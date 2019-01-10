Mo Brooks cosponsors seven new border security bills

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Thursday announced cosponsorship of seven border security bills at the outset of the newly convened 116th Congress, saying, “I put the interests of Americans above those of illegal aliens.”

An overview of federal crime data provided by Brooks’ office showed that roughly 117,500 illegal aliens are arrested for crimes committed on American soil each year. This includes approximately 2,000 homicides, 50,000 physical assaults and 15,000 sex crimes by illegal aliens each year.

Brooks’ office also noted that approximately 15,000 Americans die each year from heroin drug overdoses, with 90 percent of all heroin reaching America via its “porous” southern border. The heroin is often transported by drug cartels and illegal aliens acting as their “mules.”

In a press release, Brooks said, “I put the interests of Americans above those of illegal aliens. Countless Americans have been killed or otherwise victimized by illegal alien crimes. In addition to the murders, vehicular homicides, and deaths from overdoses on drugs from Mexico, illegal aliens take job opportunities from, and suppress the wages of, American workers.”

“Worse yet, illegal aliens cost American taxpayers an estimated $116 billion per year in welfare and other costs. America’s immigration system is badly broken. I support sweeping policy reforms that put Americans first and stop the carnage wrought against Americans by illegal alien crime,” he added.

H.R. 32 by Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-8), the “Buy a Brick, Build the Wall Act,” would allow the Secretary of the Treasury to accept public donations to fund the construction of a barrier on the border between the United States and Mexico.

H.R. 85 by Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-5), the “Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act,” would establish a separate account in the Treasury to hold deposits to be used to secure the southern border of the United States.

About H.R. 32 and H.R. 85, Brooks commented, “The United States averages a staggering 60,000 illegal border crossings per month. This foreign invasion must stop! I support building the border wall by any means necessary because, historically, walls have been proven to work! I have cosponsored H.R. 32 to help fund a border wall by allowing the United States Treasury to accept donations from the public for border wall construction and cosponsored H.R. 85 to help fund the border wall by diverting $2,000 per illegal alien from foreign aid otherwise paid to an illegal alien’s home country.”

H.R. 74, also by Biggs, known as “Grant’s Law,” statutorily ends “Catch and Release” illegal aliens even when an illegal alien has been apprehended for certain enumerated crimes.

Regarding H.R. 74, Brooks outlined, “In January of 2015, American Grant Ronnenbeck was brutally murdered at a Mesa, Arizona convenience store by an illegal alien who was already a convicted felon and free on bond while facing deportation. If it weren’t for the Obama Administration’s Catch and Release policy, Grant Ronnenbeck would be alive today. H.R. 74 ends the practice of catch and release for known, dangerous illegal aliens.”

H.R. 140 by Congressman Steve King (IA-4), the “Birthright Citizenship Act,” amends Section 301 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify those classes of individuals born in the United States who are nationals and citizens of the United States at birth.

About H.R. 140, Brooks said, “According to the Pew Research Center, about 6% of all births in the United States (250,000 births a year) are to illegal aliens. Absurdly, those children born to illegal aliens in the United States are automatically granted United States citizenship.”

“What’s worse, through chain migration, the parents of citizens are able to gain legal status and eventually become naturalized citizens themselves,” he continued. “Illegal aliens broke our laws when they came here and at the very least should not be rewarded for their crimes with citizenship.”

“I have cosponsored H.R. 140, the Birthright Citizenship Act, so the children of illegal aliens born in the United States will not automatically be given citizenship, thereby discouraging illegal alien adults from breaking American laws solely for the purpose of giving birth to a child that, in turn, becomes the anchor that allows illegal aliens to stay in America and, thus, be rewarded for their illegal conduct,” Brooks explained.

H.R. 147 by Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-3), the “Visa Overstay Enforcement Act,” amends “The Immigration and Nationality Act” to penalize aliens who overstay their visas.

On H.R. 147, Brooks advised, “According to the Department of Homeland Security, there were more than 700,000 visa overstays in Fiscal Year 2017. Once a non-citizen’s visa expires they become an illegal alien and should face stiff penalties for illegally remaining in America. I have cosponsored H.R. 147 that allows stiffer fines and imprisonment for repeat offenders.”

H.R. 153 by Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-3), the “Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Act,” prohibits the receipt of federal financial assistance by sanctuary cities.

Regarding H.R. 153, Brooks outlined, “Sanctuary cities endanger American lives by encouraging and shielding illegal alien conduct. For example, Kate Steinle was killed in sanctuary city San Francisco by an illegal alien who had been previously deported five times. The federal government should use every arrow in its quiver to combat sanctuary policies which thumb their nose at immigration law enforcement. I am proud to cosponsor H.R. 153 to prohibit federal funds from going to sanctuary cities.”

H.R. 250 by Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42), the “Legal Workforce Act,” amends “The Immigration and Nationality Act” to make mandatory and permanent requirements relating to use of an electronic employment eligibility verification system.

About H.R. 250, Brooks said, “In addition to America’s expensive welfare system, another major enticement for illegal aliens to violate our laws is the prospect of a job. I have cosponsored H.R. 250, which makes the E-Verify program mandatory for all United States employers. If illegal aliens cannot get a job in America, they are less likely to illegally come here in the first place and much more likely to voluntarily deport themselves back to their home countries.”

For Brooks, this issue is a “crisis” – which is why he is putting so much emphasis on these bills.

Brooks concluded, “Few issues in Washington are more important to maintaining America’s national security and sovereignty than border security. A country without a border is no country at all. I will vote for and support border security bills that put American citizens first and oppose open-borders bills that favor amnesty and encourage more illegal entry into America.”

This came the day after Brooks made a speech on the House floor on border security, saying that ongoing negotiations over funding for a physical barrier on the United States’ southern border is a matter of life or death for “thousands of Americans each year.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn