Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama legislature gavels in for 2020 regular session on Tuesday — Here’s what to watch for 37 mins ago / News
University of Alabama to retire jersey of school’s first African-American scholarship athlete 13 hours ago / News
Byrne slams Beyoncé, Jay-Z for remaining seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl 14 hours ago / Politics
UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal 14 hours ago / News
Join us: ‘Yellowhammer Connection’ event series kicks off in Montgomery with 2020 legislative edition 15 hours ago / News
Report: Gadsden Goodyear plant lays off 105 workers 15 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Crosswhite, Peoples appointed to prestigious national innovation commission 17 hours ago / News
Doug Jones’ son says senator struggling to eat, sleep during impeachment trial 17 hours ago / News
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman honored during coin flip at Super Bowl 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jerry Carl releases second TV ad in AL-01, pledges to ‘end handouts for lawbreaking illegals’ 19 hours ago / News
Alabama Power Explorers Program inspires future engineers 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Need to reach Alabama decision-makers? Yellowhammer has you covered 20 hours ago / Sponsored
Pandemics and quarantines 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville: ‘God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble’ 23 hours ago / News
Research funding jumps 43 percent at the University of South Alabama 23 hours ago / News
Coleman continues to lead in AL-02 fundraising, Taylor hauls in over $210k 1 day ago / News
Jerry Carl takes big cash advantage into homestretch of AL-01 primary 1 day ago / News
Trump Super Bowl ad features former Alabama prisoner whose sentence he commuted 1 day ago / News
Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies 2 days ago / News
University of Alabama among Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2 days ago / News
37 mins ago

Alabama legislature gavels in for 2020 regular session on Tuesday — Here’s what to watch for

MONTGOMERY — The 2020 regular session of the Alabama legislature will gavel in at noon on Tuesday. While there is not an immediate item that will be resolved in the initial days of this session like the Rebuild Alabama Act was handled last year, many important issues will come up in the weeks ahead.

Some of these issues are more obvious than others. However, many of the most important agenda topics have largely been flying under the public radar.

Here is a quick rundown of what to watch for when your legislators come to town:

  • Criminal justice/corrections reform
    • Expect this to be a major focus of Governor Kay Ivey’s 2020 State of the State Address Tuesday evening (you can watch the address live on YellowhammerNews.com starting at 6:00 p.m. CST).
    • The governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy last week released its recommendations, which generally covered “(1) proposals related to operations of the Department of Corrections; (2) proposals related to sentencing laws; and (3) proposals related to reducing recidivism.”
    • There is admittedly the least amount of consensus on sentencing reforms, but there should broadly be significant bipartisan support for many of the recommendations made across the board.
    • ICYMI: The study group’s chair, former Associate Justice Champ Lyons, has hailed the batch of recommendations in an op-ed.
    • Bottom line: this is an urgent issue. The can has been kicked to the end of the road, and the ball is in the legislature’s court. They can either choose to fix an Alabama problem with Alabama solutions or let the federal government take over the state’s corrections system.
    • Remember: while the governor/ADOC are moving forward with their plan to lease three new privately built prisons, there are influential Democrats in the legislature who have expressed strong objections to this prison construction plan. This is not a part of the study group’s recommendations and would not come before the legislature in its current form, however construction will be a part of the debate — and potentially negotiations — in the legislature nonetheless.
  • Healthcare
    • Another one of Ivey’s stated points of emphasis during her State of the State will be healthcare, including mental healthcare.
    • One thing to note: the Birmingham Business Alliance has listed Medicaid expansion as one of its top 2020 legislative priorities. While this is politically dead on arrival when handcuffed to the Affordable Care Act, be on the lookout to see if expansion is proposed in different nomenclature.
    • The legislature will be undertaking several top issues that are, at the end of the day, heavily intertwined. Mental healthcare and criminal justice reform are obvious examples. But general healthcare and continued economic growth can go hand-in-hand, too. As Alabama struggles to meet its goal of 500,000 skilled workers by 2025, one argument to watch for is that quality of life issues like healthcare need to be addressed in order for the state to recruit the labor force needed to compete in the 21st century economy.
    • Ivey has not been shy on taking on tough issues; could healthcare be the next example?
  • Education reform
    • The 2019 regular session saw two historic pieces of education legislation pass in State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) Alabama Literacy Act and SB 397, which is up for referendum on March 3.
    • This is broadly a bipartisan area of focus, and you can expect several important pieces of legislation related to workforce development and continuing to overhaul Alabama’s broken k-12 public education system.
    • However, one point of possible conflict, as always, boils when school choice comes up. AEA has worked hard in the last two election cycles to win influence in the Republican legislative caucuses, with some positive results. School choice expansion — otherwise known as education accessibility expansion — legislation is coming this session, and it could be the first test of how conservative many members really are when it comes to education issues.
  • Economic development
    • There is a slew of legislative proposals that will be made to keep Alabama’s record-breaking economy growing.
    • Just to name a few…
    • The Alabama Jobs Act is set to sunset on December 31, so action is needed this session to extend the job-creating incentives authorized by the act. This is considered a must among the state’s business community.
    • Same deal for the Growing Alabama Tax Credit, except the looming sunset date is September 30.
    • Similarly, the Historic Preservation Tax Credits will sunset come 2022. Rather than an extension request here, there will likely be a strong push to make these incentivizes permanent rather than on a sunset-basis.
    • Child Care Tax Credits… this is one of those “quality of life” issues foreshadowed earlier in this piece. Expect power players in the state’s business community to push for legislation to be passed this session establishing these credits in the state tax structure. The Trump Administration has made supporting these credits a major priority on the federal level, so this should be a bipartisan issue if/when it comes before the Alabama Legislature.
  • Lottery/gambling
    • These two items are, as always, connected. This is even truer this time around considering the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ landmark plan that would put over one billion dollars in the State’s coffers.
    • Yellowhammer News recently sat down with tribal vice chair Robbie McGhee about the historic proposal. Be on the lookout in the coming days for more on that comprehensive interview.
    • State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) has proposed an enticing lottery bill. Read about that here.
  • Fight on the horizon
    • Last year, it was broadband legislation.
    • This time, it could very well be small cell legislation that becomes the hot-button, insider battle on Goat Hill.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News & covers the Ala. Legislature. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

University of Alabama to retire jersey of school’s first African-American scholarship athlete

The University of Alabama on Monday announced that a jersey retirement ceremony will soon be held for the first African American scholarship athlete in the school’s history.

Fifty years ago, Wendell Hudson stepped foot on UA’s campus, breaking down a longstanding barrier and helping to open doors for generations of Bama students to come. To honor him and this legacy, Alabama Athletics will welcome back Hudson on Saturday, February 15 and hold a halftime recognition and jersey retirement at the men’s basketball game versus LSU.

While the number 20 will remain in circulation, Hudson’s jersey will become the first ever to be retired by Alabama Athletics.

333
Keep reading 333 WORDS

Additionally, a men’s basketball scholarship has been endowed by a generous donor in Hudson’s honor and student-athlete uniforms will be adorned by a “WH” patch for the remainder of the winter and spring sport seasons.

According to the university’s athletics department, Hudson was “[n]ot only a trailblazer off the court… [but] made his mark on the court and remains one of the most decorated student-athletes in Crimson Tide men’s basketball history.”

He was recruited by the late C.M. Newton after a stellar prep career at Parker High School in Birmingham and went on to become a member of the freshman team at Alabama during the 1969-70 season before joining the varsity ranks for the next three years. For his career, Hudson recorded 1,768 points and 1,197 rebounds total over his 93 games played, averaging 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per contest.

In 1973, he was named a Helms Foundation First Team and Converse First Team All-American after averaging 20.7 points and 12.1 rebounds as a senior. That same season, he became Alabama’s first Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring. Hudson helped the Tide secure a second-place finish in the SEC and make its first postseason appearance in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the NIT.

After his collegiate career, Hudson was selected in the second round of the 1973 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls and also played for the ABA’s Memphis Tams. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and was honored as an SEC Legend in 2000. Hudson was also recognized in 2000 by the University of Alabama with its Paul W. Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award, which recognizes former athletes for outstanding accomplishments since leaving UA’s campus.

Monday’s announcement came on the first business day of Black History Month. The University of Alabama was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best employers when it comes to diversity.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

Byrne slams Beyoncé, Jay-Z for remaining seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl

During Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami, famed entertainers and celebrity couple Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z both remained seated during the National Anthem. This has drawn the ire of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Byrne contrasted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s snub of the anthem with the 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman who delivered the coin to the referee on the field for the coin toss before the big game.

“Last night during the Super Bowl, we saw our nation’s cultural divide right before our eyes,” Byrne lamented.

189
Keep reading 189 WORDS

“We honored members of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots from right here in Alabama who fought in World War II,” he outlined. “And we also saw entitled celebrities, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, use the Super Bowl to dishonor our country and all those who served by refusing to stand during our National Anthem.”

Byrne concluded, “We have to ask ourselves: what kind of nation do we want to be? A nation that honors American patriots, or one that celebrates the dishonorable, anti-America trend that disrespects those who have served and fought to protect our values? These celebrities and entitled athletes are too self-absorbed to recognize how fortunate they are to live in America, let alone honor our war heroes during the National Anthem.”

Byrne is a U.S. Senate candidate competing for the Republican nomination during Alabama’s March 3 primary. He, along with fellow candidate and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, previously has criticized kneeling during the National Anthem in one of his video advertisements during the campaign cycle.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal

Dr. Herb Chen, the head of surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), was announced as the next editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery in recent days.

Publications like the American Journal of Surgery are significant within the scientific community. They showcase new work and techniques employed by scientists across the country. The work published there can affect how fields of study evolve and progress.

Chen will not be the first UAB doctor to serve as the editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery when he assumes the role in April. Dr. Kirby Bland has held the position since 2005.

117
Keep reading 117 WORDS

According to the publication’s webpage, it is the official publication of:

The Southwestern Surgical Congress;
The North Pacific Surgical Association;
The Association for Surgical Education;
The Association of Women Surgeons;
Midwest Surgical Association;
and The Society of Black Academic Surgeons (SBAS).

The publication is aimed at an audience of doctors who perform “abdominal, cancer, vascular, head and neck, breast, colorectal, and other forms of surgery.”

The American Journal of Surgery is published by the company Elsevier.

Elsevier’s senior publisher, Allan Ross, said, “We believe Dr. Chen is the perfect choice to lead AJS and brings with him a new vision and fresh perspectives on academic surgery.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
15 hours ago

Join us: ‘Yellowhammer Connection’ event series kicks off in Montgomery with 2020 legislative edition

Join the Yellowhammer News team on Wednesday, February 19, for a “Yellowhammer Connection” event in Montgomery. The gathering will offer a reception followed by a live interview with Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The discussion will be moderated by Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe and will cover issues surrounding this year’s Alabama legislative session.

The event will take place at the Alabama Association of Realtors, 522 Washington Avenue, and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking opportunity followed by the moderated interview and questions from the audience.

71
Keep reading 71 WORDS

After the successful launch of a multi-location event series last year, Yellowhammer has expanded the series for 2020.  The series is re-branded as Yellowhammer Connection and will include topics, speakers and guests in various locations across the state. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to create state-wide connections on topics that matter to Alabama.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2020 calendar year or email Event@yellowhammernews.com for more information.

Show less
15 hours ago

Report: Gadsden Goodyear plant lays off 105 workers

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Gadsden plant on Friday laid off 105 workers, according to a local media report.

The Gadsden Times reported that the plant’s workforce is now down to 411 total employees. Per United Steelworkers Local 12 president Mickey Williams, the plant is only producing 2,000 tires per day now. This is down from approximately 17,000 tires per day this time in 2019.

Williams also referred to the latest layoffs as a surprise. He advised that those laid off will get union-negotiated sub pay and sub benefits. This comes after 740 Goodyear employees in December took voluntary buyouts offered by the company.

Barbara Hatala, Goodyear’s Americas operations and non-wired communications manager, told The Gadsden Times in an email, “The Goodyear-Gadsden plant is rightsizing staffing levels to accommodate an adjusted production schedule, following recent voluntary buyouts for union associates.”

119
Keep reading 119 WORDS

There are reportedly 393 protected union employees left working at the plant. The current contract between the union and the company ensures that the plant will be in operation through at least 2022.

While Williams does not know what Goodyear has in plan for the Gadsden plant moving forward, he did express hope that production could once again be increased, which would in turn likely lead to an increase in labor force.

“We’re not a distressed plant,” Williams told The Gadsden Times. “There nothing to prevent the company from putting in a ticket [for increased production].”

“There’s nothing to stop them from turning it around,” he added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less