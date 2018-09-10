Alabama lawmakers unite to endorse Port of Mobile project

In a bipartisan and bicameral effort, the Alabama congressional delegation endorsed the modernization of the Mobile Harbor Federal Navigation Channel, one of the largest development projects in the Yellowhammer state.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) led the delegation and offered his support for the project.

“The deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile will provide economic development opportunities throughout the entire state of Alabama,” said Senator Shelby in a statement. “This project will create an avenue for exponential growth by facilitating and expanding commerce in the state. I look forward to continuing our work with the Corps as we strive to improve the safety and efficiency of the Port in an increasingly global marketplace.”

Newly elected Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) also joined in expressing his concern for the modernization of the Port of Mobile.

“Alabama is a trade state and the modernization of the Port of Mobile is key to our economic future,” Senator Jones said in a news release. “I’m proud to join Senator Shelby and my colleagues in fighting for Alabama farmers and businesses and supporting their efforts to secure new opportunities brought by a wider, deeper port. This is an important step forward in our efforts to maximize the competitive advantage of Alabama’s farmers, shippers, and manufacturers.”

In addition to Senator Shelby and Senator Jones, U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) also signed the letter.

“The Port of Mobile is critical to Southwest Alabama, but it plays just as important a role throughout the rest of our state. The deepening and widening project will greatly expand the capabilities at the Port and the overall economic potential – meaning a win for all of us. I appreciate the work Senator Shelby and our Alabama delegation has put in to move the project forward, and I will continue working with stakeholders at all levels to ensure the project remains on track,” said Representative Byrne.

The Alabama lawmakers shared their comments with the Mobile District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of the Tentatively Selected Plan identified in the Draft Mobile Harbor, Mobile, Alabama Integrated General Reevaluation Report with Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

