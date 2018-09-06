Subscription Preferences:

Alabama Power has restored all Tropical Storm Gordon outages in the state 4 hours ago / News
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Trump-Sessions, Cory Booker and more… 5 hours ago / Highlights
AG Steve Marshall shuts down illegal gambling in Houston County 5 hours ago / News
National pro-life group rallies Alabamians to urge Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh 6 hours ago / News
Losing Jak: Valuable lessons learned in child loss 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Byrne ‘actively looking’ at U.S. Senate run against Doug Jones 7 hours ago / News
Economics and Aaron Rodgers’ new contract 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over ‘defamatory’ TV prank 11 hours ago / News
Economic Development Partnership of Alabama helping to grow jobs with AdvantageSite 12 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks calls for immigration reform — ‘The untold damage wrought on American citizens by illegal aliens must end’ 12 hours ago / News
Sessions preparing to act on social media censorship against conservatives 13 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: ‘There is real progress in local economies that we haven’t seen in years’ 13 hours ago / News
7 Things: ‘Anonymous’ administration official rips Trump, Kavanaugh hints at protecting Roe v. Wade, Senator Shelby defends the South and more … 13 hours ago / Analysis
August fundraising reports are in — update on all the statewide races 14 hours ago / News
Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale lays out his two-part plan to ensure safety in Jefferson County schools (AUDIO) 15 hours ago / Radio
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Brett Kavanaugh hearing, #BoycottNike and more… 1 day ago / Highlights
Mike Pence: ‘I hold Jeff Sessions in the highest regard’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power works to keep the electricity running through any storm (AUDIO) 1 day ago / Radio
Former Homeland Security official appointed to lead Auburn’s Cybersecurity Institute 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: SCOTUS confirmation process ‘not fair,’ Kavanaugh’s hearing should have been postponed 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power has restored all Tropical Storm Gordon outages in the state

Alabama Power has restored electricity to all customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Gordon.

The company said as of 11 a.m. Thursday, no customers who lost power due to the storm were still without power.

Throughout the course of the storm, nearly 75,000 customers were affected, though there were never more than 31,000 customers without power at any given time due to the weather system.

As outages grew, additional support from the central part of the state was mobilized Wednesday, with crews traveling to the Mobile area to assist in restoration efforts. Ultimately, close to 1,100 linemen, evaluators, contractors and other crew members were involved in the restoration. Alabama Power established a staging area at the Mobile Greyhound Park in Theodore, serving food to workers and refueling and resupplying trucks as needed.

Alabama Power’s Customer Service Center also supported storm response efforts. The group handled more than 35,000 customer contacts over the numerous service channels the company offers customers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

WATCH: The Ford Faction's final thoughts on Trump-Sessions, Cory Booker and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 6.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Did Trump really call Jeff Sessions a “dumb southerner?”
– NY Times’ “I Am Part of the Resistance, Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed
– Cory Booker tries a “GOTCHA” technique with Brett Kavanaugh
– Latest NFL poll
– Should parents be held accountable for their kids’ actions?

Watch:

AG Steve Marshall shuts down illegal gambling in Houston County

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday that the Houston Economic Development Association (HEDA) has agreed to end its “illegal gambling operations” at Center Stage.

The agreement stems from a lawsuit filed by Marshall against the casino and the Houston County Commission in October of 2017.

HEDA, a non-profit organization in Houston County, must immediately remove all illegal table games from its facility, remove all illegal electronic games of chance by the end of September and offer only the game of bingo – which is legal under state law.

“It is my duty as Attorney General to enforce Alabama’s laws and to prevent individuals and organizations from offering illegal gambling in our state,” Marshall said in a press release. “As a result of the State’s suit, HEDA has agreed to remove the games in question and has agreed to change its operations to comply with the law.”

The resolution of this Houston County case by Marshall is the second of his efforts to “successfully curb illegal gambling operations.” On October 26, 2017, the Morgan County Circuit Court sided with the state when it ordered River City Entertainment to shutter its doors, enjoining their illegal activity.

Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General John Kachelman of the Criminal Trials Division for his work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. The attorney general also applauded special agents of his Investigations Division and thanked the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous work on this matter.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

National pro-life group rallies Alabamians to urge Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh

Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition urged Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at an event in Montgomery on Thursday.

The group was led by former congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) – and had another rally scheduled later the same day at 2:00 p.m. in Birmingham and a third slated for Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Huntsville.

Musgrave said Jones “is in a position of having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”

Musgrave was introduced by state Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka), who said he hoped the full Senate would vote to confirm Kavanaugh next week. Holmes’ timeline would be sooner than expected, however it would seat Kavanaugh in time for the Supreme Court’s new session which starts October 1.

“I’m so pleased to stand today with grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, and precious kids to give a very clear message to Senator Doug Jones,” Musgrave said. “We are here today to call on him to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. A very clear message.”

She continued, “President Trump has delivered on his promise to nominate yet another fair and independent judge … who will represent the Constitution and interpret the law – the proper role of a judge – not legislate from the bench.”

Musgrave highlighted Kavanaugh’s extensive experience and exemplary credentials, adding that his impressive handling of his confirmation hearing thus far proves his qualification.

Musgrave and Holmes both slammed Jones’ support of late-term abortions and continued federal funding of Planned Parenthood. Musgrave specifically called on Jones to put the nominee’s objective merit above Jones’ own liberal political bias.

“Senator Jones says he has an open mind and [that] he’ll give Kavanaugh a fair chance, but, as of yet, he’s not met with him. And believe me – the pressure is very strong on Senator Doug Jones to stand with Senator Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby,” Musgrave outlined.

“When you think of the choice he has to make, when he says he’s a moderate, we have to ask the question: Will he stand with Alabamians, the people he represents, who showed their trust with President Trump [as] many of them that voted for President Trump did so because they were looking at exactly this issue – ‘who will be on the Supreme Court?'” Musgrave emphasized.

The former congressman then rallied the crowd on the importance of this confirmation process for pro-life Alabamians.

“According to Sen. Diane Feinstein, this could be the deciding vote” on rolling back or overturning Roe v. Wade, Musgrave said.

The SBA List previously held a rally in Mobile in August, where more pro-life Alabamians rallied in support of Kavanaugh.

According to Morning Consult, polling shows that a majority of the states voters want the nominee confirmed and that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Losing Jak: Valuable lessons learned in child loss

On the day my son Jak was born, he cheated death.

I had been diagnosed with placenta previa and a C-section was deemed necessary for survival, both for me and my unborn child. But as the doctor pulled him through the incision at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham in the early hours of October 2, 2001, he found the umbilical cord tightly wrapped around Jak’s tiny neck several times.

He explained that had Jak been delivered vaginally, he would have been strangled and likely died. The potentially fatal previa had actually saved his life.

I thought I learned that day just how precious and precarious life is. But it was just a taste – the foreshadowing of a lesson no parent should learn.

On September 6, 2017, 27 days before Jak’s 16th birthday, I received a phone call from my husband Tim that changed everything. He had found Jak unresponsive in his bedroom and had performed CPR until professionals arrived, who were preparing to take Jak to the ER.

Already at work, I rushed to my car and drove to the hospital as quickly as I could, arriving to find a team surrounding Jak, working feverishly. I stood beside him stroking his hair, begging the doctors and nurses to keep trying.

I explained how impossible this was – Jak was the healthiest child I knew. He’d never even needed an antibiotic he so rarely got sick. He was brilliant, clever, funny and wonderful.

“Look at his eyes,” I pleaded. Jak had such beautiful hazel green eyes and with long, thick eyelashes. They always sparkled with merriment and irreverence.

Their looks of pity told me what I could not accept – my Jak was gone. There is no describing that feeling – when a parent learns the unthinkable. And after a year, that feeling has not changed. It’s still impossible and unfathomable, leaving me breathless and hollow.

That day, death cheated us.

I wish I could say the rest of that day was a blur. But I remember every second, every painstaking detail. Collapsing to the ER floor and wailing with my daughter, Molly, when she saw my face and learned what I could not speak.

The shock setting in as the doctor explained everything they did to try to save Jak; speaking with a detective, answering questions I found so intrusive, but knew they had to ask; being surrounded by my husband and my two other sons, Alex and Sam, in the hospital hallway as we tried to grasp this horrible reality; returning to a home Jak would never live in again and listening over the phone to a volunteer at the organ donation center kindly leading me to the decision I knew Jak would want; laying down late that night in the middle of our oversized couch with Molly on one end and Tim on the other, so that I could hold Molly’s hands as we tried to find rest.

I didn’t want to sleep or the day to end. As horrible as this day was, it was the last one that Jak was alive. The last 24 hours we shared with him.

Months went by before we learned that cardiac arrhythmia was the official cause of death for a perfectly healthy fifteen-year-old who had never shown any sign of heart disease. There had been no warning and there is still no explanation as to what brought on this sudden attack – no drugs, no toxins, no trauma, no overt genetic markers.

Not having a real reason for Jak’s death doesn’t change that he’s gone. But it makes it even harder to accept.

This will seem an obvious statement, but child loss changes you. Profoundly. I barely know myself these days. Before, I rarely cried and was not particularly emotional and thought sentimentalism was a little silly.

Now, I cry every day. Emotions I so easily dismissed are now always right at the edge, threatening to spill over. And while I’m still not overly sentimental, when it comes to pictures of Jak, every pixel is extraordinarily precious. Hand-written notes are treasures.

Losing Jak has also made me a kinder person. When someone says or does something hurtful to me now, my first reaction is to wonder what they might be going through. My second is to extend them the grace I know I need in my life.

I listen more and say less. When someone is grieving aloud, they mostly need to know someone is listening. Attentive and compassionate presence is more important than any response.

The workaholic has disappeared. Though my employer deserves my time during work hours, my family deserves no less when I get home.  This is one thing I desperately wish I’d understood before Jak died.

There is no silver-lining in child loss. If given a choice, I would remain ignorant of these lessons and have my Jak back. I do not have that option, but others have the chance to learn from me. I hope they do.

Shana Teehan is a Senior Advisor/Communications Director for U.S. Representative Kevin Brady (TX-08). She is a former Communications Director for the Alabama Republican Party and former U.S. Senator Luther Strange.

 

Rep. Byrne 'actively looking' at U.S. Senate run against Doug Jones

During an interview with WPMI on Wednesday, Representative Bradley Byrne (AL-1) expressed and expounded on the possibility of him running against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

“I’ve made no secret about it. I’m actively looking at running for the Senate in 2020,” Byrne said.

Byrne, who said he wants to focus on national issues that are impacting Alabama, made it clear that he had been weighing his options and traveling around the state to talk with people outside of his district.

“I know Senator Jones. I’ve known him for a long time. I have nothing personal bad to say about him, I like him personally and admire his work as a prosecutor. I don’t think that his political philosophy lines up with the political philosophy of the average person in Alabama,” he told WPMI.

Byrne mentioned that Alabama would need a Republican to run as an alternative for those who had differing ideology from Jones.

“I love what I am doing. I’m not unhappy being in the house. It’d be a good thing for me to stay in the house as long as the people from my district want me to stay there,” said the Congressman.

“We in Alabama have become accustomed to having very strong U.S. Senators,” added Byrne. “I just don’t think, and I don’t mean this in any way personal, that Sen. Jones fits into that mold.

Byrne said in the interview that he needs a partner who is willing to get things done for his district and the state.

“If there’s not anybody else to do it, who I think can get the job done, then yes I’m happy to do it. I would do it with a smile on my face, but I understand that this is a decision that’s ultimately up to the people of the state of Alabama,” he stated.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

