distribution management system is becoming smarter and smarter,” Hawthorne said, referring to the core technologies the company uses to gather data on the condition of the grid, during fair weather and foul, including information about outages.

“The system allows operators to know more precisely where the damage has occurred so that crews can be deployed quicker to reduce outage times. It also automatically reroutes sources of power to impacted areas, minimizing the number of customers affected by the severe weather,” Hawthorne said.

Alabama Power’s smart meters also can assist in times of disaster. Smart meters quickly provide outage information to the company. Using this data, Alabama Power can identify which customers are without power and can verify customers who have had service restored. This information improves the overall efficiency of a restoration effort.

Drone use is another new normal at Alabama Power. Drones can help provide images from hard-to-reach locations for storm evaluation.

While Alabama Power is prepared for hurricane season, this is a good time for customers to review their personal plans for weather emergencies. Here are some tips to help prepare:

Preparing for a hurricane:

  • Know the hurricane evacuation routes from your home.
  • Determine where your family will meet, should you become separated.
  • Make sure you have a way to contact loved ones outside of the affected zone.
  • When a storm is predicted, keep cellphones and electronic devices charged.
  • Stay informed with a battery-operated weather radio.
  • Stock an emergency kit with
    • Flashlights.
    • Batteries.
    • First-aid supplies.
    • Prescriptions.
    • Cash.
    • Copies of critical information.
  • Keep a three-day supply of water – 1 gallon per person per day – and nonperishable food.
  • If you live in coastal areas, cover windows and reinforce garage doors. Storm shutters are ideal, but windows can be safeguarded with plywood.
  • Trim shrubs and trees close to your home to reduce the chances your house will be damaged.
  • Turn down the thermostat in your home. It can help keep your home cool for up to 48 hours during a power outage.
  • Bring in outdoor items, such as patio furniture, decorations and garbage cans.


During a hurricane:

  • Seek shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows and doors.
  • Monitor your weather radio for updates and reports.


After a hurricane:

  • Stay off flooded roads.
  • If there is a power outage or a downed line, call Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726). Stay away from downed lines and keep pets away.
  • Stay clear of damaged and fallen trees where a downed line may be hidden.
  • Check for property damage. Take photos for insurance purposes.
  • Check perishable foods and tap water for contamination.

Find more information about storm safety at www.alabamapower.com or visit the National Weather Service Hurricane Preparedness website at https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

MONTGOMERY — Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is running for re-election as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), she confirmed in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Monday, stressing that the “Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime.”

Cavanaugh, the former chair of the Alabama Republican Party and one of the most prominent conservative Trump-allies in Alabama, had raised some eyebrows on Friday with a tweet that implied she would be a candidate in 2020 but did not list an office.

Enjoying some of the highest name identification and favorability of any potential conservative candidate in an Alabama Republican primary field, Cavanaugh would have entered the U.S. Senate race as a favorite to make a run-off.

However, as she told Yellowhammer News on Monday, her place supporting President Donald Trump on the 2020 ticket will come defending her important role as head of the PSC, where she has been a staunch advocate for Alabama jobs, lowering utility rates, fighting for the coal industry against out-of-state special interest groups, cutting government waste and overhauling burdensome regulations.

“The 2020 election will be historic for so many reasons,” Cavanaugh said. “I look forward to being a part of it as I run for re-election to the Alabama Public Service Commission. I’m running because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government.”

She continued, “His energy and economic policies, which have brought about unprecedented prosperity in our country, are under attack from the liberal elite who see it as a threat to their control over our lives.”

Cavanaugh’s fight on behalf of the tens of thousands of Alabamians who rely on the coal industry for their livelihood became nationally recognized during the Obama administration, and the next radical environmentalist attack on Yellowhammer State jobs has already begun — this time in the form of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) so-called “Green New Deal.”

“We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families,” Cavanaugh told Yellowhammer News.

“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” the PSC president emphasized. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. At the same time, our state is under attack from those who want to deny babies their basic right to life. There is so much at stake in 2020. I’ll fight AOC and her radical following every step of the way.”

Most recently, Cavanaugh has been leading the charge against robocalls at the PSC. After calling on the federal government to mandate the adoption of advanced call blocking technology and other anti-robocall measures earlier this year, the U.S. Senate last month passed a bill that would do just that. Additionally, AT&T and Comcast recently announced a major milestone in the fight against fraudulent robocalls and spoofing after Cavanaugh’s call-to-action.

Last year, Cavanaugh served as co-chair of Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama when the organization spearheaded the passage of the pro-life Amendment Two on the state’s general election ballot in November. She has long been known for her work fighting on the frontline for conservative causes, even before her tenure as the first female chair of the ALGOP; from pro-jobs policy issues to defending religious liberty, Cavanaugh’s conservative bonafides have been well established.

“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” Cavanaugh concluded.

She defeated Democrat Lucy Baxley in 2012 to take over the presidency of the PSC. At the time, Baxley was the last-remaining Democrat to hold statewide office.

Cavanaugh and her husband, Jeff, are longtime small business owners. They have three children and two grandchildren.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

Jimmy Wales, an Alabama native and the founder of Wikipedia, is catching heat after he dramatically left his country of residence just because of President Donald Trump’s diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom.

Just hours before Air Force One touched down on Monday morning, Wales tweeted that he was en route to the airport and fleeing the UK.

“I will be back when he leaves,” Wales said.

The tweet has drawn some rather witty rebukes, but the most succinct commenters have summarized the event as “childish” and a “top level tantrum.”

Wales’ tweet has drawn over 1,600 direct responses while only garnering 68 retweets as of 9:00 a.m. CST Monday.

Cliff Sims, the founder of Yellowhammer Multimedia and former director of White House message strategy, told Yellowhammer News, “It must be strange for Trump to realize he’s living rent free inside the heads of people on multiple continents.”

“Imagine being so triggered by the presence of any other person that you’d rearrange your entire week to make sure you were out of the country when they arrived,” Sims emphasized.

Wales is a Huntsville native, where he graduated from Randolph School before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from Auburn University and the University of Alabama respectively. He has previously been named to Times’ “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” list.

Later on Monday, Wales retweeted several off-the-wall tweets, including one accusing Trump of being “a traitor and an enemy of the United States.”

That tweet continued to claim of Trump, “When you see Londoners’ disdain for you, just remember it’s because, unlike you, they love America.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield will lead an Alabama delegation to Montréal for the 12th edition of the Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces Alliance Conference, an annual gathering that showcases common economic ties and a strong trade relationship.

SEUS-CP, as the conference is known, runs Sunday through Tuesday in the Québec’s largest city. The event, whose theme this year is “Prosperity Through Smart Mobility,” includes networking opportunities, business-to-business meetings and high-level panel discussions.

Secretary Canfield said the SEUS-CP conference provides a platform to identify new areas of common ground to form new partnerships, fuel investments and create jobs in Southeastern and Canadian communities.

“Through this annual event we continue to successfully strengthen our state’s trade and investment relationship with Canada by developing and renewing relationships with our counterparts in the six provinces,” he said.

The New Flyer bus manufacturing facility in Anniston employs around 750 people. New Flyer is among the dozens of Canadian companies with operations in Alabama and across the Southeast. (Image: New Flyer)

“One of the successes comes from the opportunity for business and industry leaders from each member state and province to participate in the exchange of ideas and development of new business partnerships.”

ECONOMIC BONDS

Canada is a Top 5 foreign investor in Alabama, as well as a major trade partner, figures from the Alabama Department of Commerce show.

Since 2014, Canadian companies have poured more than $1 billion in new capital investment into Alabama, creating more than 1,800 jobs. Last year alone, Canadian companies invested $67 million in Alabama projects that sparked the creation of 222 jobs, figures show.

Meanwhile, two-way trade between Alabama and Canada is brisk. Alabama companies exported just over $4 billion in goods such as motor vehicles, industrial machinery, stell and aircraft parts to Canada in 2018. In return, Canadian companies sent $3.1 billion in goods to Alabama.

“The state of Alabama values its ties with Canada and views the U.S.-Canada relationship as truly special. We are linked together in so many ways and are more than buyers and sellers of one another’s products,” Secretary Canfield said.

“In this day and time, it is critical that the SEUS-CP alliance continues to fulfill its mission to develop common strategic goals and open the door for trade between the member provinces and states,” he added.

Economic ties with Canada figure prominently in the overall SEUS region, which along with Alabama includes Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CONFERENCE GOALS

Alabama companies and organizations included in the delegation for SEUS-CP are Auburn’s Archangel Systems, a maker of aircraft avionics; Mobile’s Page & Jones Inc., a shipping logistics firm; and Birmingham’s Regions Bank.

Bill Dillard, director of sales and marketing at Archangel, said SEUS-CP represents an important event for his company, thanks to the high-caliber delegates present from both Canada and the Southeastern states.

Dillard said Archangel is seeking to expand its brand in the Canadian aerospace sector, develop relationships with representatives of U.S. companies at the conference, and conduct a scheduled off-site meeting with a major avionics manufacturer.

“The flexibility of the SEUS-CP itinerary makes that possible,” he said. “It’s hard to believe we get all of that done in just two days.”

Corey Jones, director of operations at Innovation PortAL, a Mobile entrepreneurial hub, said SEUS-CP will provide him with the opportunity to gain new insights on best practices and to make valuable connections.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity, and I’m also greatly looking forward to remaining in Montréal for the global summit on smart mobility, Movin’On,” Jones said.

“My hope is to walk away from this visit with a better understanding of opportunities for smart mobility in south Alabama and to form relationships that are fruitful for Innovation PortAL clients and mentors.”

WORKING TOGETHER

Joining Secretary Canfield in the delegation are Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, and trade officials from across the state, including Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s Office of International Trade.

Lockhart said companies involved in this year conference have the opportunity to meet with Canadian and Southeastern counterparts in the smart mobility sector, which involves novel information technologies and advances in transportation modes and systems.

“The SEUS-CP conference is unique in that it includes a robust business-to-business matchmaking program that encourages trade and business development between the member regions,” Lockhart said.

“Aside from the B2B meetings, the conference provides a platform to discuss how the Canadian and U.S. business communities can work together to protect our vital bilateral relationship and to advocate even greater cooperation,” she added.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

A pair of Birmingham construction juggernauts were named as the two largest health care contractors in the nation, with two more firms named to the top-20.

According to Modern Healthcare‘s just-released rankings for 2018, the Magic City is the national leader in the health care construction field.

The Birmingham Business Journal reported that Brasfield & Gorrie took the top spot with $969 million in dollar volume for last year alone. The longtime prominent contracting firm was recognized for completing 3.7 million square feet of health care projects in 2018.

Following close behind for the nation’s second largest contractor in the field was Robins & Morton with $951.9 million in 2018 health care projects.

Two other Birmingham companies impressed, too. Hoar Construction came in at eighth largest in the nation, completing $378.1 million in dollar volume in 2018. Finally, Doster Construction Co. ranked number 20, completing $93.1 million last year.

A separate list by Birmingham Business Journal ranked Brasfield & Gorrie as the city’s largest general contractor, employing 1,210 people locally. The company’s total revenue was listed at $3.31 billion for 2018.

“With more than 50 years of experience in healthcare construction, our team brings the expertise of generations to our work in this market sector,” Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Regional Director of Business Development Hannah Wickham told The Birmingham Business Journal. “Modern Healthcare has consistently ranked us among the top 10 health care contractors for more than 20 years, and we’re honored to continue our work for our valued healthcare clients.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

