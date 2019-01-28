Watch: Trump compliments Robert Aderholt as ‘a handsome man’

During a high-level White House meeting on tariffs last week, President Donald Trump added some levity to the proceedings with a trademark off-the-cuff remark about Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4), who was sitting next to the president.

As the president was holding a poster with examples of non-reciprocal tariffs for the attendees to see, he stopped himself and turned to Aderholt.

“I don’t want to cover you up, you’re such a good looking guy,” Trump said.

Turning to the cameras in the room, the president added, “Robert is a handsome man. I don’t want to cover him up.”

While there was not anything to be done in the meeting but smile as Trump rolled right into talking about Chinese automobile tariffs, Aderholt did share his reaction later in an Instagram post.

“When the President says you’re a handsome man, who am I to argue with him?” the Alabama congressman said.

Of the meeting itself, Aderholt wrote, “[S]everal of my colleagues and I met with President Trump on improving our trade agreements with other nations. This is a bipartisan issue where I believe we can make a real difference.”

