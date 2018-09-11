Alabama pastor cuts up Nike gear during sermon, gets standing ovation

Senior Pastor Dr. Mack Morris of Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile cut up his Nike gear during his Sunday sermon to protest the company’s partnership with Colin Kaepernick, saying that “a lot of folks died for the sake of what the flag represents.”

As reported by The Hill, Morris held up both a Nike headband and wristband in front of his congregation before cutting them with a pair of scissors, prompting a standing ovation.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris reportedly remarked as he cut up the headband. “I’ve bought my last pair of Nike shoes.”

Morris is the latest in a long line of nationwide critics to publicly condemn Nike for featuring the failed former NFL quarterback in their new advertising campaign.

Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice draws criticism form his detractors for disrespecting the American flag and veterans.

“He’s inked a contract with Nike,” Morris said of Kaepernick. “No one knows or is telling how many multi-million dollars that is going to be simply because he won’t stand when the national anthem is sung.”

“America may not be the best country in the world and we have a lot of faults, but I tell you what, a lot of folks died for the sake of what the flag represents,” he added.

Nike sales reportedly grew 31 percent over the Labor Day weekend, likely fueled by their new ad and the swirling controversy regarding Kaepernick.

Morris said per Newsweek, however, that many people are upset with Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick and believes Nike will suffer in the long run.

“I know there are a lot of people, in general, who are very upset,” Morris opined. “I know there are a number of high schools and colleges who are dropping Nike. Some folks are tied into long-term contracts, so I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this. It’s a ground swell. I think Nike, personally, made a calculated decision.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn