Alabama native Jamarcus Russell using his story to teach kids while coaching at his alma mater

Mobile-native and former LSU quarterback Jamarcus Russell has returned to his high school to coach.

In a recent interview with WKRG’s Randy Patrick, Russell talked about going back to his alma mater of Williamson High School in Mobile to coach quarterbacks, helping his successors fill his shoes.

“I get a chance to be back on the same field,” the former NFL player told Patrick. “We cried, we bled, we sweat at the same time.”

It's an opportunity to reminisce about his days as a high school football player and to invest in the players.



“We sat in the same locker room and played on the same field and [I] just try to give them that spirit to let them know that it can happen,” Russell said.

Russell went on to discuss his favorite moment playing for Nick Saban at LSU when as a freshman, the two were in the pre-game tunnel and Saban told him he was going to start the second half against Oregon State.

Russell also spoke about his short-lived career as an NFL quarterback.

“If I had been meant to have a long and prosperous time in the NFL I would have, but God, he gave me some stuff that I can carry on that I can give to the kids, youth, grown men, whoever,” he said.

Watch the full interview here.