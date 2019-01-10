Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Prominent tea party activist named Alabama Eagle Forum executive director 41 mins ago / News
Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day to be held Friday 2 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks cosponsors seven new border security bills 2 hours ago / National Politics
Byrne introduces bill to pay Coast Guard members, retirees during shutdown 3 hours ago / National Politics
Alabama House GOP caucus unanimously approves resolution urging AHSAA to reinstate Maori Davenport 4 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘somewhat nutty,’ ‘has a low respect’ in DC by GOP and Dems 5 hours ago / National Politics
Speaker Mac McCutcheon on gas tax, infrastructure: ‘It’s a shame’ we have not addressed the issue in over 25 years 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump walks out of meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, Democrat ‘false flag’ operations didn’t stop in Alabama in 2017, Alabama congressmen support Trump on the border and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Airbus hiring 600 new employees for Mobile manufacturing facility 7 hours ago / News
Tucker Carlson: ‘Jeff Sessions was the single-most impressive member of the Senate’ 8 hours ago / News
Alabama’s federal employees affected by shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits 9 hours ago / National Politics
Red Tail Scholarship Foundation honors legacy of Tuskegee Airmen 21 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Shelby selected to first full term as powerful appropriations chair 21 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee assignments announced 22 hours ago / News
Marsh: Washington politicians toy with American security 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Mo Brooks: Border security fight about trying to ‘prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans each year’ 23 hours ago / News
Byrne writes letter to Trump praising border security speech 23 hours ago / National Politics
Gulf State Park named Alabama’s Attraction of the Year 24 hours ago / News
Cliff Sims to embark on high-profile Team of Vipers media tour 1 day ago / National Politics
BP approves expansion of Gulf oil project 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day to be held Friday

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is sponsoring the fifth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Friday. This daylong initiative seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking in the Yellowhammer State.

The task force is also asking Alabama mayors to sign proclamations throughout January in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Radio, television and printed media coverage across the state will help educate citizens about human trafficking in Alabama, raise awareness about human trafficking, outline victim identifiers and explain how to report potential human trafficking situations.

The purpose and agenda of the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force include the following:

1. To combat all aspects of human trafficking, including sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
2. To pursue a comprehensive response to crimes of human trafficking.
3. To coordinate strategies to provide necessary services for victims of human trafficking.
4. To focus prevention efforts to end the demand for human trafficking and create
awareness through education and community initiatives.
5. To develop legislation to prevent, intervene, and treat human trafficking.

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force was established in 2014 and meets quarterly at the Alabama State House. Meetings are open to the public.

You can follow along with the task force’s ongoing efforts on Facebook and Twitter.

Friday will pave the way for the Alabama Human Trafficking Summit to be held on Friday, February 8 in Montgomery. Additional details about the summit can be found here.

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force wants the public to be aware of the facts surrounding the issue, including the following:

• Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world (second only to drug trafficking).
• There are 27 million slaves in the world today—more than at any other time in the history of the world.
• It is estimated that 600,000 to 800,000 victims are trafficked in the U.S. every year.
• Approximately $150 billion is generated worldwide through trafficking activities annually.
• The average age of a human trafficking victim is 12 years old.
• Although 79% of all sex trafficking victims are female, the number of
males being sexually exploited is rapidly rising.
• Within the first 48 hours of leaving home, one-third of runaway youths become the victims of human trafficking.
• I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are major corridors for human trafficking. I-20 has been identified as the “super highway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama and along the Gulf Coast where Alabama children travel for Spring Break every year.
• Huntsville sits in the middle of six human trafficking “hot spots:” Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Atlanta and Birmingham. This is one of many trafficking “circuits” across the United States.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

41 mins ago

Prominent tea party activist named Alabama Eagle Forum executive director

On Thursday, Eagle Forum of Alabama President Eunie Smith and Foundation President Jim Cooper announced Becky Gerritson as the conservative organization’s new executive director.

Gerritson has been a prominent activist in the state since founding the Wetumpka Tea Party in 2009. In 2016, Gerritson received Heritage Action Sentinel’s Firewall for Freedom Award. She was also named in Yellowhammer Multimedia’s 2017 regional Power and Influence List.

The tea party leader even gained national acclaim for her testimony before Congress after Obama’s IRS unfairly targeted the Wetumpka Tea Party and other organizations for their conservative beliefs. She has been lauded by conservative figures across the country, including Rush Limbaugh and Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

“It is an honor to welcome Becky Gerritson as our Executive Director,” Smith said in a press release. “Becky is an effective conservative leader with a long history of championing the values that Eagle Forum exists to preserve. I have every confidence in Becky’s leadership abilities, and I believe that as Eagle Forum of Alabama Executive Director she will continue to be a bold and respected voice of conviction, principle, and informed policy in Alabama.”

260
Keep reading 260 WORDS

Gerritson was a Republican candidate for Congress in Alabama’s Second Congressional District in 2016, losing to Congresswoman Martha Roby in the primary by a margin of 66 percent to 27 percent.

“Eagle Forum has been an influential powerhouse of principled conservative thought and grassroots activism for decades,” Gerritson outlined. “I am thrilled to be on the leadership team of this incredible organization. As Alabama moves into 2019 and beyond, it is crucial that our principled conservative voice be stronger and more compelling than ever. I look forward to continuing the fight for our future and our republic with Eagle Forum of Alabama.”

Eagle Forum is a national organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly in 1972. Before passing away in 2016, Schlafly endorsed and praised Gerritson.

“Becky Gerritson is a proven leader. She understands that sound governance doesn’t mean just passing bills that the president will sign, as the current Congress continues to do,” Schlafly outlined. “She knows that sound governance means upholding and defending the Constitution, protecting the security of the American people, and defending the values that have made our country great.”

“Her dedication and passion for the conservative cause has been seen not only by Alabamians but by the nation as she has fearlessly and tirelessly fought against the progressive agenda and big government,” Schlafly added.

The stated mission of Eagle Forum of Alabama is to equip and activate citizens with timely information from a conservative, constitutional point of view on public policy issues that affect the family.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Mo Brooks cosponsors seven new border security bills

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Thursday announced cosponsorship of seven border security bills at the outset of the newly convened 116th Congress, saying, “I put the interests of Americans above those of illegal aliens.”

An overview of federal crime data provided by Brooks’ office showed that roughly 117,500 illegal aliens are arrested for crimes committed on American soil each year. This includes approximately 2,000 homicides, 50,000 physical assaults and 15,000 sex crimes by illegal aliens each year.

Brooks’ office also noted that approximately 15,000 Americans die each year from heroin drug overdoses, with 90 percent of all heroin reaching America via its “porous” southern border. The heroin is often transported by drug cartels and illegal aliens acting as their “mules.”

In a press release, Brooks said, “I put the interests of Americans above those of illegal aliens. Countless Americans have been killed or otherwise victimized by illegal alien crimes. In addition to the murders, vehicular homicides, and deaths from overdoses on drugs from Mexico, illegal aliens take job opportunities from, and suppress the wages of, American workers.”

945
Keep reading 945 WORDS

“Worse yet, illegal aliens cost American taxpayers an estimated $116 billion per year in welfare and other costs. America’s immigration system is badly broken. I support sweeping policy reforms that put Americans first and stop the carnage wrought against Americans by illegal alien crime,” he added.

H.R. 32 by Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-8), the “Buy a Brick, Build the Wall Act,” would allow the Secretary of the Treasury to accept public donations to fund the construction of a barrier on the border between the United States and Mexico.

H.R. 85 by Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-5), the “Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act,” would establish a separate account in the Treasury to hold deposits to be used to secure the southern border of the United States.

About H.R. 32 and H.R. 85, Brooks commented, “The United States averages a staggering 60,000 illegal border crossings per month. This foreign invasion must stop! I support building the border wall by any means necessary because, historically, walls have been proven to work! I have cosponsored H.R. 32 to help fund a border wall by allowing the United States Treasury to accept donations from the public for border wall construction and cosponsored H.R. 85 to help fund the border wall by diverting $2,000 per illegal alien from foreign aid otherwise paid to an illegal alien’s home country.”

H.R. 74, also by Biggs, known as “Grant’s Law,” statutorily ends “Catch and Release” illegal aliens even when an illegal alien has been apprehended for certain enumerated crimes.

Regarding H.R. 74, Brooks outlined, “In January of 2015, American Grant Ronnenbeck was brutally murdered at a Mesa, Arizona convenience store by an illegal alien who was already a convicted felon and free on bond while facing deportation. If it weren’t for the Obama Administration’s Catch and Release policy, Grant Ronnenbeck would be alive today. H.R. 74 ends the practice of catch and release for known, dangerous illegal aliens.”

H.R. 140 by Congressman Steve King (IA-4), the “Birthright Citizenship Act,” amends Section 301 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify those classes of individuals born in the United States who are nationals and citizens of the United States at birth.

About H.R. 140, Brooks said, “According to the Pew Research Center, about 6% of all births in the United States (250,000 births a year) are to illegal aliens. Absurdly, those children born to illegal aliens in the United States are automatically granted United States citizenship.”

“What’s worse, through chain migration, the parents of citizens are able to gain legal status and eventually become naturalized citizens themselves,” he continued. “Illegal aliens broke our laws when they came here and at the very least should not be rewarded for their crimes with citizenship.”

“I have cosponsored H.R. 140, the Birthright Citizenship Act, so the children of illegal aliens born in the United States will not automatically be given citizenship, thereby discouraging illegal alien adults from breaking American laws solely for the purpose of giving birth to a child that, in turn, becomes the anchor that allows illegal aliens to stay in America and, thus, be rewarded for their illegal conduct,” Brooks explained.

H.R. 147 by Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-3), the “Visa Overstay Enforcement Act,” amends “The Immigration and Nationality Act” to penalize aliens who overstay their visas.

On H.R. 147, Brooks advised, “According to the Department of Homeland Security, there were more than 700,000 visa overstays in Fiscal Year 2017. Once a non-citizen’s visa expires they become an illegal alien and should face stiff penalties for illegally remaining in America. I have cosponsored H.R. 147 that allows stiffer fines and imprisonment for repeat offenders.”

H.R. 153 by Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-3), the “Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Act,” prohibits the receipt of federal financial assistance by sanctuary cities.

Regarding H.R. 153, Brooks outlined, “Sanctuary cities endanger American lives by encouraging and shielding illegal alien conduct. For example, Kate Steinle was killed in sanctuary city San Francisco by an illegal alien who had been previously deported five times. The federal government should use every arrow in its quiver to combat sanctuary policies which thumb their nose at immigration law enforcement. I am proud to cosponsor H.R. 153 to prohibit federal funds from going to sanctuary cities.”

H.R. 250 by Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42), the “Legal Workforce Act,” amends “The Immigration and Nationality Act” to make mandatory and permanent requirements relating to use of an electronic employment eligibility verification system.

About H.R. 250, Brooks said, “In addition to America’s expensive welfare system, another major enticement for illegal aliens to violate our laws is the prospect of a job. I have cosponsored H.R. 250, which makes the E-Verify program mandatory for all United States employers. If illegal aliens cannot get a job in America, they are less likely to illegally come here in the first place and much more likely to voluntarily deport themselves back to their home countries.”

For Brooks, this issue is a “crisis” – which is why he is putting so much emphasis on these bills.

Brooks concluded, “Few issues in Washington are more important to maintaining America’s national security and sovereignty than border security. A country without a border is no country at all. I will vote for and support border security bills that put American citizens first and oppose open-borders bills that favor amnesty and encourage more illegal entry into America.”

This came the day after Brooks made a speech on the House floor on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Byrne introduces bill to pay Coast Guard members, retirees during shutdown

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) Thursday announced legislation to ensure members of the Coast Guard and Coast Guard retirees are paid during the current partial government shutdown.

H.R. 374, known as the “Always Ready Act,” was formally introduced by Byrne on Wednesday and provides funding for active members of the Coast Guard and Coast Guard retirees. Byrne represents coastal Alabama and the Port of Mobile in Congress.

In a statement, Byrne said, “I’m proud of the strong Coast Guard presence we have in Southwest Alabama. These men and women work hard and put their lives in danger in order to keep the American people safe.”

125
Keep reading 125 WORDS

“As we continue to fight for stronger border security and work to resolve the government shutdown, I believe members of the Coast Guard should be paid just as other members of the Armed Forces are paid,” Byrne added. “I hope the House and Senate will act swiftly on my bill, the Always Ready Act, to ensure members of the Coast Guard and their families receive the pay they deserve.”

Byrne introduced the bill the same day he sent a letter to President Donald Trump praising his Tuesday night Oval Office speech to the nation on immigration and border security.

H.R. 374 has been referred to the House Committee on Appropriations.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama House GOP caucus unanimously approves resolution urging AHSAA to reinstate Maori Davenport

This week, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus unanimously approved a resolution urging the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) to immediately reinstate the eligibility of USA Basketball and Charles Henderson High School star Maori Davenport of Troy.

As the AHSAA continues to get battered by criticism over its decision to rule Davenport ineligible because of a mistake the association admitted was the fault of others, the House GOP members are making their thoughts known in unison. Davenport spoke to the caucus on Tuesday during the first day of the 2019 organizational session.

“After Maori Davenport appeared before our Caucus and very eloquently explained her situation, the 77 Republican members of the Alabama House stand ready to help her regain her eligibility in any way that we can,” House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said in a press release. “Without exception, our legislators urge the AHSAA to immediately reinstate this impressive young woman who simply wanted to represent our country on an international level.”

429
Keep reading 429 WORDS

The resolution was sponsored by State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy), who has helped champion Davenport’s cause since the AHSAA decision and arranged for her appearance at the Alabama State House.

“I am proud to stand alongside Maori Davenport as we work to rectify a situation that should have never occurred,” Allen advised. “Rather than being treated with the callous disregard shown by the AHSAA, young athletes like Maori should be encouraged, supported, and praised.”

The text of the House Republican Caucus Resolution, a copy of which will be sent to the AHSAA and its executive director, Steve Savarese, reads as follows:

Whereas the Alabama House Republican Caucus holds a 77 – 28 supermajority in the House of Representatives; and,

Whereas the Republican supermajority maintains the overwhelming and prevailing opinion among members of the Alabama House; and,

Whereas Charles Henderson High School basketball standout Maori Davenport’s athletic skills and talents earned her a spot on the Team USA roster and a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship; and,

Whereas the USA Basketball program regularly sends a stipend to players who compete for its teams but failed to first check with governing sports officials in Alabama before compensating Davenport; and,

Whereas the 18-year-old Davenport responsibly self-reported the oversight and immediately returned the stipend as soon as it was discovered the check sent to her by USA Basketball exceeded the allowed limit in Alabama; and,

Whereas the Alabama High School Athletic Association ruled Davenport ineligible to play this season in spite of her sincere and timely efforts to rectify a situation that was no fault of her own; and,

Whereas the AHSAA stubbornly refuses to demonstrate empathy and reconsider its decision despite a state and national outcry on Davenport’s behalf by advocates and supporters of amateur athletics; now, therefore, be it

Resolved, that we, the members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus, hereby urge the Alabama High School Athletic Association and its director, Steve Savarese, to reinstate Maori Davenport’s amateur eligibility without delay and take significant steps to ensure that no other student athlete is subject to such callous, unfair, and unjust treatment in future situations of similar circumstance should they arise.

State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) has also drafted a bill that would bring oversight and accountability to the AHSAA. His bill has bipartisan support and was cosponsored by 87 of the 105 House members as of Tuesday.

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Lieutenant Governor-elect Will Ainsworth have called on the AHSAA to reinstate Davenport’s eligibility immediately, too.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez ‘somewhat nutty,’ ‘has a low respect’ in DC by GOP and Dems

In a Wednesday interview on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) criticized freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), calling her “somewhat nutty” and advising that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have “low respect” for her.

Host Matt Murphy asked Brooks to respond to remarks Ocasio-Cortez made following President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address. Ocasio-Cortez said those coming across the United States’ southern border illegally were “acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be.”

305
Keep reading 305 WORDS

The Republican from north Alabama did not hold back in his criticism of the Bronx Democrat.

“I’m not sure who she is referring to,” Brooks told Murphy. “She is somewhat nutty. She has a low respect in Washington, DC by both parties, I might add.”

Brooks continued, “However, she does have influence with a significant segment of the American public, particularly the far left-wing radical segment of the Democratic Party. And so, you cannot ignore her voice. She is also very symbolic of where the Democratic Party as a whole is headed nationally.”

“If you want people up here who care more about illegal aliens than dead Americans, and higher taxes on Americans to support through welfare illegal aliens and their families, then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is who you want to elect. Apparently in New York – those folks up there, they care more about illegal aliens than they do about Americans,” he said.

“And here’s the problem – we can’t afford it,” Brooks added. “We don’t have enough money to support the entire world. But that is the mindset of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and virtually every Democrat congressman and senator I’m aware of. There may be an exception, but if so that person is low in the foxhole because they don’t want the radical elements of the Democratic Party to know about it because they might lose their next Democrat primary.”


This came the same day that Brooks delivered a fiery House floor speech on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less