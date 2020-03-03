Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Tuberville leads Sessions heading into runoff 6 mins ago / News
Amendment One rejected by Alabama voters by wide margin 2 hours ago / News
Trump wins Alabama’s Republican presidential primary in rout 3 hours ago / News
Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary 4 hours ago / News
Live blog — Super Tuesday 6 hours ago / News
Alabama PALS set to kick off 2020 ‘Don’t Drop It On Alabama’ Spring Cleanup in April 8 hours ago / News
University of Alabama grad named first female F-35A Demo Team commander in history 8 hours ago / News
Amazon to hire 1,500 full-time positions at Bessemer fulfillment center 9 hours ago / News
Hibbett Sports celebrating 75th year anniversary with free sneaker giveaway 10 hours ago / News
Magazine names Cullman a top 10 ‘micropolitan’ in the U.S. for business projects 11 hours ago / News
Saban hires two assistants to fill out strength and conditioning staff 12 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: Super Tuesday is here, Senate candidates fight on to the end, Alabama schools preparing for coronavirus and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: No fight is more noble than defending the unborn 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Education in Alabama is dead last. It’s insanity not to make a change 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University recalls all study abroad students, suspends all official international travel due to coronavirus risk 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones defends spending thousands in campaign funds on European trips 1 day ago / News
What if you could really vote out some politicians? I mean really? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Secretary of State’s Office, ALDOT, Governor’s office partner to encourage voter participation 1 day ago / News
Byrne makes penultimate campaign stop in Montgomery 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama STEM students included in nation’s top 20 in 20s 1 day ago / News
8 hours ago

University of Alabama grad named first female F-35A Demo Team commander in history

U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin “BEO” Wolfe has taken over as the new F-35A Demonstration Team’s pilot and commander for the 2020 and 2021 air show season. Wolfe is an alumna of the University of Alabama, graduating in 2011 with a degree in chemical engineering.

Her official certification by the commander of Air Combat Command, Gen. Mike Holmes, took place during the Air Force’s Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

According to an official military release, Wolfe was selected due to her flight experience and leadership abilities. Prior to her selection, Wolfe served as an instructor pilot for the 388th Fighter Wing. She is the first woman selected to pilot and command the F-35A Demo Team.

“We are extremely proud to have Capt. Wolfe leading the new F-35A Demonstration Team,” stated Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “She’s an incredibly accomplished pilot and we can’t wait to see her and the team showcase the capabilities of our Wing and the F-35s to the world.”

The F-35A is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, of which another UA grad — Marillyn Hewson — currently serves as chairman and CEO. In a social media post, Hewson congratulated Wolfe on the accomplishment.

“It’s extremely humbling and rewarding to get the opportunity to showcase the F-35A at so many different locations,” Wolfe remarked. “It’s a privilege to work with the best airmen from Hill Air Force Base, and to give people a small glimpse of what this jet is capable of.”

Wolfe has reportedly been flying F-35As since transitioning from the F-22A Raptor in 2017. She has approximately 800 total fighter hours in both of the service’s 5th-generation aircraft.

Wolfe is taking over the mantle as team commander from Maj. Andrew “Dojo” Olson.

“She was a phenomenal choice as the next pilot and commander of the F-35A Demo Team. As a previous F-22A Raptor Instructor Pilot, she’s flown and instructed in 5th Gen Fighters her entire career,” Olson said of Wolfe. “She will serve as an outstanding role model and ambassador for the Air Force and the F-35 enterprise and I look forward to seeing her take this team to the next level.”

Wolfe concluded, “I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to take this team and the jet on the road for the 2020 season. We’re looking forward to each and every show on our schedule and can’t wait to interact with air show fans across the country.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

and 6 mins ago

Tuberville leads Sessions heading into runoff

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are heading to a runoff in the Republican race to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November General Election.

In Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday (as of 95.74% reporting), Tuberville garnered 33.06%, followed by Sessions (31.69%), First District Congressman Bradley Byrne (25.08%) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (7.24%).

The runoff will be held March 31 because no candidate received over 50% in the primary.

At respective primary night watch parties, Tuberville and Sessions rallied their supporters and encouraged supporters of other candidates to join their teams.

Yellowhammer News’ Henry Thornton was on the ground in Mobile at both the Sessions and Byrne watch parties, and he reported that the mood among Sessions’ team was steady all evening; the energy never flagged towards gloom but was never jubilant, either.

The crowd size for his speech was slightly less than 50 people.

Sessions in his remarks praised Byrne. “He did a good job as my congressman,” said Sessions, who is a resident of Mobile.

Byrne decisively won the First Congressional District, and his supporters there will be a key factor in the runoff to come.

The former attorney general in his speech previewed what might be to come for the next 27 days of a runoff election.

Sessions appeared to latch on to the lack of public support Tuberville displayed towards Trump in 2016. Sessions also called Tuberville a “tourist from Florida” and pointed out that the retired coach did not donate to Trump “even with all his millions.”

Tuberville held his watch party at Auburn Oaks Farm in Notasulga.

As has been his campaign theme, he opened his remarks by saying that it was a “great night for us but a bad night for the swamp.” Tuberville has consistently painted himself as the outsider in the race, not having previously run for or served in elected office.

“We’re going to overtime, and I know somebody who knows how to win in overtime,” he quipped. “We’re going to finish what President Trump started when he looked at Jeff Sessions from across the table and said, ‘You’re fired.'”

“And in 28 days, with your help and God’s grace, we’ll finish the job,” Tuberville added to enthusiasm from the crowd.

“Only one candidate in this race will support Donald Trump down the line,” he continued. “Doug [Jones] won’t. Jeff [Sessions] didn’t. But Tommy will.”

The most important factor to watch — and to be decided — is whether President Donald Trump will wade into the runoff. In the primary, Trump refrained from attacking Sessions while saying, “He’s got tough competition.”

“I mean, you have the football coach. Tommy is doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens,” the president added back in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Amendment One rejected by Alabama voters by wide margin

MONTGOMERY — Alabama voters overwhelmingly voted down statewide Amendment One in a referendum on Tuesday during Alabama’s primary elections.

With over 40% of precincts reporting, approximately 75% had voted against the amendment while 25% were in support. A threshold of 60% was needed in favor of the referendum for it to be successful.

The bipartisan measure would have replaced the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

The amendment would have abolished the state superintendent position and replaced it with a secretary of elementary and secondary education, appointed by the commission and subject to confirmation by the Senate. It also would have mandated that the newly formed commission replace Common Core in Alabama.

Opponents argued that the amendment was taking away the right for voters to choose their state school board members.

Alabama Policy Institute (API) President Caleb Crosby released a lengthy statement at 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday after learning of the defeat of the amendment as results still came in.

Full statement as follows:

Today Alabamians chose not to take a grand opportunity to reject the status quo and the recent ineptitude of the State School Board which has led to Alabama’s dead last ranking in education. The rejection of Amendment 1 places an even bigger gap between the children of Alabama and the quality education they deserve.

It is easy to oppose something, but real leadership offers ideas,. Reforming the State School Board, though not the final answer, was certainly a first step in the improvement process.

I challenge all those who stood against the amendment to stop just barking and come to the table with actual solutions to bring about real change in education. So far, no one who stood opposed to Amendment 1 has offered a single idea to improve Alabama’s dead last ranking.

Unfortunately, politics and misinformation has won out, and the careers of politicians were placed ahead of the needs of children and families.

Yes, the defeat of Amendment 1 is a hurdle in the quest for educational excellence, but it is not the last word on the issue. The Alabama Policy Institute remains committed to championing education reform from the State House to the schoolhouse; our children deserve nothing less.

Amendment One was heavily supported by Governor Kay Ivey and a bevy of other elected officials and business leaders across the state.

Gina Maiola, press secretary for Ivey, reacted to the amendment’s defeat in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools,” Maiola said. “Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself.”

“Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama,” she concluded.

This article will be updated with new vote tallies as results come in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Trump wins Alabama’s Republican presidential primary in rout

President Donald J. Trump has won Alabama’s Super Tuesday presidential primary in his 2020 reelection bid.

Trump only faced token opposition from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Early results showed Trump winning over 97% of the vote.

This draft will be updated as more results come in and Trump’s final margin of victory becomes more clear.

UPDATE:

Trump tweeted his thanks to the Republican voters of the state.

Follow Yellowhammer News’ live election blog for results from other state races.

RELATED: Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Alabama’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

National media outlets called the Super Tuesday primary race for Biden right after polls closed at 7:00 p.m. CST based off of exit polling that showed Biden winning in a blowout, especially with black voters in the Yellowhammer State.

The real question will be how many delegates Biden will win. There are 52 pledged delegates up for grabs in total; they will be split proportionally.

Biden was endorsed in the race by the likes of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Jones was unopposed in his primary on Tuesday and will face an eventual Republican nominee in November. Sewell was also unopposed in her primary but does not have a GOP general election opponent to face.

Follow Yellowhammer News’ live election blog here for other state races.

This post will be updated as it becomes clear how the delegates will be split.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Live blog — Super Tuesday

The state of Alabama is voting Tuesday, March 3. Follow along for live coverage throughout the day regarding the primaries for president, U.S. Senate and more, including Amendment One.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m.

Update 10:21:

Sessions in speech to supporters: “I have some terrible news for Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer: Doug Jones’ brief visit in the United States Senate is just about over.”

Update 10:20:
AP calls some races in Alabama.

Update 10:15:
Byrne not conceding just yet, but will accept the results.

Update 10:03:


Update 10:00:

Someone’s coffee wore off.

Update 9:57:

Story: Amendment One rejected by Alabama voters by wide margin

Update 9:49:

From Gina Maiola, press secretary for Governor Kay Ivey, on Amendment One’s failure:

Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools. Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself. Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama.

Update 9:39:
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh shines on Super Tuesday.

Update 9:27:

It’s a no from Alabama on Amendment One.

Update 9:25:

The scene at Tuberville’s watch party:

Update 9:16
The Riverboat Gambler looking strong so far.

Update 9:02:

Mo all smiles after beating Lewis.

Update 9:00:

Mo Brooks blows out Chris Lewis.

Update 8:49:

Looking like a no on Amendment One.

Update 8:45:

Early numbers for some Alabama congressional races.

Update 8:42:
Sessions and Tuberville neck and neck.


Update 8:39:

Team Byrne still optimistic.

Update 8:33:
Story: Trump wins Alabama’s Republican presidential primary in rout

Update 8:12:

Just over 1% reporting, but a look at the GOP U.S. Senate race in Alabama:

Update 8:05:

Check out Yellowhammer News’ story on Biden winning in Alabama here.

Update 7:46:
Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama had a 30-35% voter turnout for Super Tuesday.

Update 7:39:
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who ran unopposed, released the following statement on the Alabama Senate primary:

Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.

Update 7:36:

The RNC’s Kevin Knox issued the following statement regarding the 2020 Democratic primary in Alabama:

While President Trump cruised to victory in tonight’s Republican presidential primary, the 2020 Democrat field showcased nothing more than a mix of radical and socialist agendas that are despised by Alabamians. Super Tuesday cemented Alabama loudly and proudly as Trump country, with voters ready to defeat whichever socialist Democrat is chosen to face the president’s unprecedented record of success in November.

Update 7:32:
Trump has a message for Alabama:

Update 7:27:
In news that surprises absolutely nobody…

Update 7:24:
Black voters in Alabama overwhelmingly vote Biden.

Update 7:11:

Big swing for Biden?

Update 7:04:

That was fast. AP says Biden has won the Dem. primary in Alabama.

Update 7:00:
The polls are now closed. Kick back, relax and hit that refresh button often.

Update 6:41:
Sessions campaign watching the bigger counties

Update 6:30:

For live radio coverage of tonight’s results, listen to Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor on Huntsville’s WVNN. Yellowhammer’s Sean Ross, Dale Jackson and Henry Thornton are all scheduled to be on, as well as others from around the state. Coverage begins at 7:00.

Listen below:

Update 6:20:

Byrne campaign keeping an eye on the smaller counties in the first district

