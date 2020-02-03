Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

University of Alabama to retire jersey of school’s first African American scholarship athlete 5 hours ago / News
Byrne slams Beyoncé, Jay-Z for remaining seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl 5 hours ago / Politics
UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal 5 hours ago / News
Join us: ‘Yellowhammer Connection’ event series kicks off in Montgomery with 2020 legislative edition 6 hours ago / News
Report: Gadsden Goodyear plant lays off 105 workers 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Crosswhite, Peoples appointed to prestigious national innovation commission 8 hours ago / News
Doug Jones’ son says senator struggling to eat, sleep during impeachment trial 8 hours ago / News
100-year-old Tuskegee Airman honored during coin flip at Super Bowl 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jerry Carl releases second TV ad in AL-01, pledges to ‘end handouts for lawbreaking illegals’ 10 hours ago / News
Alabama Power Explorers Program inspires future engineers 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Need to reach Alabama decision-makers? Yellowhammer has you covered 11 hours ago / Sponsored
Pandemics and quarantines 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville: ‘God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble’ 14 hours ago / News
Research funding jumps 43 percent at the University of South Alabama 14 hours ago / News
Coleman continues to lead in AL-02 fundraising, Taylor hauls in over $210k 15 hours ago / News
Jerry Carl takes big cash advantage into homestretch of AL-01 primary 16 hours ago / News
Trump Super Bowl ad features former Alabama prisoner whose sentence he commuted 24 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama among Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 1 day ago / News
ACCA’s Brasfield calls for legislature to work to allow state inmates to be housed at county jails if needed on a short-term basis 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama to retire jersey of school’s first African American scholarship athlete

The University of Alabama on Monday announced that a jersey retirement ceremony will soon be held for the first African American scholarship athlete in the school’s history.

Fifty years ago, Wendell Hudson stepped foot on UA’s campus, breaking down a longstanding barrier and helping to open doors for generations of Bama students to come. To honor him and this legacy, Alabama Athletics will welcome back Hudson on Saturday, February 15 and hold a halftime recognition and jersey retirement at the men’s basketball game versus LSU.

While the number 20 will remain in circulation, Hudson’s jersey will become the first ever to be retired by Alabama Athletics.

Additionally, a men’s basketball scholarship has been endowed by a generous donor in Hudson’s honor and student-athlete uniforms will be adorned by a “WH” patch for the remainder of the winter and spring sport seasons.

According to the university’s athletics department, Hudson was “[n]ot only a trailblazer off the court… [but] made his mark on the court and remains one of the most decorated student-athletes in Crimson Tide men’s basketball history.”

He was recruited by the late C.M. Newton after a stellar prep career at Parker High School in Birmingham and went on to become a member of the freshman team at Alabama during the 1969-70 season before joining the varsity ranks for the next three years. For his career, Hudson recorded 1,768 points and 1,197 rebounds total over his 93 games played, averaging 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per contest.

In 1973, he was named a Helms Foundation First Team and Converse First Team All-American after averaging 20.7 points and 12.1 rebounds as a senior. That same season, he became Alabama’s first Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring. Hudson helped the Tide secure a second-place finish in the SEC and make its first postseason appearance in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the NIT.

After his collegiate career, Hudson was selected in the second round of the 1973 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls and also played for the ABA’s Memphis Tams. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and was honored as an SEC Legend in 2000. Hudson was also recognized in 2000 by the University of Alabama with its Paul W. Bryant Alumni-Athlete Award, which recognizes former athletes for outstanding accomplishments since leaving UA’s campus.

Monday’s announcement came on the first business day of Black History Month. The University of Alabama was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best employers when it comes to diversity.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne slams Beyoncé, Jay-Z for remaining seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl

During Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami, famed entertainers and celebrity couple Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z both remained seated during the National Anthem. This has drawn the ire of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Byrne contrasted Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s snub of the anthem with the 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman who delivered the coin to the referee on the field for the coin toss before the big game.

“Last night during the Super Bowl, we saw our nation’s cultural divide right before our eyes,” Byrne lamented.

“We honored members of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots from right here in Alabama who fought in World War II,” he outlined. “And we also saw entitled celebrities, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, use the Super Bowl to dishonor our country and all those who served by refusing to stand during our National Anthem.”

Byrne concluded, “We have to ask ourselves: what kind of nation do we want to be? A nation that honors American patriots, or one that celebrates the dishonorable, anti-America trend that disrespects those who have served and fought to protect our values? These celebrities and entitled athletes are too self-absorbed to recognize how fortunate they are to live in America, let alone honor our war heroes during the National Anthem.”

Byrne is a U.S. Senate candidate competing for the Republican nomination during Alabama’s March 3 primary. He, along with fellow candidate and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, previously has criticized kneeling during the National Anthem in one of his video advertisements during the campaign cycle.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal

Dr. Herb Chen, the head of surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), was announced as the next editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery in recent days.

Publications like the American Journal of Surgery are significant within the scientific community. They showcase new work and techniques employed by scientists across the country. The work published there can affect how fields of study evolve and progress.

Chen will not be the first UAB doctor to serve as the editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Surgery when he assumes the role in April. Dr. Kirby Bland has held the position since 2005.

According to the publication’s webpage, it is the official publication of:

The Southwestern Surgical Congress;
The North Pacific Surgical Association;
The Association for Surgical Education;
The Association of Women Surgeons;
Midwest Surgical Association;
and The Society of Black Academic Surgeons (SBAS).

The publication is aimed at an audience of doctors who perform “abdominal, cancer, vascular, head and neck, breast, colorectal, and other forms of surgery.”

The American Journal of Surgery is published by the company Elsevier.

Elsevier’s senior publisher, Allan Ross, said, “We believe Dr. Chen is the perfect choice to lead AJS and brings with him a new vision and fresh perspectives on academic surgery.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Join us: ‘Yellowhammer Connection’ event series kicks off in Montgomery with 2020 legislative edition

Join the Yellowhammer News team on Wednesday, February 19, for a “Yellowhammer Connection” event in Montgomery. The gathering will offer a reception followed by a live interview with Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The discussion will be moderated by Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe and will cover issues surrounding this year’s Alabama legislative session.

The event will take place at the Alabama Association of Realtors, 522 Washington Avenue, and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking opportunity followed by the moderated interview and questions from the audience.

After the successful launch of a multi-location event series last year, Yellowhammer has expanded the series for 2020.  The series is re-branded as Yellowhammer Connection and will include topics, speakers and guests in various locations across the state. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to create state-wide connections on topics that matter to Alabama.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2020 calendar year or email Event@yellowhammernews.com for more information.

Report: Gadsden Goodyear plant lays off 105 workers

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Gadsden plant on Friday laid off 105 workers, according to a local media report.

The Gadsden Times reported that the plant’s workforce is now down to 411 total employees. Per United Steelworkers Local 12 president Mickey Williams, the plant is only producing 2,000 tires per day now. This is down from approximately 17,000 tires per day this time in 2019.

Williams also referred to the latest layoffs as a surprise. He advised that those laid off will get union-negotiated sub pay and sub benefits. This comes after 740 Goodyear employees in December took voluntary buyouts offered by the company.

Barbara Hatala, Goodyear’s Americas operations and non-wired communications manager, told The Gadsden Times in an email, “The Goodyear-Gadsden plant is rightsizing staffing levels to accommodate an adjusted production schedule, following recent voluntary buyouts for union associates.”

There are reportedly 393 protected union employees left working at the plant. The current contract between the union and the company ensures that the plant will be in operation through at least 2022.

While Williams does not know what Goodyear has in plan for the Gadsden plant moving forward, he did express hope that production could once again be increased, which would in turn likely lead to an increase in labor force.

“We’re not a distressed plant,” Williams told The Gadsden Times. “There nothing to prevent the company from putting in a ticket [for increased production].”

“There’s nothing to stop them from turning it around,” he added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Power’s Crosswhite, Peoples appointed to prestigious national innovation commission

Mark Crosswhite — the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Alabama Power Company — has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Council on Competitiveness and commissioner on the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.

The company announced the appointments in a release on Monday.

The commission is a multiyear flagship effort developing the United States’ innovation ecosystem through research ventures, partnerships, public policy and advocacy to address our nation’s global economic competitiveness.

Crosswhite joins more than 35 distinguished leaders from across the country, including CEOs of major corporations, university presidents, national labor organization leaders and national laboratory directors, to develop policy recommendations and private sector actions to bolster America’s investments in talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure.

“Alabama Power has focused on innovation from its very beginning. Our predecessors used advanced technology to build dams and an electric network to provide electricity to our state. Technology advancements continue to enable us to better serve our customers today,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I’m honored to work alongside the accomplished leaders on the commission to identify opportunities to grow our nation’s economy through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Crosswhite in 2019 was named as an inaugural member of the Yellowhammer 15 and recently wrapped up his impressive chairmanship of the Business Council of Alabama.

RELATED: Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

Alabama Power on Monday also announced that Jeff Peoples, the company’s senior vice president of employee services & labor relations, has been named to the commission’s advisory committee. He will reportedly partner with other national leaders to provide strategic oversight of recommendations to the commission, prioritizing the delivery of measurable and actionable outcomes.

“Addressing the challenges facing innovation in the U.S. and developing a workforce prepared for future jobs is essential for economic growth. This work aligns with Alabama Power’s focus on building economic and workforce development partnerships that strengthen communities and elevate Alabama,” Peoples stated. “The work of the commission is a catalyst for the U.S. to be more competitive internationally.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

