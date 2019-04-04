‘Death sentence’: Planned Parenthood has dire warning on Alabama abortion bill despite exception for life of the mother

Even though the bill allows an exception when the life of the mother is in jeopardy, Planned Parenthood issued a statement claiming that State Rep. Terri Collin’s (R-Decatur) legislation that would ban abortion in Alabama “would be a death sentence for women across this state.”

HB 314 and SB 211, the Senate companion bill being carried by Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range), would make abortions a Class A felony and attempted abortion a Class C felony. The only exception allowed by the legislation is for the life of the mother.

Writing from outside of Alabama, Planned Parenthood Southeast President and CEO Staci Fox stated that the bills “would also criminalize our doctors, forcing them to make an impossible choice: treat their pregnant patients or protect themselves instead.”

She also asserted that the legislation would restrict healthcare.

“Alabamians are just pawns in this political game to challenge access to safe, legal abortion nationally,” Fox concluded.

The legislation, if it becomes law, would face a legal challenge that would almost certainly lead to federal courts striking it down. Collins hopes that this then leads to a hearing before the Supreme Court and a reconsideration of Roe v. Wade.

This comes after Planned Parenthood mounted a costly failed challenge to Alabama’s Amendment Two on the 2018 general election ballot.

