Alabama legislature passes constitutional amendment clarifying that only US citizens can vote — Issue heads to referendum of the people

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously gave final passage to SB 313, a constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) sponsored the bill, while State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) carried the bill on the House floor. State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) sponsored a companion piece of legislation and handled the legislation in a House committee two weeks ago.

SB 313 was unanimously passed by the Senate previously and will now appear on Alabama’s March 2020 primary ballot. The issue could help drive Republican turnout on an election date when President Donald Trump will be practically unopposed for his party’s nomination at the top of the ticket and the state’s contenders for U.S. Senate face off.

State Rep. Kirk Hatcher (D-Montgomery) in committee raised an objection to the bill, saying the constitution already achieves the legislation’s stated purpose. However, Mooney said there is ambiguity that needs to be clarified by state law, especially considering efforts by Democrats in states like California to allow non-citizens to vote.

In fact, no articles of the U.S. Constitution limit voting rights to citizens. Multiple amendments spell out the voting rights of U.S. citizens, but none of them explicitly exclude non-citizens, as explained here. Courts, however, have long held voting to be a “privilege” of citizenship.

The 15th Amendment reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The 19th Amendment establishes, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The 24th Amendment holds, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.”

The 26th Amendment also states, “The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of age.”

Mooney also explained how Alabama’s constitution leaves some ambiguity. Current laws states, “Every citizen of the United States” meeting certain requirements shall be able to vote.

SB 313 and HB 596 would change this language in the state constitution to read, “Only a citizen of the United States…”

Marsh and Mooney both told Yellowhammer News this should be an open-and-shut issue, but some Democrats across the country seem to want to make it a debate.

“All this bill does is affirm that to vote in Alabama elections, you have to be a resident of Alabama and a citizen of the United States. One citizen, one vote is something we hold sacred as Americans, and I don’t know anybody who disagrees with that,” Marsh said.

“Quite frankly, I don’t even know why there is any debate on this bill, but it seems as though liberals on the national level want to expand voting to non-citizens for political purposes and I want to make it clear that is not something we support,” he added.

Mooney emphasized, “This bill is just common sense: if you’re not an American citizen, you’re not gonna vote in Alabama. Period. I’m proud to have helped lead this fight for election integrity.”

Hatcher, during the committee meeting, said he did not understand the point of the bill. He added that he did not comprehend what the bill is “protecting.”

This comes after U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) last year refused to vote on a resolution opposing illegal immigrant voting in elections.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94 % of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

A man convicted of killing a country preacher during a 1991 robbery was put to death by lethal injection in Alabama on Thursday, weeks after he avoided another execution date amid disagreements between U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Christopher Lee Price, 46, became the second inmate put to death in Alabama in two weeks .

The execution was carried out at Holman prison, where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m.

Convicted in the killing of Bill Lynn, a north Alabama pastor slain by a sword and knife just days before Christmas, Price released a statement of apology through his attorney before the execution.

“A man is much more than his worst mistake,” he said while strapped to a gurney moments before the drugs began flowing.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement saying Price had to be punished.

“Finally, the loved ones of Pastor Lynn can feel at ease knowing that justice has been administered. I pray that, after all these years later, his family can feel a sense of peace and comfort,” she said.

Relatives of both Price and Lynn were among the witnesses as the inmate was put to death shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a final request for a stay.

The execution had been delayed by more than an hour while the state awaited the court’s decision, a prison official said.

Price lifted and lowered his head twice after the initial knockout drug began flowing, and his belly heaved five times.

He did not respond when an officer tested for consciousness by flicking his eyelashes and punching an arm.

The color soon began draining from his face as additional drugs flowed through an intravenous line, and the process was over within minutes.

A statement from Lynn’s family thanked friends and relatives for their support during a “long and difficult journey.”

“We are praying to finally have peace,” said the statement, read by a prison official.

Price sought a stay based on a challenge to the state’s method of using three drugs during lethal injections.

The nation’s high court, by a 5-4 vote, refused to halt the execution Thursday night.

The conservative majority did not give a reason for denying the stay.

Price had asked to instead die by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method Alabama has legally authorized but not developed.

His lawyers argued the method, which kills by depleting the body of oxygen, would be less painful than lethal injection.

Price was suing over Alabama’s execution practices, and the inmate’s attorneys contend the state rushed to execute him two weeks before the trial date.

State attorneys argued that Price was bringing up previously decided issues at the last minute just to seek a delay.

The inmate was set to be executed last month but the state death warrant expired at midnight before a divided U.S. Supreme Court lifted a stay that blocked the lethal injection.

The court subsequently released documents that showed its internal squabbling over the death penalty.

The Alabama Supreme Court then set a new execution date even though U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose of Mobile had scheduled a trial set for June 10 to hear Price’s challenge to Alabama’s lethal injection process.

In a dissent Thursday, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court should have delayed the execution until the trial could take place.

Court documents show Lynn, a Church of Christ minister in rural Fayette County, was at home with his wife Bessie assembling toys for grandchildren on Dec. 22, 1991, when the electricity failed.

He went outside to check on the power box, and the woman looked outside after hearing a noise to see a man dressed in black holding a sword above her husband.

The woman ran outside to find Lynn severely wounded, and she saw two men as she tried to start a van to flee.

She was beaten and robbed of money and her wedding rings despite pleas that she be allowed to keep the jewelry, court documents show.

According to an autopsy, Lynn was cut or stabbed more than 30 times.

Price was arrested several days later in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He admitted to participating in the robbery but blamed the actual killing on another man.

Kelvin Coleman pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison, while jurors convicted Price of capital murder and a judge sentenced him to death.

Earlier this month, Michael Brandon Samra was put to death by lethal injection for his capital murder conviction in a quadruple killing near Birmingham.

His lawyers did not cite any complaints with the process following the execution.

Alabama executed one other inmate this year in February.
Eight spellers were better than the dictionary.

They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them.

And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night.

The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.

They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.

Erin Howard is a 14-year-old Alabama native who has competed in the Scripps Spelling Bee in the past.

The words that Erin spelled during the evening session of the competition: tophet, tinaja, pallone, meerschaum, jindyworobak, zamacueca, godet, Komondor, tulisan, calembour, deixis.

Howard is an eighth grader at Gap Middle School in Huntsville.
7. Pill mill “drug dealer” gets 10 years

  • On Wednesday, a Montgomery nurse practitioner was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a federal judge for her involvement in the pill mill issue. She is one of more than a dozen charged in the case.
  • She was found guilty of unlawfully distributing fentanyl, oxycodone and methadone and health care fraud for billing insurance for unnecessary medical visits. The judge in the case said Lillian Akwuba “destroyed lives,” and added, “There are addicts out there whose lives have possibly been permanently affected because you wanted to make money.”

6. Being a victim is in for Democrats, even if you have to make it up

  • Just being gay doesn’t carry the status it used to for Democrats, so it appears the South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign may have been misrepresenting his husband’s family’s past for political gain, which Buttigieg’s brother-in-law says has led to death threats against him.
  • Rhyan Glezman is Chasten Buttigieg’s older brother. The campaign has claimed that Chasten left his family home and was rejected by his brothers for coming out as gay. Rhyan is saying that while he doesn’t agree with his brother’s lifestyle, the campaign has misrepresented how Chasten is viewed and treated by the family.

5. A big win for AG Steve Marshall 

  • On Thursday, the Alabama Senate passed a bill that would dramatically reform the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, and now the bill will go to the governor’s desk to be signed.
  • The bill was spearheaded by Attorney General Steve Marshall and will require that anyone convicted of a violent Class A felony serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole. The changes came on the heels of some high-profile crimes by recently-paroled violent offenders.

4. Tuberville is using the right playbook for the GOP primary 

  • While the national media is portraying attempts to change abortion law as giant electoral losers. former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has commented on the abortion ban in Alabama, saying, “I’m all for that, I’m pro-life.”
  • Tuberville went on to note the purpose of the bill being to challenge Roe v. Wade, and then added, “Again, you’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states in terms of trying to get this repealed back, in terms of making a different decision of what we have now.”

3. The Alabama legislature isn’t done yet 

  • It looks like one more day of work for legislators in Montgomery with talk of a lottery returning seeming out of place. State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) seems ready to close out the session with his remaking of the State School Board.
  • At the end of each session, legislators nominate bills for the “Shroud Award” which is given to the deadest bill. This year’s winner was a “regulating the use of biosolid fertilizer composed of treated human sewage” and the runner-up was the lottery proposed by which, “Some people claimed it was a paper lottery because it folded so easily.”

2. Trump would place a tariff on illegal immigrants if he could

  • Much to the chagrin of the media, stock market and his fellow Republicans, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare that he is putting in place a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, saying “[U]ntil such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.”
  • The tariff will start at 5% and increase “gradually until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.” If he follows through on this plan, it will be the most aggressive measure yet taken on this issue by a president who won an election by trumpeting stopping the influx of illegal immigrants across the southern border despite being stymied by Congress and the courts along the way.

1. Barr says Mueller chose not to do more

  • According to Attorney General William Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller could’ve reached a decision about whether or not President Donald Trump obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. Calls from Democrats who want impeachment over this continue to grow.
  • Barr further explained by saying, “The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office. But he could’ve reached a decision whether it was criminal activity, but he had his reasons for not doing it, which he explained.”

 

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama legislature had a busy Thursday, passing a slew of impactful bills on what is expected to be the penultimate day of the 2019 regular session.

One of the most emotional, bipartisan acts of the session came with the passage of State Rep. Adline Clarke’s (D-Mobile) pay equity bill, HB 225. On the Senate floor the previous day, State Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) surprised the chamber’s sponsor of the bill, State Sen. Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile), by introducing an amendment that strengthened the bill and changed its name to the “Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act” in honor the two sponsors.

This came after Figures on the floor expressed concern that the bill was going to die in the Senate. The chamber ended up passing the bill unanimously, following in the House’s footsteps in that regard.

On Thursday, the House concurred with the Senate amendment, sending the bill to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk. The governor quickly returned HB 225 to the legislature with a technical executive amendment, and – on the same day – both chambers concurred with the governor’s technical change, setting the landmark bill up to become law imminently.

Mississippi will now be the only state without a gender-based equal pay law. Clarke on Thursday said it was “a great day in Alabama.”

Read more about HB 225 here.

Alabama Literacy Act

State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) HB 388, known as the “Alabama Literacy Act,” passed the Senate as amended in a unanimous vote on Thursday.

The House then concurred with the Senate’s amended version, sending the transformative bill to the governor’s desk.

This bill would require third graders to pass a reading test before advancing to fourth grade.

If signed into law, the Alabama Literacy Act would go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year. The legislation also includes several initiatives intended to boost reading scores.

Read more about HB 388 here.

General Fund budget

Both chambers of the Alabama legislature on Thursday concurred with the conference committee’s report on the General Fund budget bill, HB 152, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk.

In a statement after the bill’s final passage, Ivey signaled her support for the budget, which featured a two percent raise for state employees.

“While remaining steadfast in our fiscally conservative approach, we have put forward a General Fund, which provides important funding that moves our state in a positive direction,” she said.

Core promises were kept in the General Fund budget, including Ivey’s State of the State pledge to return $35 million of annual “diversion” to roads and bridges that had been going to cover a shortfall in ALEA and court system funding.

The governor outlined, “Very importantly, we are wisely using our dollars to tackle some of our state’s major challenges. From areas of public safety to mental health, our state is making great strides. I am very proud that this year’s budget returns $35 million to our Road and Bridge Fund. I applaud General Fund Chairs Rep. Clouse and Sen. Albritton for their tremendous leadership on this legislation. The Alabama Legislature can be proud of this strong budget.”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) also released a statement upon final passage of the General Fund budget.

“I want to commend Sen. Albritton on passage of his first General Fund budget,” Marsh said. “Although this is usually a thankless job, Sen. Albritton did an excellent job of working with the General Fund Committee, Senators on the floor, colleagues in the House, as well as countless hours behind the scenes to ensure that this budget was fair to everyone in Alabama.”

“This is a budget that received bipartisan support and that all Senators can be proud of. Through conservative fiscal practices and living within our means we have been able to come out with a robust budget that provides funding for state agencies including more money to our corrections system to hire new officers, money to hire new state troopers, an increase to Mental Health and a sizable reserve for future budgets. I thank everybody for their diligent work,” he concluded.

The General Fund budget ended up covering all $35 million for CHIP, even though the governor had proposed this being funded through the Education Trust Fund (ETF).

Read more about HB 152 here.

The ETF budget bill is scheduled for conference committee at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and is expected to be approved by both chambers and then head to the governor’s desk that same day. The ETF budget and the package of SB’s 397 and 398 are the key outstanding items left before the legislature can adjourn sine die.

Civil asset forfeiture

State Sen. Arthur Orr’s (R-Decatur) SB 191 passed the House on Thursday, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

The final version of the legislation was a compromise, which has also been called a “watered down” substitute that Orr reached with stakeholders concerned the bill would hurt law enforcement’s ability to do their jobs.

If SB 191 becomes law, law enforcement agencies would still be able to civilly seize assets without a criminal conviction. However, the legislation does mandate that law enforcement agencies report how often they use civil actions to seize a person’s property when said person has not been convicted of a crime.

Orr has said the measure as passed is an “incremental” step and that he plans on reintroducing a bill to ban the practice of civil asset forfeiture again next year.

SB 191 passed unanimously in both chambers and brought hardline conservatives together with leftwing factions on policy in a rare circumstance.

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) joked that this bill even managed to bring him together with the SPLC, something he thought he would never say.

In a statement after SB 191’s final passage, Emily Early, staff attorney for SPLC Action Fund, applauded the legislature but agreed with Orr’s desire for a bill that goes further.

“A mandatory reporting system for civil asset forfeiture can help ensure the civil asset forfeiture law is not abused or used primarily to create revenue for the government,” Early said. “SB 191 recognizes the importance of the mandatory collection of information about civil forfeitures in reaching this goal, but does not go far enough in ending the abusive practice altogether.”

“While we applaud the efforts of our state legislators in taking this step towards protecting the property and due process rights of Alabamians across the state and urge Governor Ivey to sign SB 191 without delay, it’s not enough for the actors who profit from civil asset forfeiture to simply report what they take from Alabamians,” she added. “In future legislative sessions, we hope and expect that lawmakers will learn from the data provided through this new law and give Alabamians the necessary relief they deserve constitutionally by ensuring that a criminal conviction is required before any property is forfeited to the state.”

Will the Bible be back (kind of) in public schools?

State Sen. Tim Melson’s (R-Florence) SB 14, the bill to allow elective biblical literacy classes to be taught in public schools, received final passage by the legislature on Thursday.

The final version of the bill clarified that this proposed law is not only nondenominational, but that the legislation would not just allow the Christian Bible to be taught. The Torah and the Quran were both mentioned as other options allowed under the bill.

Local school districts would get the choice to offer these strictly elective classes, which would not be intended to be faith-based classes but instead be essentially historical in nature, allowing the “objective” study of religious texts, artifacts, monuments, symbols, etc.

Under the bill, school districts would not be mandated to offer the classes, nor would any student be forced to take one of the classes.

SB 14 also spells out, “A teacher of a course offered pursuant to this act may not endorse, favor, promote, disfavor, or show hostility toward any particular religion or nonreligious faith or religious perspective.”

Melson has one piece of hot-button legislation still pending, although it has become a “watered down version.” His medical marijuana bill was substituted in a House committee earlier this week to set up a commission to study the issue. The bill is still awaiting consideration on the House floor.

In case you missed it:

The legislature also gave final passage to HB 540 and HB 380 on Thursday. Both bills are expected to become law.

Additionally, the governor held a signing ceremony for two major broadband bills: SB 90 and HB 400.

This came after Ivey the day previous held a joint signing ceremony for some previously passed legislation, including HB 468, SB 147, HB 287, HB 479, HJR 91, SB 138 and HB 402.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

