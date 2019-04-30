Alabama House passes what would be nation’s strictest abortion ban

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday passed HB 314, which would ban all abortions except when the life of the mother is in danger.

Republicans legislators gave a standing ovation after HB 314 passed. The House tally was 74-3 after most Democrats in the body walked out of the chamber and refused to vote. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The legislation would criminalize doctors performing an abortion, making abortions a Class A felony and attempted abortions a Class C felony.

If HB 314 does pass the Senate and becomes law, it would not be able to go into effect unless Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The sponsor of the bill, State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), has repeatedly emphasized that challenging Roe v. Wade is a purpose of the legislation. She wants the Supreme Court to re-examine if a baby in the womb is “a person” under the law.

“At one time the Supreme Court wrongly endorsed racial segregation with the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling, but it was wise enough to later admit its error and overturn that precedent with Brown v. Board of Education,” Collins previously said. “It is time for this court to do the same with Roe v. Wade.”

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) seemed to take issue with most members of his caucus walking out for the later stages of debate and consideration of the bill.

“When you’re opposed to something, stand there and fight it,” Rogers stated.

“I’m not leaving and walking out… I’m not scared of a fight,” he said.

