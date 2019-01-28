Alabama men rescue neighbor from death by fire

The fire department of Eclectic, Alabama, says two men rescued their neighbor from a burning house.

AL.com reports the neighbor suffered severe injuries in the Saturday fire and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.Fire Department Lt. Andrew Wood says “it is almost certain” that the neighbor would have died if not for Tyler McLeod and Joshua Donahey.

Firefighters responding to the fire early Saturday morning were told by witnesses that McLeod and Donahey had rushed into the fire to save the neighbor’s dog.

Witnesses say the men then realized that someone was still in the home and rescued the neighbor.

The cause of the fire that destroyed at least half the home was still under investigation as of Sunday night.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

