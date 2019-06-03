Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Former Birmingham pastor prays for President Trump after he unexpectedly shows up at church service 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
‘From Alabama to the Moon’ — Richard Shelby is the driving force making America’s space dreams a reality 11 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Albritton: ‘Going to have to’ address ethics laws — Says claims that prior effort to reform ethics would ‘gut’ current law are ‘PR’ 13 hours ago / News
How Birmingham’s Southern Research saved this Alabamian’s life, many more 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
GOP Chair Terry Lathan predicts Trump will lead March primary turnout, even as party’s likely 2020 presidential nominee 14 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Mueller speaks, opponents promise economic pain for pro-life states, Roy Moore vs. the Trumps and more on Guerrilla Politics … 15 hours ago / Analysis
Keeping score: Manual scoreboard at Birmingham’s Rickwood Classic keeps it old school 17 hours ago / Sports
Alabama’s Shumerria Harris is living the #ActorsLife in NYC 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham organizations team up to show off the Magic City to summer interns 19 hours ago / News
$125 million solar project heading to rural Montgomery County 20 hours ago / News
‘Resistance, Resilience and Survival’, University of South Alabama community reflects on Clotilda’s discovery 22 hours ago / News
Roby: A productive week of travel in the Second District 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Can federalism help us today? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Clarence Carter is a legendary Alabama Music Maker still performing the hits 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Byrne: October 2016 call for Trump to step down from GOP ticket ‘a mistake’ — ‘You learn from your mistake and you do better’ 2 days ago / News
Marsh: I wish the legislature would’ve let the people of Alabama vote on lottery 2 days ago / News
A look at what passed and failed in the Alabama legislature 2 days ago / News
Baseball legend Lou Piniella is guest of honor for Birmingham Barons’ Rickwood Classic 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Aderholt: ‘Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump’ 2 days ago / News
Hangout Fest organizers bask in Alabama being ‘center of the music universe’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
1 hour ago

Former Birmingham pastor prays for President Trump after he unexpectedly shows up at church service

President Donald Trump on Sunday made an unannounced visit to Vienna, Virginia’s McLean Bible Church, where Pastor David Platt, formerly of the Church at Brook Hills in Birmingham, Alabama, movingly prayed for the president on stage.

According to the White House, Trump decided to make the under-the-radar trip “to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach” after the tragic shooting that left 12 people dead on Friday.

Sunday was also the “Special Day of Prayer for the President,” led by Franklin Graham, but Trump’s church visit seemed to be unrelated, per The Christian Post.

That publication posted a transcript of the former Birmingham pastor’s prayer for the president, and Bloomberg even captured the entire thing on video.

Platt’s prayer as follow:

“Oh God, we praise You as the one universal king over all,” Platt prayed with one hand holding an open Bible and the other hand on Trump’s back. “You are our leader and our lord and we worship You. There is one God and one savior and it’s You. Your name is Jesus and we exalt you, Jesus.

“And we know, we need Your mercy. We need Your grace, we need Your help, we need Your wisdom in our country. And so we stand right now, on behalf of our president, and we pray for Your grace, and Your mercy, and Your wisdom upon him.

“God, we pray that he would know how much You love him. So much that You sent Jesus to die for his sins, our sins, so we pray that he would look to You. That he would trust in You. That he would lean on You. That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness, and good for equity, every good path.

“Lord we pray, we pray that You would give him all the grace he needs to govern in ways we just saw in 1 Timothy, chapter 2, that will lead to peaceful and quiet lives, Godly and dignified in every way.

“God, we pray for your blessing, in that way, upon his family. We pray that you would give them strength, we pray that you give them clarity, wisdom.

“Wisdom. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Fools despise wisdom and instruction. Please, oh God, give him wisdom. And help him to lead our country, alongside other leaders.

“We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders at national and state levels.

“Please, oh God, help us to look to You. Help us to trust in Your word. Help us to seek Your wisdom and live in ways that reflect Your love and Your grace, Your righteousness and Your justice. We pray for Your blessings on our president toward that end. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.”

Before delivering the prayer, The Hill reported that Platt called on Americans of faith to pray for the president not “just on this Sunday” but “continually.”

Trump reportedly left the church humbly without giving a speech and was repeatedly mouthing the words “thank you” as he waved to the applauding audience as he exited the stage.

Platt departed the Church at Brook Hills in fall of 2014, shortly after being tapped to be president of the International Mission Board. He is also a New York Times bestselling author.

Seemingly proud to call Alabama his “Sweet Home,” Platt still lists Birmingham as his place of residence on Twitter.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 hours ago

‘From Alabama to the Moon’ — Richard Shelby is the driving force making America’s space dreams a reality

When Vice President Mike Pence announced plans to launch a lunar mission by 2024, it was as if someone had placed the nation’s renewed interest in human spaceflight inside of an accelerator.

Suddenly there was a timeline. A palpable air of urgency arose.

Some balked at the enormity of the task ahead. Without question returning American astronauts to the moon’s surface is a monumental undertaking. What some failed to consider, however, was the work that has already been done. The years of research, design and manufacturing putting the mission within reach.

And no single place has played a greater role in laying the necessary foundation for lunar mission success than Alabama.

735
Keep reading 735 WORDS

Last week, NASA published a column entitled From Alabama to the Moon. The article outlined with great detail the essential role our state will have fulfilled when the boots of American astronauts settle into lunar soil, once again. The work and accomplishments which have occurred from within the state of Alabama are the reason the nation dare dream of returning itself to its place of superiority in space.

And, in this new era of human spaceflight, no one is more responsible for positioning Alabama as the hub for aerospace advancement than Senator Richard Shelby.

Senator Shelby has served as a tireless champion for the people, organizations and projects which now permit America to view a 2024 mission as an attainable goal. His vision for what the country needed for its space program, and how his home state could lead the effort, has fueled national optimism for the next phase of space exploration.

There was a reason why Vice President Pence announced the administration’s plans for a lunar mission from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, along with the countless aerospace providers in the area, have long served as the backbone of the nation’s space program, and Senator Shelby has consistently fought for their growth and well-being.

Senator Shelby recently explained to Yellowhammer News his views on why the relationship between America’s space program and Alabama works so well.

“Huntsville has always played a critical role in the success of our nation’s space program,” he said. “The innovation and research taking place in North Alabama, and at Marshall specifically, have created economic benefits for our entire state and encouraged young professionals to enter STEM fields. Further, these efforts will soon take humans back to the moon and eventually to Mars.”

Senator Shelby’s support of Marshall Space Flight Center becomes even more critical in light of its economic impact on the Yellowhammer State. Marshall supports more than 28,000 jobs in Alabama with a $4.5 billion economic impact.

An example of Senator Shelby’s persistent focus on pursuing the best outcomes for the nation — and Alabama — popped up in a senate hearing last month. It was there that he gained a public commitment from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine that the agency would utilize the Space Launch System (SLS) for the lunar mission, as well as other long-range space missions.

SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever built, and the only rocket capable of carrying the Orion aircraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch. Its design and development is overseen entirely from Marshall Space Flight Center with its own significant value to the state’s economy. The SLS program supports more than 15,000 jobs in Alabama with a $2.1 billion economic output.

So in a fitting response to Bridenstine’s commitment, Senator Shelby declared, “What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right.”

The importance of the state to human spaceflight is widely-acknowledged.

Rick Navarro, director of launch operations for Boeing, stood in front of a rocket in Decatur last month and remarked on the area’s effect on our history in space.

“The entire area has actually contributed to human spaceflight,” he explained. “You cannot tell the story of human space flight without telling the story of northern Alabama. Of Decatur. Of Huntsville.”

And Senator Shelby is the driving force behind the renaissance of America’s space program.

Furthermore, the experts who have devoted their lives to space exploration have a keen understanding of his role.

When Yellowhammer News asked United Launch Alliance president and CEO Tory Bruno about Senator Shelby in an interview in March, Bruno’s eyes widened and a broad smile overtook his face as he responded.

“Anyone who has the voice that Senator Shelby has is great to have in a place, where he really appreciates your team and what you do for the country,” he stated emphatically. “He has been to our factory many times; he understands what we do; he understands the reliability that we bring to the critical missions that we perform for the country.”

Even through a humble, understated response to an inquiry from Yellowhammer News, one can sense a certain level of satisfaction with the immeasurable contribution Senator Shelby has made to the history of America’s space program.

“I am proud of the remarkable work taking place within the space industry in Alabama and look forward to continuing on this strong path of success,” he concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
13 hours ago

State Sen. Albritton: ‘Going to have to’ address ethics laws — Says claims that prior effort to reform ethics would ‘gut’ current law are ‘PR’

Efforts by the Alabama legislature to change the current ethics laws regarding state officials and employees were met with some opposition during the 2019 legislative general session.

Leading the way on the effort in 2019 was State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), but had his bid declared dead for the session back in April by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster).

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Albritton predicted the issue would be revisited in the 2020 legislative session.

264
Keep reading 264 WORDS

“I think we’re going to have to,” Albritton said. “I think there’s a recognition that our ethics laws are in need of restructuring. That’s why we had this year-long committee, conference, whatever it was to meet and discuss. It couldn’t come to a consensus either. Everyone says ‘yes we need to do something,’ but no one wants to agree or come to terms on what that is. I was just trying to speed the process maybe a little too early. I was just trying to move the ball down the field.”

Albritton said despite the protestations by his critics, none of them in the legislature stepped forward with efforts to improve his legislation.

“You know what?” he said. “Not a single one of those came forward with an amendment, with a change, with a suggestion, which tells me they were not really trying to work or improve.”

He also dismissed claims that he was trying to “gut” the law when asked by host Don Dailey, and maintained his bid was to have “greater disclosure.”

“Not at all,” he replied. “That was PR.”

“It was a means of finding the best way in which you could have the greater disclosure of all the activities of what a public official and public employee are involved in,” he added. “And that public disclosure is the best aspect, best antiseptic of what can occur. And I think – that’s where I was headed. That’s where I’m trying to get to.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
14 hours ago

How Birmingham’s Southern Research saved this Alabamian’s life, many more

Sunday is National Cancer Survivor Day, and while Alabama has many survivors to celebrate, researchers and medical professionals in the Yellowhammer State have also been at the forefront in the battle against cancer for decades.

Take, for example, Birmingham’s Southern Research, an organization which Yellowhammer News this spring reported has already been involved in the discovery of seven FDA-approved cancer drugs. Dr. Rebecca Boohaker, a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, is an assistant fellow in the oncology department at Southern Research.

She, and a bevy of dedicated Alabamians in the medical research field, have been helping the world have more and more survivors to honor every passing year, as groundbreaking studies turn into lifesaving results.

Each survivor has their own unique story to tell.

This year, thanks to BIG, you can read that of Birmingham’s Brendan Price, who said a drug developed by Southern Research helped “save his life and create treatments that are less aggressive for patients who battle cancer in the future.”

Entitled, “One Man’s Cancer Journey — A Disease, a Drug and a Chance,” Price’s story follows:

768
Keep reading 768 WORDS

Brendan Price wasn’t just any healthy 31-year-old in the fall of 1995. No, he was different.

A decorated college gymnast and a Guinness Book of World Record holder for Mile Handstand Relay, Price was then coaching at the world-renowned GymMasters in Texas, producing U.S. Olympic and World Champion-caliber athletes.

While his mother had passed in late winter from breast cancer, his life was otherwise moving along without pause. That is, until he noticed a swollen lymph node in his groin. Without other symptoms, he shrugged it ountil he could no longer ignore it. The eventual diagnosis was shocking: Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Large Cell B Lymphoma.

“The doctors told me bluntly that this was slow growing but incurable; that I would go through remission many times until eventually, I didn’t,” said Price. “I was still grieving my mother’s passing, and now this diagnosis. It was such an intense blow.”

After a frustrating road battling insurance and hospitals who would work with his situation, he was accepted at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Treated with a cocktail of three drugs, including Fludarabine — developed by Birmingham, Ala.’s Southern Research — Price eventually went into remission.

He then met Jana, the woman he would eventually marry, and the two moved to Orlando, Fla. in 1998 when he received a part in Disney World’s gymnastics and trampoline-heavy production called Festival of the Lion King.

It was 2002 when he began to notice severe exhaustion. Tests soon confirmed that the cancer had returned, and this time, the diagnosis was more grim.

“I had a third of my liver removed. The chemo wasn’t working. I tried every sort of alternative medicine imaginable. It was agony,” said Price. “Doctors in Orlando were teleconferencing to doctors at M.D. Anderson regarding my case.”

Ultimately, he qualified for a stem cell bone marrow transplant and moved to Houston for several months for treatment.

Six months into his recovery back in Orlando, another shock: Jana had breast cancer.

“Suddenly, the primary caregiver in our family became a patient, so some days, I was better than she, so I took care of her. Others, she took care of me,” said Price.

Ultimately, Price again went into remission, however his beloved wife and partner succumbed to cancer in 2010. She was 53 years old, the same age as his mother at the time of her death.

After Jana’s passing, Price relocated his life to Asheville, N.C., a place he and his wife had loved throughout their relationship. After taking time to heal, a “friend-of-a- friend” love connection pulled him toward the Magic City, and he moved to Alabama in late 2015.

It was fall 2018 when Price, now a real estate professional, was invited to a friend’s home to learn more about a Southern Research fundraising initiative called The Change Campaign, for which a number of individuals were working to onboard monetary supporters through, among a robust social campaign, get togethers and other person- to-person outreach activities to fund Cancer, Neuroscience and Green Chemistry research.

“It was at this dinner that I mentioned I had been treated many years ago with Fludarabine, and the Southern Research representative onsite nearly dropped her plate and told me that drug was developed at their facility,” said Price. “She introduced me onsite to Dr. Rebecca Boohaker, and we talked extensively about my experience and how Fludarabine had affected my life.”

“It gave me a fighting chance when I was in a seemingly hopeless place— and it contributed to an initial cancer-free five years,” he added.

Fifteen years after his last bout with the disease, Price currently has no evidence of cancer in his body. He credits researchers like those at Southern Research for helping to save his life and create treatments that are less aggressive for patients who battle cancer in the future.

“When I was diagnosed, treatment for cancer was truly slash and burn — it was harsh and took a huge toll on my body. The future of treatment is immunotherapy, less cellular damage,” said Price. “What people don’t realize is this type of research is being done here in our backyard at Southern Research, and Birmingham is lucky to have them.”

So what now for someone who has been to the end and back? He’s taking a year to write about his experience and to use what has happened to him to leave a mark and fulfill a greater purpose.

“This all has to be for something — and I intend to use what I’ve been through for good and for purpose.”

Read more about Price’s story in his own words here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

GOP Chair Terry Lathan predicts Trump will lead March primary turnout, even as party’s likely 2020 presidential nominee

It’s 275 days until Alabama Republicans head to the polls to vote for their preference on who will represent the GOP on the November 2020 general election ballot.

Even this far out, it is a solid bet incumbent President Donald Trump will win the 2020 Republican presidential primary in Alabama. How might that assumption impact turnout in March 2020 with other offices on the ballot, including a Republican U.S. Senate nomination up for grabs?

During an interview that aired Friday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan said although complacency is a concern, the Trump factor will still turn out votes in next year’s primary.

184
Keep reading 184 WORDS

“One of the things we talk about, the same thing we talked about in 2018 is complacency – don’t take anything for granted,” Lathan said. “Now if you’re asking me specifically about [Trump] on a primary ballot, and of course he is going to be the nominee of the party,  there’s something about people liking to go pick up a pen and that ballot and circle ‘Donald Trump.’ They love him in our state.  If the president says, ‘Everyone go vote, everyone go vote in the primary, regardless,’ he’s also probably messaging, ‘Hey, I need help in the Senate, I need help in the U.S. House. All my folks go vote. Get in the primary. Get us some good candidates. We’ll see you in November.’”

“He turns people out like nothing I have ever seen in my 42 years of volunteering in the Republican Party,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
15 hours ago

VIDEO: Mueller speaks, opponents promise economic pain for pro-life states, Roy Moore vs. the Trumps and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Did FBI special counsel Mueller say anything new in his statement to the media?

— Will Alabama’s abortion ban really hurt the state economically?

— Who is clamoring for a Roy Moore candidacy?

73
Keep reading 73 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) to discuss the Mueller statement and the controversy over disaster funding.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” calling for Alabama legislators to defend Alabama and take the fight to states that are targeting Alabama.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less