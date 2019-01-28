 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Alabama men rescue neighbor from death by fire

The fire department of Eclectic, Alabama, says two men rescued their neighbor from a burning house.

AL.com reports the neighbor suffered severe injuries in the Saturday fire and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.Fire Department Lt. Andrew Wood says “it is almost certain” that the neighbor would have died if not for Tyler McLeod and Joshua Donahey.

Firefighters responding to the fire early Saturday morning were told by witnesses that McLeod and Donahey had rushed into the fire to save the neighbor’s dog.

Witnesses say the men then realized that someone was still in the home and rescued the neighbor.

The cause of the fire that destroyed at least half the home was still under investigation as of Sunday night.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

A 'Story Worth Sharing': Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed by police in Kentucky

An inmate serving a life sentence has been captured after escaping earlier this week from an Alabama prison.

A statement by the Alabama Department of Corrections said Corey Aris Davis, 30, surrendered early Saturday in Kentucky.

The surrender took place without violence.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a telephone message or email from The Associated Press seeking comment Saturday.

Davis was serving a life sentence for human trafficking when he escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday.

Investigators determined Davis, who had been assigned to a work detail, hid inside a trailer used to haul furniture while he was working in the prison furniture plant and used a piece of furniture to conceal himself, Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton wrote in a statement.

He said the trailer left around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for another prison industries facility in Montgomery.

Prison officials believe three other inmates helped Davis escape.

Investigators are trying to determine how Davis got into the trailer unseen and why he was not reported missing until a security check at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Alabama prison has been placed on lockdown during the investigation.

One of Alabama’s larger prisons, the lockup in St. Clair County has beds for 1,075 inmates, according to a statistical report from October.

Inmate advocates have complained about problems at the prison including violence and security lapses.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said they are also investigating why the inmate was not reporting missing for nearly eight hours.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for two charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County, records show.

Court document shows Davis had faced charges of sexual torture, rape, sodomy, kidnapping and burglary, but he agreed to plead guilty to human trafficking.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Watch: Trump compliments Robert Aderholt as 'a handsome man'

During a high-level White House meeting on tariffs last week, President Donald Trump added some levity to the proceedings with a trademark off-the-cuff remark about Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4), who was sitting next to the president.

As the president was holding a poster with examples of non-reciprocal tariffs for the attendees to see, he stopped himself and turned to Aderholt.

“I don’t want to cover you up, you’re such a good looking guy,” Trump said.

Turning to the cameras in the room, the president added, “Robert is a handsome man. I don’t want to cover him up.”

While there was not anything to be done in the meeting but smile as Trump rolled right into talking about Chinese automobile tariffs, Aderholt did share his reaction later in an Instagram post.

“When the President says you’re a handsome man, who am I to argue with him?” the Alabama congressman said.

Of the meeting itself, Aderholt wrote, “[S]everal of my colleagues and I met with President Trump on improving our trade agreements with other nations. This is a bipartisan issue where I believe we can make a real difference.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

Decatur bans vaping in public places

A north Alabama city has voted to ban the smoking of electronic cigarettes, also known as vaping, in public places such as restaurants and bars.

The Decatur Daily reports that the Decatur City Council voted 4-1 to add e-cigarettes to the city’s smoking ordinance.

The ordinance bans smoking inside public places, including bars, restaurants and most retail stores.

It is also not allowed within 10 feet (3 meters) of any entrance.

The change is effective immediately.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

